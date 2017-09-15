FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

CRAFT World Ikat Textiles: Ties That Bind at Bikaner House

Organised by the World Craft Council and Delhi Craft Council, this show is an exhibition of Ikat textiles from 20 countries. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Until Saturday September 16, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 8408.

ART Manu Parekh: 60 Years Of Selected Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective spanning 60 years in the career of Delhi-based artist Manu Parekh. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indians and Rs 500 per person for foreign nationals. There is no fee for children under the age of 18 of any nationality.

When: Until Sunday, September 24. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

THEATRE Closer at Akshara Theatre

Directed by Parveen Bakshi, this English and Hindi drama is based on British writer Patrick Marber’s 1997 play of the same name. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

ART Age No Bar at All India Fine Arts & Craft Society Gallery

This group show of paintings by artists of various ages will feature the works of Suramya Sud, Sujal Rai, Krish Parti, Maedhaavi Mahajan, Jahnavi Bahuguna, Ahaana Gupta and Tasshvi Garg. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, September 15 at 5 pm. Until Thursday, September 21. Open daily, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: All India Fine Arts & Craft Society Gallery, 1 Rafi Marg. Tel: 011 2332 2651.

THEATRE Kya Dilli Kya Lahore at LTG Auditorium

Directed by Raunakk Kapoor and Jitender Nagar, this Hindi play is an adaptation of Naali Ke Kutte (2011) by Siddharth Kataria and Aniket Behera. In the drama, two soldiers manning their respective sides of the India-Pakistan border become friends. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 5.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

Tape – The Gentleman’s Club at Oddbird Theatre

Mumbai-based theatre group The Patchworks Ensemble and Gaysi, an online platform for the LGBT community, will stage their English and Hindi performance, which imagines a Mumbai in which shows by drag kings – women who dress and act like men on stage – are routine. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 at 8 pm.

When: Oddbird Theatre, Dhan Mill Compound, 100 Foot Road, S. S. N. Marg, Chhattarpur.

ART Ildikó Morovszki-Halasz at Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre

Mumbai-based Hungarian artist Ildikó Morovszki-Halasz’s solo show of paintings, titled In the wake of Amrita Sher-Gil, will be on display. There is no entry fee. See here for more information.

When: Preview on Friday, September 15 at 6 pm. Until Saturday, September 23. Open daily, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Where: Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre, 1-A Janpath, near The Claridges Hotel. Tel: 011 2301 4682.

TALKS B. N. Goswamy at India Habitat Centre

Delhi-residing art historian B. N. Goswamy will deliver a talk titled ‘Conversations with Gods: On the Life and Work of Manaku of Guler’ about the eighteenth-century Indian painter. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 15 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

DANCE Manthan 2017 at India Habitat Centre

Guwahati-based sattriya dancer Anwesa Mahanta, Delhi-residing kathak exponent Sangita Chatterjee and capital-based bharatanatyam dancer Rama Vaidyanathan will each perform a solo recital. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 15 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Gaurav Gupta + Nitin Gupta + Raunaq Rajani + Pratyush Chaubey at Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedians Nitin Gupta from Delhi and Raunaq Rajani from Mumbai will perform shows through the weekend. The line-up will feature Pratyush Chaubey from Gurgaon on Friday and Gaurav Gupta, who is also from the capital, on Saturday and Sunday, Tickets priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,049 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE The Shakuntala Project at Black Box Okhla

Director Nikhil Mehta will helm this English and Hindi adaptation of Kalidasa’s play Shakuntala. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 at 8 pm.

Where: Black Box Okhla, A 68 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase 2.

MUSIC Ankur and the Ghalat Family at The Electric Room

The Mumbai-based Hindi pop-rock band helmed by singer-songwriter Ankur Tewari will perform. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 15 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

MUSIC Blue Breakfast at Depot48

Delhi-residing group Blue Breakfast, whose sound is a mix of pop, rock, blues and jazz, will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 15 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Sanjeeta Bhattacharya + Rythem Bansal at La Bodega

Vocalist Sanjeeta Bhattacharya and pianist Rythem Bansal, both of whom are based in the capital, will present a jazz and bossa nova set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 15 at 9 pm.

Where: La Bodega, First Floor, 29-B Middle Lane, Khan Market. Tel: 011 4310 5777.

MUSIC The Lucknow Experiment at The Piano Man Jazz Collective

This new collaborative project led by drummer and composer Kartikeya Srivastava, who is originally from Lucknow and now lives in Delhi, will “explore improvisation in a guitar-based groove/funk setting”. The ensemble features city-based musicians, guitarists Loic Sanlaville and Pranai Gurung and bassist Rahul Rai. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 15 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC T-Mass at Kitty Su

American bass music DJ-producer T-Mass aka Thomas Allen will take over the console. The entry fee of Rs 1,000 per person, which includes a cover charge of Rs 500, can be paid in advance here. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Barakhamba Lane, Connaught Place. Tel: 1800 11 6777.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Living Stories Volume 1: Mental Health at AntiSocial

Curated by Bangalore-based writer Sanchana Krishnan, the inaugural instalment of this new series of events organised in association with online counselling platform YourDost, will focus on mental health. Attendees can interact with people with illnesses such as depression and anxiety, who will share their stories. The entry fee of Rs 400 per person entitles attendees to three sessions of 30 minutes each. To book a spot, RSVP via Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9 am.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

TALKS India Today Mind Rocks Youth Summit 2017 at Siri Fort Auditorium

Hindi film actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan; cricketers Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana and Veda Krishnamurthy; politicians Gaurav Gogoi and Smriti Irani; and entrepreneurs Kavin Bharti Mittal and Sachin Bhatia, founders of the apps Hike and TrulyMadly respectively, will be among the speakers at this day-long series of talks aimed for attendees between the ages of 15 and 32. See the full schedule here. Tickets priced at Rs 499 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 10 am.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Chinese artist Walasse Ting. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 16, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

EVENTS FOR KIDS THEATRE Tenali Rama at LTG Auditorium

Theatre group The Great Indian Storytellers will stage this Hindi children’s play about Tenali Rama, the witty courtier of King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagara empire Tickets priced at Rs 150, Rs 300 and Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 3.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

THEATRE Taj Mahal Ka Udghatan at Alliance Francaise

In this satirical Hindi play directed by Priyanka Sharma, Shah Jehan dies before building the Taj Mahal. His son Aurangzeb attempts to complete the task. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 4 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

COMEDY Jaspreet Singh at Ghalib Auditorium

Capital-based comedian Jaspreet Singh will present his new solo stand-up special Tu Toh Chup Hi Reh. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Ghalib Auditorium, Mata Sundri Road, Mata Sundri Women’s College, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2323 2583.

BOOKS Christopher Kloeble at KHOJ International Artists Association

German author Christopher Kloeble will read from two of his novels, 2012’s Almost Everything Very Fast and his new book Home Made in India: A Love Story Between Delhi and Berlin. The reading will be followed by a discussion with Delhi-based Indian writer Chandrahas Choudhury. See here for more information.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: KHOJ International Artists Association, S-17, Khirkee Extension. Tel: 011 6565 5873.

THEATRE A Lunch in Paris at Akshara Theatre

Hindi play A Lunch In Paris, directed by Saif Ahmad, is based on William Somerset Maugham’s short story ‘The Luncheon’ in which an author has lunch with a female fan. They meet at an expensive restaurant where the woman proceeds to order pricey items from the menu. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

THEATRE Man Disposes, God Proposes at Alliance Francaise

Saleem Shah will direct this English adaptation of British playwright and lawyer John Mortimer’s drama The Dock Brief, which centres on Himaqat Qureshi, who has been charged with the murder of his wife. He’s sure to be proven guilty until lawyer Kamal Kanth Tripathi comes along. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC The Magnets with Natalie Di Luccio at Siri Fort Auditorium

British a cappella act The Magnets will perform a concert with Italian-Canadian singer Natalie Di Luccio. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Auditorium 3, Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

MUSIC Big Bang Blues at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing blues-rock band Big Bang Blues will present a set. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 4131 5181.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta at Canvas Laugh Club

Comic Appurv Gutpa, who is based in Delhi, will perform his solo show Laugh With an Engineer 2.0. Tickets priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,049 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Terrazak at TabulaBeach Café

Electronic dance music DJ Terrazak aka Aditya Rajput, who is from Delhi, will play an instalment of new gig series EVC 365 by events company Twisted Entertainment, which organises the annual Enchanted Valley Carnival music festival in Aamby Valley. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9.30 pm.

Where: TabulaBeach Café, Asiad Village, Khel Gaon Marg, near Siri Fort Auditorium. Tel: 99101 69745.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

FOOD & DRINK Around the World in a Plate in Gurgaon

Gurgaon-based couple Kanika and Deepak will serve a multi-cuisine meal at a pop-up lunch organised by food events company Commeat. The menu will feature such dishes as twice baked cheese stuffed potatoes, a mezze platter, burnt garlic and basil pilaf, home-made gnocchi with butter and herb sauce, crisp apple crumble cake and buttermilk peach pudding. Tickets priced at Rs 1,200 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 12.30 pm.

Where: DLF Phase 1, Sector 28, Gurgaon; the complete address will be given to those who register.

THEATRE Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s at Shri Ram Centre

Written and directed by M. Sayeed Alam, Pakistan Aur Alzheimer’s is a Hindustani monologue performed by actor Saleem Shah, who essays a 90-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. He recounts his memories of Partition, which are factually incorrect but humourous and reflective of common stereotypes. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: September 17 at 4.30 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC Kaleekarma at Raasta Green Park

Mumbai-residing electronic music DJ Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee will man the decks. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, Second Floor, A2/A Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

THEATRE Ram Bharose Marriage Bureau at Canvas Laugh Club

Hinglish play Ram Bharose Marriage Bureau, directed by Jasmeet Singh and Chetan Malhotra, is about two men who open a marriage bureau to dupe people. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Big B at Shri Ram Centre

Big B, directed by M. Sayeed Alam, is a Hinglish adaptation of Munshi Premchand’s classic short story Bade Bhai Sahab, about the relationship between two brothers. The older one is bewildered by and envious about the academic success of his carefree brother. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 250, Rs 400, Rs 500, Rs 750 and Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg, Mandi House. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

COMEDY Let’s Talk About Sex at Alliance Francaise

This comedy and music show in English and Hindi, written and directed by Niten Mehta, addresses various issues related to sex. Tickets priced at Rs 350 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.45 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Marco Minnemann at Hard Rock Café

German drummer Marco Minnemann of progressive rock supergroup The Aristocrats will perform the Delhi leg of his ongoing India tour, for which he is being accompanied by Mumbai musicians, bassist Mohini Dey and guitarist Rhythm Shaw. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 8 pm.

Where: Hard Rock Café, First Floor, Multiplex Building, DLF Place Mall, Saket. Tel: 011 4715 8888.

MUSIC Dan Howls Duo at The Piano Man Jazz Collective

Australian blues-rock guitarist and vocalist Dan Howls will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Rajita Schade at Latitude 28

Bangalore-based artist Rajita Schade’s solo show Order Disorder comprises works on paper and canvas. See here for more information.

When: Until Wednesday, September 20. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, by appointment.

Where: Latitude 28, F-208, Lado Sarai. Tel: 011 4679 1111.

ART Samit Das at Gallery Espace

Capital-residing artist Samit Das’s new solo show Apologue and Archaeology is a set of mixed media works. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.