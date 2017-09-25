pretty packet

In the age of WhatsApp, Indians are developing a fetish for exquisite notebooks and pens

Urban Indian consumers are warming up to well-designed paper products.

by 
The Paper Company India/Instagram

A number of Asian countries are well known for their obsession with stationery, but India, for the most part, has not been one of them.

While notebooks and other paper products of every shape, size, and colour are widely available for cheap, they’re a far cry from the sumptuous, stylish options on offer in countries such as South Korea or Japan, where locals are known to line up to purchase meticulously crafted notebooks.

But of late there have been signs that more urban Indian consumers are warming up to well-designed paper products.

For instance, the hipster favourite Japanese brand MUJI says that stationery has become its number one selling category across its three stores in the country. Shoppers are snapping up its colourful gel pens and minimalist notebooks and planners, despite their relatively high prices. As a result, stationery accounts for over 20% of the company’s business in the country, Seiji Himanishi, CEO of MUJI India, told Quartz in an email.

In response to this growing demand, the past year has also seen the launch of new homegrown stationery brands, online boutiques selling international favourites, and even stationery subscription services, all designed to provide discerning Indian consumers with items that are a world away from the usual mass-market brands. And behind these firms are design-loving Indians who are turning their own long-held love for stationery into a growing business.

Passion for paper

Towards the end of her internship at an ad agency in Mumbai in 2015, Sunaina Shahra had set out to find simple thank you cards for her boss and co-workers. But despite looking online and offline, nothing really fit the bill – there was plenty of handmade paper but nothing that matched the elegant aesthetic she was looking for. That made her see the potential business opportunity in plugging the gap in quality paper products in India.

So, after graduating with an MBA from Vanderbilt University in the US, Shahra returned to her hometown of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, and in March this year launched The Paper Company online. It features a curated selection of paper products from some of the world’s most popular stationery brands, including Rifle Paper Co and Midori.

“The guiding principles behind selecting what we do are mostly quality and aesthetics,” Shahra told Quartz. The goal was to offer Indian consumers high-quality, luxury stationery from countries such as the US, the UK, Australia, and Japan – and some made locally within the country.

Understandably, then, these products aren’t cheap, their price points ranging between Rs 300 and Rs 5,000. A set of 12 Rifle Paper Co greeting cards, for instance, will set you back Rs 1,700, while a bright orange Sloane Stationery notebook with a lizard embossed cover costs over Rs 3,300.

While Shahra has encountered customers who balk at paying as much as Rs 1,500 for a set of pencils, big orders are coming in.

“There are people who buy eight items at once, or six to seven pieces at once, which does add up in terms of the order size,” she said. While the company hasn’t invested in any paid marketing yet, relying on word-of-mouth, sales are surging, and its average order sizes have increased from around Rs 2,600 to over Rs 4,800 over the past six months.

“People are spending money; I’m sure it’s much smaller, more limited than the mass market, but there’s definitely an interest, and more so in the larger cities,” Shahra added. While the self-funded company’s biggest markets are unsurprisingly the metros of Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, it has also received orders from places like Goa and even Daman & Diu.

Meanwhile, local stationery brands are also upping their game. Take New Delhi-based Paperbox, launched earlier this year. Founded by architects Deblina Pandit and Hamdan Hussain, who graduated from the School of Planning and Architecture in the city, the brand sells minimalist notebooks in vivid colours, with a singular focus on the paper used inside.

“We feel that notebooks nowadays have commonly become products of graphic merchandising with infinite options for covers, without paying much attention to their utility,” Hussain told Quartz. “The idea was to not look at (notebooks) just as an art supply or a lifestyle product or souvenirs, but to bring in good-quality papers to begin with, and expand the whole perspective of using paper products,” he added.

On its website, Paperbox offers a small range of deceptively simple-looking notebooks. However, every element, from the texture to the colour to the weight of the paper, has been carefully considered.

The challenge, though, was sourcing the right paper in India.

“For instance, papers found here do not meet some requirements, like being acid-free or archival, which is a requirement for high-quality drawing papers,” Hussain explained. “Even when we were looking for coloured papers, we couldn’t find anything with the right bulk, grammage, or texture. Finding the right shade was also difficult.”

As a result, the company buys its papers from Europe, but has tried to keep prices affordable: A bottle-green coloured notebook costs between Rs180 and Rs270, depending on the size, while the twin-note range, which features two notebooks in contrasting colours stitched together back-to-back, is priced between Rs 420 and Rs 600.

Photo credit: Paperbox
Photo credit: Paperbox

Both Paperbox and The Paper Company say their customers are thrilled to be able to finally buy quality stationery locally. But it’s one thing to find success online in India, and quite another to do so offline. When it comes to growth, “Indian premium stationery brands have only just begun the journey,” Devangshu Dutta, chief executive of Third Eyesight, a retail consultancy, said in an email.

And the experience of some of India’s older fine stationery brands shows that scaling up within the country with pretty paper products alone isn’t going to be easy.

The struggle for space

One of India’s very first homegrown fine stationery brands was Mumbai-based Rubberband, founded by industrial designer Ajay Shah back in 2007. Over the years, the company has created colourful collections of notebooks, teaming up with international artists such as Jean Jullien and Nathalie du Pasquier, and expanded into accessories and even furniture.

Rubberband’s collaboration with French illustrator Jean Jullien. (Rubberband)
Rubberband’s collaboration with French illustrator Jean Jullien. (Rubberband)

Today, some of its products are sold at Selfridges in the UK and at the gift shops of museums such as Paris’s Centre Pompidou and New York City’s Museum of Modern Art. But despite its fan following among design enthusiasts in India, and a growing custom design business for corporate clients, its biggest challenge has been to find the right place for its products in the country, where it sells both online and through various stores.

“It’s very hard to find retailers who understand the value of displaying the product with care and passion,” Shah told Quartz in an email, noting that there’s a glut of impersonal, cookie-cutter spaces but hardly any well-designed ones.

New Delhi-based LetterNote, founded in 2012 by graphic designers Anisha and Gurpreet Singh, faces the same problem.

Since its launch, its product range has expanded from notebooks and other paper products to include posters, art prints, and coffee mugs. But while stationery remains the focus of the business, driven by custom orders for clients such as Uber and Tinder in India and abroad, retail stores have posed a problem.

“The sales channels available to companies like ours are limited in terms of retail. Very few retailers sell the kind of stuff we want to sell,” Gurpreet Singh explained.

While LetterNote operated three of its own stores earlier, it shuttered two of them, choosing to focus more on e-commerce. But now it’s also looking outside India for growth. Already, the company sells some of its products through small boutiques in Singapore, Australia, and Switzerland, and it’s aiming to expand its international markets in the coming months.

Photo credit: Letternote
Photo credit: Letternote

Behind this is the simple fact that, for now, despite growing interest, pricey paper products still only appeal to a niche audience in India.

“Most people go buy stationery out of necessity – you need a notebook for something – while we as a brand, we’re selling fine stationery as notebooks that you would love and want, rather than need,” Singh said.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten awesome TV shows to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Billions Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Westworld Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Big Little Lies Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch The Night Of Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch American Horror Story Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Empire Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Modern Family Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Watch The Deuce Now

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Rome Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.