ART & PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Drawing Phantoms by Minam Apang at Chatterjee and Lal

Goa-residing artist Minam Apang’s new solo show is a set of works made using charcoal on paper and cloth. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 15 to Saturday, October 14. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder aaoad, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Notorious Rowdies by Clare Arni at Tarq

Bangalore-based photographer Clare Arni’s new solo show Notorious Rowdies comprises a series of images “that capture the ‘inner rowdy’ - the dark, maleficent alter-ego - which Arni believes resides in all of us”. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 15 to Thursday, October 19. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

The Sacred and the Profane by Ankush Safaya and Jeetander Ojha at Sakshi Gallery

This exhibition comprises ‘assemblages’ by Ankush Safaya and installations by Jeetander Ojha, artists who are both based in Vadodara. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 15 to Friday, October 6. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

’Art and Activism’ at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Deeptha Achar, a professor in the department of English at M. S. University in Vadodara, will present a paper on the relationship between activism and art, which highlights the activities of the Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust in Delhi. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP via Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Part Narratives at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Conceptualised by Delhi-based art critic and curator Gayatri Sinha, this exhibition features works by artists that draw “upon their memories and understanding of Partition”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For details, see here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

The Surface of Things: Photography in Process at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

A group show, organised in collaboration with the Institute Francais en Inde and Alkazi Foundation for the Arts, which features works by contemporary Indian artists Edson Dias, Srinivas Kuruganti, Sukanya Ghosh and Uzma Mohsin that invoke “the birth of an analogue visual form through a process-oriented exhibit”. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13. For more information, see here and here.

When: Until Tuesday, September 19. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: The Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Art Space Germany at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

This show of art in various media, which examines Germany as a “space of art”, features the works of Armando, Candice Breitz, Tony Cragg, Marianne Eigenheer, Ayse Erkmen, Christine Hill, Magdalena Jetelová, Per Kirkeby, Joseph Kosuth, Marie-Jo Lafontaine, Nam June Paik, Giuseppe Spagnulo and Herman de Vries. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

Light Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective of over 300 images of Indian film stars shot over six decades by photographer Jitendra Arya, who worked in Kenya, the UK and India.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Mapping Memory by Madhvi Subramanian at Chemould Prescott Road

Artist Madhvi Subramanian, who lives between Mumbai and Singapore, is showing a set of interactive clay installations. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 29. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

Windows at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show featuring five artists, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Simryn Gill, Lubna Chowdhary, Seher Shah and Ayesha Singh, whose works are “based on a deep awareness of modernist architecture and design”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

BOOKS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Underground Bookhouse at What About Art?

Bandra bookstore Underground Bookhouse, which shut in April and moved into arts management agency What About Art?, also in Bandra, will hold a sale before it leaves its temporary home. On Friday, the Reading Women’s Book Club will showcase its zines during the event. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, from 3 pm to 9.30 pm.

Where: What About Art?, Flat No.7, First Floor, Baitush Apartments, near Sigdi Restaurant, 29th Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 11798.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Aces of Comedy at Lemon Leaf Andheri

The fifth instalment of this stand-up gig series organised by events company FrontLine Comedy will feature sets by Mumbai-based comics Kajol Srinivasan, Karan Chauhan, Mandar Bhide, Shaurya Tyagi, Siddharth Dudeja and Vineeth Srinivasan. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Lemon Leaf, Ground Floor, Royal Sands Building, same lane as Raheja Classic, Lokhandwala Complex, near Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 80808 09366.

16 Femapalooza at Studio Mojo

City-residing comedians Aishwarya Mohanraj, Devanshi Shah, Jeeya Sethi and Urjita Wani will perform at the sixteenth instalment of this all-female stand-up gig series organised by comedy events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Comedy Mayhem at Si Bambai

Events company Comedian Rhapsody will host this stand-up show by Mumbai-based comics Abbas Momin, Rohan Parekh and Sonali Thakker. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

Comedy Under The Stars at Patch of Sky

Comics Ameya Deshpande, Ankit Bareja, Govind Menon, Neetu Bhardwaj, Punit Pania and Toshan Lal Sahu, who are all based in Mumbai, will perform at an instalment of this stand-up gig series organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 200 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Patch of Sky, Hotel Aureole, Bima Nagar Society, Sir Mathuradas Vasanji Road, near Andheri railway station, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2684 9000.

Mixed Bag Fridays at Dancamaze

This instalment of Mixed Bag Fridays, the stand-up gig series organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective, will feature sets by Mumbai comedians Jerin Ephrem, Siddharth Dudeja and Sorabh Pant as well as ten amateurs. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy at Canvas Laugh Club

Comics Neville Bharucha from Mumbai and Raghav Mandava from Delhi will perform stand-up sets. They will be joined by city-based comics Abijit Ganguly on Friday and Saturday and Nishant Tanwar on Sunday. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Laugh Out Loud at Harkat Studios

The inaugural instalment of this new stand-up gig series, organised by events company The Whimsical Nerds, will include sets by such city-residing comics as Abhey Kumar, Akash Mazumdar, Ankit Sharma, Kajol Srinivasan, Karan Chauhan, Leroy Mathew, Parijat Sarkar, Pooja Ruparel and Sriraam Padmanabhan as well as Agrima Joshua from Pune. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Stand-up Guys at Brewbot

Events company Culture Shoq will stage an instalment of its stand-up comedy gig series that will feature Mumbai-based comedians Dhruv Deshpande, Joel D’Silva, Piyush Sharma and Raunaq Rajani. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Abish Mathew at Brewbot

City-residing comedian Abish Mathew will present a show of new jokes. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person, which include a cover charge of Rs 150, are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 1.30 pm and 3 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Hamster Comedy Night at The Mosaic

Bunty Biswas, Karan Chauhan, Manu Gupta, Siddharth Dudeja, Sonali Thakker and Utsav Chakraborty, all of whom are based in Mumbai, will perform sets at this stand-up open mic organised by events company Hamster Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7.30 pm.

Where: The Mosaic, Fifth Floor, Raaj Chambers, New Nagardas Road, Mogra Pada, Natwar Nagar, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 4545 4545.

911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

At this instalment of events company Ratatouille’s gig series 911 Comedy, nine comedians, Devanshi Shah, Kaayva Bector, Kajol Srinivasan, Kumar S., Manmohan Sharma, Neha Dhanani, Parijat Sarkar, Rueben Kaduskar and Toshan Lal Sahu, will each present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Comedy Unplugged at Backspace Studio

This stand-up gig, by events company Chalta Hai Comedy, will comprise performances by Mumbai’s Ankit Bareja, Dhruv Deshpande and Zenil Asher and Chennai’s Siddharth Gopinath. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

Where: Backspace Studio, Shop No.120, Lodha Boulevard, Majiwada, Thane. Tel: 99204 93191.

The Etceteras at The Integral Space

Jeeya Sethi, Kabir Chandra, Navin Noronha, Prashasti Singh and Sriraam Padmanabhan of city-based improv comedy collective The Etceteras will perform a show, organised by events company Ratatouille, in which they will present routines based on suggestions from the audience. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

Where: The Integral Space, 14 Janata Estate, First Floor, opposite Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 98203 46338.

Take It Easy by Anirban Dasgupta at The Habitat

Mumbai-based comedian Anirban Dasgupta will present his new solo stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Comedy Mashup at The Square

City comedians Gaurav Kapoor, Piyush Sharma and Sonali Thakker and a surprise act will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

It Gets Worse by Vikramjit Singh at Canvas Laugh Club

In this solo show, Delhi stand-up comic Vikramjit Singh will present an hour of new material. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Mic Check #19 at The Square

This instalment of the gig series organised by The Brown Bread Collective at which comics present new material will feature sets by Mumbai residents Ameya Deshpande, Ashish Dash, Punit Pania and Vinay Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 4 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Badvertising at The Barking Deer

Former media and marketing professionals turned stand-up-comedians Anand Reghu, Gaurav Kapoor and Sriraam Padmanabhan, all of whom live in Mumbai, will highlight everything that is wrong with advertising today in this show presented by Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill compound, Todi Mill, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

84 Come at Menchie’s

The eighty-fourth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille will feature sets by Mumbai comedians Jeeya Sethi, Kajol Srinivasan, Pratik Somani, Sorabh Pant and Toshan Lal Sahu. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

Abijit Ganguly + Vaibhav Sethia at Tap Andheri

The Indian Comedy Club will host this show featuring sets by Mumbai-based stand-up comics Abijit Ganguly and Vaibhav Sethia. To book a spot, the cover charge of Rs 499 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tap, Royal Plaza, New Link Road, next to Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 91676 66747.

Break-Up Special at Studio Mojo

Mumbai-residing comics Jackie Thakker, Kabir Chandra, Navin Noronha, Prashasti Singh, Rohan Parekh and Shagun Gaur will talk about their past relationships at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Hamster Comedy Open Mic at Of10

Bhavish Ailani, Manu Gupta, Shaurya Tyagi, Siddharth Dudeja and Sonali Thakker, all of whom live in Mumbai, will perform sets at this stand-up open mic organised by events company Hamster Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 99202 90368.

Reading Between The Lines at Havana

Events company Chalta Hai Comedy will present this hour-long show in which comedians Ashish Dash, Kashyap Swaroop, Piyush Maverick, Punit Pania, Shridhar Venkataramana and Siddharth Dudeja will perform sets comprised entirely of one-liners. Tickets priced at Rs 245 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Tu Toh Chup Hi Reh by Jaspreet Singh at The Habitat

Capital-based comedian Jaspreet Singh will present his new solo stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Trial By 20 at Cat Cafe Studio

Comedians will perform fresh material for 20 minutes each, at events company Lasoon Live’s new gig series, the inaugural instalment of which will feature sets by Govind Menon and Raunaq Rajani from Mumbai and Sumit Sourav from Bangalore. Tickets priced at Rs 295 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Fine Art of Storytelling at the British Council

English teacher Yasmeen Pardiwalla will conduct a workshop for children between the ages of 11 and 16 at which they will learn how to develop a story. The event is part of the British Council’s Saptan Stories initiative. The registration fee is Rs 500 per person; to attend, register by sending an email with your name, age and phone number to mylibrary.mumbai@britishcouncil.org.

When: Saturday, September 16, from 11 am to 1 pm.

Where: British Council, 901 Tower 1, IndiaBulls Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road. Tel: 022 6748 6748.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

The Exchange Student at Prithvi Theatre

In writer-director Trishla Patel’s Hindi and English play The Exchange Student, little Krish has to adjust to a new house guest, a foreign exchange student. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at noon.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

FILM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Ordet at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Carl Theodore Dreyer’s Danish film Ordet (1955) will be screened, with English subtitles, at this instalment of the Movies at the Museum series of shows curated by city-based filmmakers Avijit Mukul Kishore and Rohan Shivkumar. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 6 pm.

Where: Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Chicken Run at the British Council

British stop-motion animation film Chicken Run (2000), directed by Peter Lord and Nick Park, will be screened as part of the British Council’s Saptan Stories initiative. There is no entry fee; to attend, register by sending an email with your name, age and phone number to mylibrary.mumbai@britishcouncil.org.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 2 pm.

Where: British Council, 901 Tower 1, IndiaBulls Centre, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road. Tel: 022 6748 6748.

White Wall Screenings at The Habitat

Five shorts by Indian directors will be shown at this instalment of the series of screenings organised by film distribution platform Pocket Films: Vivek Vishwanathan’s Mudivai Thaedum Muttripulli/A Fullstop That Searches For Its End; Priyanka Banerjee’s Commas; Sooraj Rajagopal’s Journey To The Othello; Kalash Pandiya and Monal Thaakar’s Aaj Khaana Achha Hai; and Terence Fernandes’s Ruhaan. The cover charge of Rs 220 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 3.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Paths of Glory at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

American filmmaker Stanley Kubrick’s anti-war drama Paths of Glory (1957) will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 2 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

The Better Foods Farmer’s Market at Versova Social

This weekly bazaar, at which visitors can pick up organic fruit and vegetables and products such as mock meat, homemade dips, herbal teas and granola, will return after the monsoon break to a new location, Versova Social. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16, from 10 am to 1 pm.

Where: Versova Social, 1311/2, Plot B, Savitribai Jyotiba Phule Road, Versova Link Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 86550 26123.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar.

When: Sunday, September 17, from 10 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, September 17, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, September 17, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

‘Colours of Veena: A Palette of Music and Visual’ by Narayan Mani at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

Veena player Narayan Mani, who lives in Mumbai, will present a solo Hindustani classical recital at which he will interpret through music the Ragamala paintings in the museum’s collection. There is no entry fee. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 15 at 6.15 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Visitors Centre, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

Istvan Vardai and Zoltan Fejervari at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Hungarian western classical musicians, cellist Istvan Vardai and pianist Zoltan Fejervari, will perform of concert of works by Dvorak, Beethoven and Dohnanyi. Tickets priced at Rs 240, Rs 512 and Rs 768 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Nikhil Chinapa at Kitty Su

Electronic dance music DJ Nikhil Chinapa, who is based in Mumbai, will man the decks. The entry fee of Rs 750 per person, which includes a cover charge of Rs 500, can be paid in advance here.

When: Friday, September 15 at 7 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Downtown Groove with Sau Poler + Dreamstates at Bonobo

Spanish producer Sau Poler Medina will play the Mumbai leg of his India tour, which has been organised by artist and event management company Mixtape as part of its Downtown Groove series of electronic music gigs. The show will include a supporting set by city-based DJ Dreamstates aka Dharam Saraviya. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

HFT featuring Arjun Sen at Finch

Jazz trio HFT, helmed by guitarist Arjun Sen, who lives in Bir in Himachal Pradesh, will present a set. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 and September 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Knowmad Turns One with Peter Cat Recording Co. + Dasta at AntiSocial

Delhi-residing gypsy jazz band Peter Cat Recording Co. and electronic music collective Dasta, made up of members from Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore, will perform at this gig organised by music label Knowmad to mark its first anniversary. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person before 10.30 pm and Rs 500 per person after 10.30 pm. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 9.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Guy Mantzur + Ankytrixx + Kapeish + Kusai at Ark Bar

Israeli producer Guy Mantzur will headline this electronic dance music gig organised by events company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment that will feature sets by DJs Ankytrixx aka Ankit Kochar and Kusai Changi from Mumbai and Kapeish B. Sunda from Delhi. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person (includes a cover charge of Rs 500) before midnight and Rs 2,000 person (includes a cover charge of Rs 1,000) after midnight. To book a spot, email guestlist@afentertainment.in or RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

Tasnneem at The Daily Bar and Kitchen

Mumbai-based electronic music DJ Tasnneem Docttoar will play a set at a gig organised by events company Regenerate. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 10 pm.

Where: The Daily Bar and Kitchen, Ground Floor, behind Shoppers Stop, S. V. Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 99206 88479.

Mohit Mukhi at The Habitat

City-residing singer-songwriter Mohit Mukhi will perform. Singer Tanisha Serrao, who is based in Mumbai, will open the gig. The cover charge is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

The Essential T. M. Krishna at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Carnatic classical music vocalist Thodur Madabusi Krishna will perform a concert organised by events company First Edition Arts. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

Beatmap House Party #22 with CityHaze in Andheri West

Hindi alternative rock band CityHaze, which is from Mumbai, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 7 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Deep In Dance Three Sixty with Sunju Hargun + Kohra at AntiSocial

The inaugural instalment of this new electronic dance music gig series will feature techno sets by DJ-producers Sunju Hargun from Bangkok and Kohra aka Madhav Shorey from Delhi. The entry fee is Rs 600 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

DJ Sa and Sound Avtar at Raasta Bombay

Hip-hop DJ Sa aka Sanket Arjunwade and bass music producer Sound Avtar aka Piyush Bhatnagar, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will play a back-to-back set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

DJ MoCity + Niki at Bonobo

Electronic music DJs MoCity aka Mohammed Uraibi Abood and Niki aka Nikita Shetty, who live in Delhi and Mumbai respectively, will each a play a set at this gig organised by artist and event management company Krunk. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

T-Mass at Kitty Su

American bass music music DJ-producer T-Mass aka Thomas Allen will take over the console. The entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person for single women and entry fee of Rs 1,000 or cover charge of Rs 2,000 per person for single men and per couple (of any gender) can be paid in advance here.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 10 pm.

Where: Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Udayswar with Manju Mehta at Prithvi Theatre

Sitar player Manju Mehta, who lives in Ahmedabad, will perform morning ragas at this instalment of Udayswar, the series of Hindustani classical music concerts organised by events company Pancham Nishad at Prithvi Theatre. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

The Magnets at Royal Opera House + Rangsharda Auditorium

British a cappella act The Magnets will perform at two venues this weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 590, Rs 1,180, Rs 1,770, Rs 2,360, Rs 2,950 and Rs 4,720 per person for the show at the Royal Opera House, and at Rs 500, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per person for the performance at Rangsharda Auditorium are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 17 at noon at the Royal Opera House and at 7.45 pm at Rangsharda Auditorium.

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. Tel: 022 2366 8888. Rangsharda Auditorium, Hotel Rangsharda, near Lilavati Hospital, K. C. Marg, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2640 1919.

Ghazal Writing Workshop at Harkat Studios

Theatre actor Devroop Sharma and poet Abhishek Choudhary, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will conduct this workshop organised by poetry group Irshaad on the basics of writing ghazals. Tickets priced at Rs 1,100 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 17, from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Boxout Social with DJ MoCity + Luna Toke + Malfnktion + Riatsu at Khar Social

This instalment of Boxout Social, the series of afternoon gigs by online Indian electronic music radio station Boxout.fm, will feature sets by electronic music DJs Luna Toke aka Sachin Shetty, Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamaru and Riastu aka Shadaab Kadri from Mumbai and MoCity aka Mohammed Uraibi Abood from Delhi. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 3 pm.

Where: Ground Floor, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Cease and Sekkle with Nerm at Raasta Bombay

DJ-producer Nerm aka Nirmesh Chauhan of the UK-based electronic music act Shiva Soundsystem, will play this instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 5 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Symphony Orchestra of India at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Polish conductor Jacek Kaspszyk will helm this concert, which is part of the Symphony Orchestra of India’s Autumn 2017 season of performances. Chinese violinist Dan Zhu will be the featured soloist at this recital in which Korngold’s violin concerto and works by Verdi and Dvorak will be played. Tickets priced at Rs 819 and Rs 1,229 per person (other denominations sold out) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 5 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Drop The Needle with Harbor Dubs at AntiSocial

City-residing DJ duo Harbor Dubs, made up of Sumer Mehta and bigfat aka Anirudh Mehta, will helm this instalment of vinyl records listening session Drop The Needle, which will be a roots reggae, dub and dubstep special. Attendees are welcome to bring their own discs. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Emma Gilljam Tillu at Harkat Studios

Swedish pianist Emma Gilljam Tillu will perform a Western classical music concert of works by composers such as Fauré, Grieg, Schumann and Pärt. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Nair Aunty’s Curry at Finch

Nashik-residing Hindi singer-songwriter Nair Aunty’s Curry aka Shrikanth Nair will perform. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

SCIENCE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

’The Neuroscience of Morality’ by Vidita Vaidya at Kitab Khana

Neuroscientist Vidita Vaidya, who lives in Mumbai, will talk about the insights neuroscience offers “about behaviour, morality, and their relationship to the social constructs we live with”. There is no entry fee. The event, which is part of arts organisation Junoon’s Mumbai Local series of talks, is fully booked. For a chance to attend, register on the waitlist at the venue; seats will be granted to those on the waitlist if there are no-shows. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September at 5.30 pm.

Where: Kitab Khana, Somaiya Bhavan, Ground Floor, Flora Fountain, Fort. Tel: 022 6170 2276.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Chai and Why? at D. G. Ruparel College

At this instalment of Chai and Why?, the series of science events organised by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, science graduate Soumyajit Mitra will present a talk titled ‘Lights Chemistry Action!’ in which he will show “how laser light allows us to make ‘slow-motion’ movies of the basic processes of matter”. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 11 am.

Where: D. G. Ruparel College, Senapati Bapat Marg, Matunga (East). Tel: 98768 04720.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Bauhaus: A Textile Translation by Karomi Crafts and Textiles at Artisans’

Karomi Crafts and Textiles, a clothing brand in Kolkata, will hold a sale of its new collection of khadi sarees, stoles and dupattas in jamdani weaves that draws inspiration from the German Bauhaus art and design movement. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

Delhi Bazar at Baro

An exhibition and sale of home furnishings and hand-crafted decorative items and toys by Delhi-based brands, Beehive, Collective Craft, Ektara, Frogmagg and Kriya Studio. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mills Compound, opposite Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4034 4888.

TALKS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

’What Is Privacy?’ at Camp

Usha Ramanathan and Vickram Crishna, who are experts in the fields of law and technology respectively, will participate in a discussion about “the question of privacy itself, and its implications for media- or data-driven practices in the age of surveillance”. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 15 at 5 pm.

Where: Camp, Rooftop, Alif Apartments, 34-A Chuim Village, near Ahmed Bakery, near Khan Danda, Khar (West). For directions, see here.

‘Russia’s Foreign Policy Strategy: Implications for India’ at Observer Research Foundation

At this talk organised by Mumbai-based think thank Observer Research Foundation, former journalist and vice president of ORF Nandan Unnikrishnan, who lives in Delhi, will talk about the recent changes in Russia’s foreign policy in South Asia and India’s international relations and the impact they’ve had on the dealings between the countries. There is no entry fee; to attend, RSVP by sending an email to sanket.kulkarni@orfonline.org. For more information, see the here.

When: Friday, September 15 at 5 pm.

Where: Observer Research Foundation, Fifth Floor, NKM International House, Babubhai Chinai Marg, Backbay Reclamation. Tel: 022 6131 3800.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Chaar Small at Prithvi Theatre

This English and Hindi play, directed by Trishla Patel and Gopal Dutt, is a suite of four vignettes that deal with various aspects of city life from potholes to migration. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

The Father at the NCPA Experimental Theatre

Directed by Naseeruddin Shah and based on British writer Christopher Hampton’s English translation of Florian Zeller’s French play Le Pere, theatre group Motley’s new production The Father is about the toll mental dysfunction takes on both sufferer and care giver. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Experimental Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Shikaayat at Harkat Studios

Hindi play Shikaayat, directed by Arnesh Ghose, spans ten years in the relationship between Liaq and Ved. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Peer Ghani at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

Director K. K. Raina’s Hindi version of Ibsen’s Peer Gynt is set in Kashmir in the 1980s. Peer is the impoverished son of a man who wasted away the family wealth on a lavish life. His mother hopes that he will restore their fortune but Peer is more interested in telling stories and wandering the world. Peer Ghani stars Raina, Ila Arun, Rahul Bagga, Vijay Kashyap, Shilpa Mehta, Ashwin Mushran and Aditi Sharma. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6.30 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

The Darkroom 2.0 at Studio Tamaasha and Si Bambai

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members are blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating three short stories in English and Hindi from a selection of five: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand, ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto and ‘Little Match Girl’ by Hans Christian Andersen. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person for the Studio Tamaasha performance on Saturday and at Rs 500 per person for the Si Bambai show on Sunday are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here and here.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 6 pm at Studio Tamaasha and Sunday, September 17 at 7 pm at Si Bambai.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Karl Marx In Kalbadevi at Nehru Centre

In theatre group Ideas Unlimited’s English production Karl Marx In Kalbadevi, directed by Manoj Shah, Marx winds up on the streets of Kalbadevi. The play will be staged as part of the Nehru Centre’s ongoing theatre festival. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Auditorium, Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Talli Tuesday at The Cuckoo Club

Hindi comedy Talli Tuesday, directed by Amitosh Nagpal,

is about a series of blind dates conducted under the influence of alcohol. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

The Relationship Agreement at the Royal Opera House

A couple makes an unusual pact before getting married in this English drama directed by Meherzad Patel. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 600, Rs 800, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7 pm.

Where: Royal Opera House, Mama Parmanand Marg. Tel: 022 2366 8888.

Words Have Been Uttered at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Sunil Shanbag and featuring actors Ayesha Raza Mishra, Hemant Hazare, Iravati Karnik, Jaimini Pathak, Mansi Multani, Nachiket Devasthali, Rohit Das, Sapan Saran and Yasir Iftikhar Khan, this performance in English, Hindi and Urdu will comprise “expressions of dissent on caste, gender, the relationship between the individual and the state, and language, from India, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, the USA, Palestine and Iraq”. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Free Heritage Walk by No Footprints

Travel company No Footprints will conduct a free guided tour of the Fort area every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting Saturday, September 16. The walk will cover such sites as the Gateway of India, Regal cinema, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, David Sassoon Library, Flora Fountain, Yazdani Bakery and Eros cinema. To sign up, email info@nfpexplore.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 9.15 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Shivaji statue near the Gateway of India.

Ballard Bolt by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in the Ballard Estate area covering such sites as a World War II memorial, the dome of Britannia and an old photo studio. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 16 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside New Customs House in Ballard Estate.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Banganga Parikrama by Khaki Tours

Local history group Khaki Tours will conduct a walk in the historic precinct that will cover sites such as the Saraswat Brahmin monasteries, a Hindu burial ground, the Banganga tank and various temples. Tickets priced at Rs 799 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will start at the Walkeshwar Bus Depot.

Grisly Girgaon by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours will conduct a tour of haunted places and graveyards in the Girgaon area. The tour will cover such sites as the chawl of ghosts, the “grave that likes butter offerings” and the haunted horse stables. Tickets priced at Rs 699 are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 17 at 9.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin at the S. K. Patil Udyan opposite Marine Lines railway station.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.