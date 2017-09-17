Rather than being a threat, linguistic identities strengthen India, argues Mathew Idiculla in the Hindu.
On Gauri Lankesh and the vernacular Indian left: Raghu Karnad writes in n+1 magazine on why the Indian liberal must die.
The genocide of the Rohingya in Myanmar shows that religion has always been a key part of politics in region. In Politico, Joe Freeman recounts how the United States government tried to fight Communism with Buddhism.
The Dravidian movement’s contribution to keeping India united is not appreciated enough, writes Pulapre Balakrishnan in the Hindu.
Modi’s Mandal: Tapping the wrath of “lower” Other Backward Castes is a strategy that the Bharatiya Janata Party expects will pay off as it goes ahead with a major overhaul of the backward quota system, argues Ullekh NP in Open.
Mona Ahmed, often labelled Delhi’s most famous hijra, was never sure if she wanted the queer identity for herself, writes Urvanshi Butalia in the Business Line.
Return of the city-state: Nation-states came late to history, and there’s plenty of evidence to suggest they won’t make it to the end of the century, writes James Bartlett in Aeon.
The question of cultural appropriation: It’s more helpful to think about exploitation and disrespect than to define cultural “ownership”, argues Briahna Joy Gray.
In Religion Dispatches, Jason Jospeh writes about how Western intellectuals invented the myth of a mythless society.
In Mint, Sidin Vadukut reviews the “new” Nokia 3310 and comes away impressed by not having a smart phone.