Identity Project

Are countries with a poor democratic record more likely to mandate an Aadhaar-like ID?

Research from the Centre for Communication Governance suggests robust democracies are less likely to have biometric identity systems.

by 

Can a country’s democratic record indicate whether it is likely to mandate a national biometric identity? Research by scholars at the National Law University, Delhi suggests there may be some correlation, at least to indicate that robust democracies have been more cautious about adopting biometric identity systems.

The Supreme Court’s decision last month upholding a fundamental Right to Privacy for all Indians has put a renewed focus on Aadhaar, India’s 12-digit biometric identity programme that has been criticised for not only violating privacy but also lacking sufficient data protection safeguards. Challenges to the Aadhaar project, in fact, prompted the Supreme Court to take up the question of a Right to Privacy, and the apex court will hear petitions against the unique identity initiative later this year.

Ahead of those hearings, researchers from the Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi sought to look at the adoption of biometric identity systems by countries across the world. While examining whether countries were instituting these Aadhaar-like systems, researchers Chinmayi Arun and Smitha Krishna Prasad noticed a trend wherein nations with strong biometric identity systems were less likely to have robust democratic governments.

“As we gathered and analysed the data, we noticed an interesting trend where many countries that had strong biometric ID systems, also did not have strong democratic governments,” the researchers said.

So they sought to map out their research, based on data collected primarily from countries within the Commonwealth, measured against their positions on Freedom House’s Freedom in the World index and the Economist Intelligence Unit’s Democracy index. The results show a cluster of nations with less freedoms also instituting a biometric system, while others higher up the democracy index do not have similar identity programmes.

“Our findings do suggest that the stronger Commonwealth democracies tend to have public consultations, challenges before the courts, and public discussions about the various issues that a system like this poses,” the researchers said. “Most of the stronger democracies in our study also have privacy and data protection laws... It may, however, be fair to say that democracies are typically cautious in terms of whether and how they adopt biometric identity systems.”

Looking at just the Freedom Index, India sits right in the middle relative to the countries being examined here and, as the graph below shows, the lower down the index you go, the more likely the country has a biometric system for social transfers.

Edited excerpts of an email interview with Chinmayi Arun and Smitha Krishna Prasad follow:

What prompted you to undertake this research?
Centre for Communication Governance: We noticed that one of the arguments being made in defence of Aadhaar was that there are similar systems in most countries across the world. We were aware, of course, that the United Kingdom’s National Identity Cards Act, which called for biometric-based national identity cards for all citizens and an associated national identity register, was repealed after concerns were raised that the project was unnecessary, wasteful, and invaded the privacy of the registered citizens. All information collected during the initial years of the project was destroyed.

We did, however, want to engage with the argument about the prevalence of biometric identity systems being used in other countries in a fact-based, research-oriented manner. We, therefore, decided to study other countries’ biometric-based identity cards/schemes. The decision to focus on Commonwealth countries was mainly because we felt their legal systems would be more easily comparable to India.

We started our research by simply looking for the existence of biometric identity systems, and the legal frameworks for these systems with an open mind. As we gathered and analysed the data, we noticed an interesting trend where many countries that had strong biometric ID systems also did not have strong democratic governments. We then decided to map our research on biometric ID systems across Commonwealth countries, against existing research that maps the nature of government (democratic or not), in each of these countries. The Freedom in the World Index – 2017, published by Freedom House, seemed like a reasonable index to work with especially since it covered all the countries we had examined in our our research.

What were you expecting to find over the course of the research?
Centre for Communication Governance: We were curious about why other countries were adopting these systems, what models they were using and if they had found ways to address the civil liberties concerns. We went in with an open mind, to see if there were details that would be useful as we debated these questions in India. One should not be adopting or rejecting a system purely based on other countries’ choices – the underlying reasons and context are very important if we actually want to understand the choices.

What do you make of the results? Do you think there is a strong enough trend in the correlation to make some conclusions?
Centre for Communication Governance: Our findings do suggest that the stronger Commonwealth democracies tend to have public consultations, challenges before the courts, and public discussions about the various issues that a system like this poses. We have inherited our top-down processes from the United Kingdom, but the United Kingdom has a healthy tradition of public consultation and has had the courage to roll back a project that was not working. There are also ongoing discussions and protests against the smart ID system in South Africa.

Most of the stronger democracies in our study also have privacy and data protection laws. We are still in the process of analysing and understanding the specific safeguards contained in these laws. It may, however, be fair to say that democracies are typically cautious in terms of whether and how they adopt biometric identity systems.

From carrying out this research, what is your sense of the way governments are using biometric IDs? Is there a clear trend, regardless of position on the political freedom spectrum, of more countries using biometrics for specific things – say as a national ID or for voting?
Centre for Communication Governance: We have seen that a number of countries seem to be moving towards implementing national ID systems. However, not all of these are necessarily biometric-based. Where biometric systems are being implemented, they seem to be in place to help with passport / visa applications, law enforcement, or KYC (know your customer) for financial transactions.

As a follow-up to that, do you believe that countries that are using biometrics for social welfare delivery are likely to also be using that ID for other things like voting and so on?
Centre for Communication Governance: A few of the countries we have seen on the list seem to be using biometric or non-biometric national IDs for delivery of social welfare benefits. A few are using the ID systems across different types of services. However, it is hard to tell what direction they will move in, although we have noticed that many organisations writing about these systems are critical or questioning of these systems, especially from the point of view of function-creep (or the widening of the use of a system beyond its original purpose). Questions are already being asked in South Africa about their ID system being accessed by law enforcement, and being used to profile and discriminate against marginalised people.

What takeaways do you have from the legislation aspect mentioned? Would we need more research to judge the relative strength of data privacy laws if they exist?
Centre for Communication Governance: Some countries, especially the ones higher up the democracy index, do seem to have privacy laws in place. We will, however, need to study these laws more, and possibly get inputs from legal experts in these countries to understand the specific safeguards that they offer to mitigate potential harm arising from the ID systems.

Is there any sense, when looking qualitatively at the aspects of biometric systems, that countries are using ‘best practices’ based on one nation’s model like, say Aadhaar?
Centre for Communication Governance: It is possible that this is the case. However, we will need to undertake further research to see if there is a specific pattern. We have also noticed other interesting links between the systems adopted by different countries: for example, service providers getting contracts for the supporting infrastructure for these systems in some other countries have also got contracts for the Aadhaar project. It would be worth examining this trend more closely.

Where does the research go from here? What would you want people to take away from this information, and what sort of follow-ups are you expecting, either that you will be working on, or what others may be able to do based on your data?
Centre for Communication Governance: We hope our work so far is useful and triggers more data-oriented, detailed investigation by others. We plan to continue our research by adding more countries to this list.

We would also like to analyse the particulars of the data protection and privacy frameworks that operate in the countries we are studying. The Centre for Communication Governance is an academic research centre at the National Law University, Delhi. Our aim is to use research to facilitate informed public debate, and effective, research-led policy making in relation to issues at the intersection of technology and law.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.