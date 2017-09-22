ART & PHOTOGRAPHY

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Discover, Click, Cherish – A Travel Photography Workshop at the Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Travel writers and photographers Kunal Bhatia and Shuvajit Payne, who live in Mumbai and Bangalore respectively, will conduct a workshop on travel photography. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Where: Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

ONGOING

Aji VN at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

An exhibition of oil paintings by Rotterdam-based artist Aji V. N. For more information, see here.

When: Until, Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Altaf: A Retrospective at DAG Modern

A retrospective of the works of painter Altaf Mohammedi. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, November 4. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Art Space Germany at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

This show of art in various media, which examines Germany as a “space of art”, features the works of Armando, Candice Breitz, Tony Cragg, Marianne Eigenheer, Ayse Erkmen, Christine Hill, Magdalena Jetelová, Per Kirkeby, Joseph Kosuth, Marie-Jo Lafontaine, Nam June Paik, Giuseppe Spagnulo and Herman de Vries. For more information, see here.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

Drawing Phantoms by Minam Apang at Chatterjee and Lal

Goa-residing artist Minam Apang’s new solo show is a set of works made using charcoal on paper and cloth. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 14. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder aaoad, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Kaise Hain? (How are you?) at Clark House Initiative

An exhibition of artworks by Indo-Fijian artists Quishile Charan and Shivanjani Lal. Charan’s textile works examine the history of indentured Indian labour in Fiji during colonial times; Lal’s video work is a response to “quiet and untold stories of the ‘other’”. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Preview on Saturday, September 23 at 6 pm. From Sunday, September 24 to Tuesday, October 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

When: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Light Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective of over 300 images of Indian film stars shot over six decades by photographer Jitendra Arya, who worked in Kenya, the UK and India.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Mapping Memory by Madhvi Subramanian at Chemould Prescott Road

Artist Madhvi Subramanian, who lives between Mumbai and Singapore, is showing a set of interactive clay installations. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 29. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

Notorious Rowdies by Clare Arni at Tarq

Bangalore-based photographer Clare Arni’s new solo show Notorious Rowdies comprises a series of images “that capture the ‘inner rowdy’ - the dark, maleficent alter-ego - which Arni believes resides in all of us”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, October 19. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Pilgrimage of Historical Oversights by Saubiya Chasmawala at Clark House Initiative

A show of works by Baroda-based artist Saubiya Chasmawala. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

When: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

The Sacred and the Profane by Ankush Safaya and Jeetander Ojha at Sakshi Gallery

This exhibition comprises “assemblages” by Ankush Safaya and installations by Jeetander Ojha, artists who are both based in Vadodara. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, October 6. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

Urban Cartographers at Gallery Beyond

In this group show, artists Ashish Kushwaha, Kunal Batra, Pankaj Kumar Chouhan, Pappu Bardhan, Prashant Prabhu and Pratik Ghaisas depict urban transformation in paintings and mixed media works. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 21. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Beyond, 130/132, First Floor, Great Western Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort. Tel: 022 2283 7345.

Windows at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show featuring five artists, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Simryn Gill, Lubna Chowdhary, Seher Shah and Ayesha Singh, whose works are “based on a deep awareness of modernist architecture and design”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

BOOKS

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Indian Novels Collective at Seven Islands Cafe

The Indian Novels Collective, an initiative to introduce the classics of non-English literature to English readers, will be launched with a session of readings from Hindi novels by actor Neena Gupta, industrialist Sangita Jindal, journalist Shekhar Gupta and writers Darab Farooqui and Prabodh Parikh. There is no entry fee; to attend register by sending an email to severina.fernandes@jsw.in. For more information, see here and the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Seven Islands Cafe, Jindal Mansion, Pedder Road.

‘On Art As Politics’ at G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture

V. Geetha, editorial director at Chennai-based publishing house Tara Books, will be in conversation with writer Jerry Pinto on how art “is a way of representing the world that is far more democratic than what’s possible with words”. She will illustrate the topic with the help of two new books: Another History of the Children’s Picturebook: from Soviet Lithuania to India and God of Money. There is no entry fee. To attend, register by sending an email to info@g5a.org. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: G5A Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Laxmi Mills Compound, off Dr. E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi. Tel: 022 2490 9393.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

The Blind Book Date at Si Bamboo

The Blind Book Date will hold a sale of books priced at Rs 99 each. The event will feature three performances and an open mic session. Tickets priced at Rs 150 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

‘Indigenous Art In Books’ at Artisans’

V. Geetha, editorial director at Tara Books, will talk about the Chennai-based publishing house’s work with indigenous artists from across the country. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by calling 98201 45397 or by sending an email to coordinator@artisanscentre.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

16 Ultimate Come Winner at Studio Mojo

Azeem Banatwalla, Kamal Trilok Singh, Raunaq Rajani and Saurav Mehta, who are all based in Mumbai, will perform at this open mic competition organised by events company Ratatouille at which winners of previous shows will battle for a grand prize. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Lines Under Construction #4 at Play Studio

Comics and Mumbaikars Bunty Biswas, Jackie Thakkar, Karan Chauhan and Shok Siddhant will present sets at this gig hosted by fellow city resident Jeeya Sethi. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Play Studio, 105, Monterossa, opposite the Ganesh Temple, 90 Feet Road, Ghatkopar (East). Tel: 80806 66222.

Mixed Bag Fridays at Dancamaze

City-based comedian Supriya Joshi will host this stan-up gig featuring sets by comics Aakash Mehta and Dhruv Deshpande, who are also from Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai comics Daniel Fernandes, Neville Shah and Siddharth Dudeja will present sets through the weekend. Comedian Anirban Dasgupta, who is also based in the city, will perform instead of Fernandes on Saturday. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8.30 pm, Saturday, September 23 at 8.30 pm and 10.30 pm and Sunday, September 24 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Stand Up Guys at Brewbot

This instalment of the gig series by entertainment company Culture Shoq will feature sets by city comedians Ankit Bareja, Bhavish Ailani and Dhruv Deshpande. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Vipul Goyal at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Stand-up comedian Vipul Goyal, who is from Mumbai, will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 826 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777.

Weekend Specials at The Habitat

Pratyush Chaubey and Vikramjit Singh from Delhi and Rueben Kaduskar from Mumbai will perform stand-up sets through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 440 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Aakash Mehta + Pavitra Shetty at The Barking Deer

Mumbai comedians Aakash Mehta and Pavitra Shetty will perform sets. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person, which entitle attendees to a craft beer or mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Aaa...Tumse Ho Payega at Satyam Hall

Anand Reghu will host this stand-up gig featuring sets by fellow city-based comics Bunty Biswas, Jerin Ephrem, Kajol Srinivasan, Karan Chauhan and Raunaq Rajani. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Satyam Hall, Juhu Tara Road, next to State Bank of India, Juhu. Tel: 022 2660 3501.

Comedy By The Bay at Infinite Studios

Guru Narayan Chandrsekaran, who lives in Mumbai, will host this week’s instalment of this gig series, which will include sets by Aditya Singh, Jeeya Sethi and Sriraam Padmanabhan, each of whom is also based in the city. Tickets priced at Rs 199 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Infinite Studios, 29-A, First Floor, above Brijj Mandal Hall, opposite Starbucks, Girgaon Chowpatty. Tel: 080824 64767.

Comedy Mashup at The Square

Ashish Dash and Dhruv Deshpande, both of whom are based in the city, and a surprise act will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Laughter Crib Vol. 12 at Accensione

Bhavish Ailani will host this gig featuring fellow Mumbai comedians Manu Gupta and Ranjit Sanyal. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Accessione, 2, Evergreen Society, next to ICICI Bank, Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2642 4897.

Oye Standup at Studio Mojo

In their stand-up special, comedians and actors Ankita Shrivastava and Mohit Sharma, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as Bollywood and the ‘spirit of Mumbai’. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

The Nizams of Comedy: Hyderabad Special at The Huddle

Bhavneet Singh and Hriday Ranjan, who are from Hyderabad, will perform a stand-up comedy show. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm.

Where: The Huddle, Stellar Towers, Twelfth Floor, near Diamond Garden, opposite K Star Mall, Chembur. Tel: 98701 78866.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Mic Check #20 at The Square

This instalment of the gig series organised by The Brown Bread Collective, at which comics present new material, will feature sets by Mumbai residents Aakash Mehta, Abbas Momin and Navin Noronha and Chennai’s Siddharth Gopinath. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 4 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Duty Free Jokes at The Barking Deer

Mumbai comedians Kautuk Srivastava, Punit Pania and Sonali Thakker will each perform sets on the subject of travel at this gig organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person, which entitle attendees to a craft beer or mocktail, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

86 Comedy at Menchie’s

City-residing comics Bhavish Ailani, Pavitra Shetty and Saurav Mehta are the professionals who will perform at the eigthy-sixth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

Beautiful Liars: A Sketch Comedy Stand-up Show at Studio Mojo

In this hour-long show presented by events company Ratatouille, Mumbai comedians Jeeya Sethi and Navin Noronha will perform sketches and improv pieces. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Hamster Comedy at Of10

Anand Reghu, Ashish Dash, Sriram Padmanabhan and Sumit Sourav, all of whom live in Mumbai, will perform sets at this stand-up open mic organised by events company Hamster Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential Building, behind Starbucks, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 022 6221 5191.

Abijit Ganguly at P. L. Deshpande Natya Sankul

Mumbai comedian Abijit Ganguly will present a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8 pm.

Where: P. L. Deshpande Natya Sankul, Mini Theatre, Third Floor, Sayani Road, near Siddhivinayak Temple, Prabhadevi. Tel: 022 2436 5990.

The Stand-Up Peeps at The School of Thought

Ameya Deshpande, Kunal Rao, Navin Noronha and Raunaq Rajani from Mumbai will present sets at this gig organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8 pm

Where: 30F, Laxmi Vijay, Laxmi Industrial Estate, opposite Svenska Hotel, Andheri (West). Tel: 98195 46349.

A Las Vegas Night in Lokhandwala at Independence Brewing Company

This comedy double bill, organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy, will comprise sets by illusionist Karan Chauhan and British actor Nick Pillow, both of whom are based in Mumbai. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Independence Brewing Company, Boolani Estate Co-Operative Society, off New Link Road, in the lane opposite Citi Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6105 4689.

It’s Not Even Funny at Cat Café Studio

City-based comedian Toshan Lal Sahu will host this stand-up open mic organised by events company Lasoon Live, which will feature a special set by Mumbai-residing comic Kumar Varun. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person (excluding taxes and convenience fees) are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, 63 Harminder Singh Road, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6518 8883.

COMICS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Batman Day at Raasta Bombay

Comic Con India and DC Comics will celebrate Batman Day, which this year also happens to be Harley Quinn Day, with an event at which fans and cosplayers can win comic books and drinks. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 8 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

DANCE

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Stritva – Facets of Mother at Nehru Centre Complex

Odissi dancer Nivedita Mukherjee, who runs Aratrika Institute of Performing Arts in Thane, and her troupe, will perform a recital that pays tribute to different aspects of the mother. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 5 pm.

Where: Hall of Quest, Basement, Nehru Planetarium building, Nehru Centre Complex, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

FILM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Celebrate Cinema at Whistling Woods International

This two-day series of workshops organised by film school Whistling Woods International will include sessions on over three dozen subjects such as song picturisation, VFX, mobile filmmaking and virtual reality. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person per day and Rs 150 per person for both days can be bought in advance on Bookmyshow.com or at the venue by registering here.

When: Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23, from 10 am.

Where: Whistling Woods International, Film City Complex, near Reliance Media, Goregaon (East). Tel: 022 3091 6070.

Jagran Film Festival at Cinepolis

The eighth edition of this annual festival organised by Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran will feature screenings of features and shorts from across the world as well as panel discussions and workshops. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 per person are being sold on on Insider.in. See here for the complete schedule.

When: Until Sunday, September 24, from 10 am.

Where: Cinepolis, Fun Republic, New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 6675 5700.

Tashi and the Monk + Spaces Between at the NCPA Little Theatre

Two short documentary films will be shown at this instalment of Reality Check, the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s series of screenings organised in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association. Andrew Hinton and Johnny Burke’s Tashi and the Monk (2014) is about a children’s community in the foothills of the Himalayas and Roohi Dixit and Ziba Bhagwagar’s Spaces Between (2016) is an “interpretation” of artist Nikhil Chopra’s 50-hour long performance piece La Perle Noire II: Aspinwall, which was part of the 2014 edition of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis.

When: Friday, September 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

In The Mood For Love at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

In Wong Kar-Wai’s In The Mood For Love (2000), a man and woman bond upon realising that their respective spouses are having an affair. They decide to keep their own relationship platonic so as not to follow the lead of their partners. But it’s not easy for either of them. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Friday, September 22 to Thursday, September 28 at 7 pm.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Jungwa + The Shepherdess of the Glaciers at Sathaye College

The Himalayan Club will screen two documentaries about life in Ladakh by filmmakers Stanzin Dorjai Gya from Ladakh and Christiane Mordelet from France. In Jungwa: The Broken Balance (2014), Dorjai Gya visits a remote area in Ladakh a few years after it has been devastated by severe rainfall to interview residents about how global warming has changed their lives. The Shepherdess of the Glaciers (2015) follows Tsering, a shepherdess who moves with her flock of sheep and goats from her village to the high plateaus. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sathaye College Auditorium, Dixit Road, Gujarati Society, Vile Parle (East). Tel: 022 2614 1149.

FOOD & DRINK

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Pav With Friends at Pack-a-Pav

Pack-a-Pav, the sandwich shop in Bandra, will host the third edition of Pav With Friends, a series of collaborative dining events at which chefs and home cooks from across the city serve their versions of a pao sandwich at the store. For this instalment, journalist and home cook Neha Sumitran will serve Enthu Cutlet (yam, potato and chilli patty with molgapodi crumb); Pepper Chicken (Chettinad pepper chicken); Praise the Lard (pork belly and shoulder cooked in Coorgi pandi curry); and and Shellfish Bugger (prawn and pearl onion in a tart and spicy tamarind-chilli masala). For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24, from noon to 11 pm.

Where: Pack-a-Pav, next to New India General Store, between Pali Market and Candies, St. Andrew’s Road, off Pali Naka, Bandra (West). Tel: 99202 30240.

Demystifying the Six Major Grape Varietals at The Table

Colaba restaurant The Table’s sommelier Harish Acharekar will conduct this two-hour wine tasting session at which attendees can learn about the origins and characteristics of the six major grape varietals, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz and Pinot Noir. Tickets priced at Rs 2,500 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 5.30 pm.

Where: The Table, Ground Floor, Kalapesi Trust Building, opposite Dhanraj Mahal, below Hotel Suba Palace, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 2282 5001.

Mohalla Munch with Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a food walk in Bohri mohalla during which participants will get to taste khari biscuits ‘with a twist’, non-alcoholic ‘absinthe’, the original ‘natural’ ice cream and biryani without rice among other foods. Tickets priced at Rs 1,199 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: The walk will being outside Al Rehmani restaurant on Mohammed Ali Road.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar.

When: Sunday, September 24, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, September 24, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, September 24, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

MUSIC

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Sangeet Nritya Yatra at Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya

Hindustani classical music institute Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya is celebrating its ninetieth anniversary with a year-long series of concerts during which 90 artists will present 90 ragas. This weekend, sitar player Amruta Lokhande, harmonium player Vinod Padge and vocalist Apoorva Gokhale, all of whom are from Mumbai, will present solo recitals. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 22 at 5.30 pm.

Where: Sharda Sangeet Vidyalaya, Nadabrahma Mandir, M. Kalelkar Marg, near Kala Nagar, Bandra (East). Tel: 022 2659 0433.

Symphony Orchestra of India at the NCPA Jamshed Bhabha Theatre

Welsh Western classical music composer Karl Jenkins will conduct the premiere of his new work The Universe, which will be performed by the Symphony Orchestra of India, Kazakh violinist and the former resident conductor of the SOI Marat Bisengaliev and the city-based choir group Living Voices. The concert is part of the orchestra’s Autumn 2017 season of concerts. Tickets priced at Rs 819, Rs 1,229 and Rs 1,639 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 22 and Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Indie Routes at the NCPA Tata Theatre

Hindi pop-rock band Indie Routes, which is from Mumbai, will perform as part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Band Baja series of concerts. Tickets priced at Rs 384, Rs 512 and Rs 640 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Friday, September 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Lakshay Mohan and Aayush Mohan at Nehru Centre Auditorium

Delhi-based Hindustani classical musicians and siblings, sitar player Lakshay Mohan Gupta and sarod player Aayush Mohan Gupta will perform a jugalbandi. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 499 and Rs 750 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

Vipin Mishra Project at Finch

City-residing Hindi singer-songwriter Vipin Mishra will perform with his band. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Finch, near John Baker, Saki Vihar Road, opposite Huntsman International, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 2857 8300.

Wobble with DJ Uri + Func + Carius at Bonobo

Mumbai-based DJ-producers Func aka Randolph Correia, Carius aka Sainath Bhagwat and Uri Solanki will perform at this instalment of Bonobo’s bass music night Wobble. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Dualist Inquiry + Zokhuma at AntiSocial

Producer Dualist Inquiry aka Sahej Bakshi from Delhi will play a DJ set at this gig, which will feature a supporting slot by his counterpart Zokhuma aka Arman Menzies from Mumbai. The show has been organised by artist and event management company Krunk. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Rising Dust at Ark Bar

Israeli trance duo Rising Dust aka Ami Dahan and John Aharon will man the decks. Before midnight, the entry fee, which includes a cover charge of Rs 500, is Rs 1,000 per person and after midnight, the entry fee, which includes a cover charge of Rs 1,000, is Rs 2,000 per person. To book a spot on the guest list, call 81081 82150. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Dhrupad To Film Music by Saniya Patankar at Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning

Hindustani classical music vocalist Saniya Patankar will present a “narrated concert” in which she will present different forms of the genre including dhrupad, khayal, tarana, folk and film music. Donor passes are priced at Rs 200 per person; call the venue to buy a pass. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 6 pm.

Where: Somaiya Centre for Lifelong Learning, Second Floor, Somaiya Bhavan, above Kitab Khana, M. G Road, Fort. Tel: 70459 32204.

Searching Cultures: Performing the Archives at Studio Tamaasha

Kolkata-based economist, musician and writer Rongili Biswas will present the research she carried out on the work of her father, political activist, poet and singer Hemango Biswas, who along with musician Bhupen Hazarika embarked on a peace initiative to successfully counter the linguistic riots of 1960 in Assam. Along with photographs, journals and excerpts from her documentary film on the subject, she will perform some of her father’s best-known songs. There is no entry fee; RSVP by sending an email to tamaashatheatre@gmail.com or via Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Beatmap House Party #23 with District II in Worli

Pop-rock duo District II, featuring Noah Chettri and Aditya Jain from Manipal and Imphal respectively, will perform at a “house party” organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Worli; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Sleepless with Martin Roth + Priya + Zapdos at AntiSocial

German house music producer Martin Roth will headline this instalment of Sleepless, the gig series programmed by event management company Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment. Mumbai electronic music acts DJ Priya Sen and the duo Zapdos, made up of Maulik Shah and Joy Gohil, will play supporting sets. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person before midnight and Rs 700 per person after midnight. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Sequ3l at Kitty Su

Pune-based electronic dance music DJ Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar will play an extended set at this gig. The entry fee of Rs 500 per person for single women and cover charge of Rs 1,500 per couple (of any gender) and Rs 2,000 per person for single men can be paid in advance here. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 10 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

Singer-Songwriter Showcase featuring Abeineth + Perfect Blunder at The Habitat

Mumbai-residing singer-songwriters Abeineth aka Abhineet Chandra and Perfect Blunder, the duo of Andrew Sabu and Kush Asher, will each play a set. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Apoorva Gokhale and Pallavi Joshi at Sangit Mahabharati

Hindustani classic music vocalists Apoorva Gokhale and Pallavi Joshi, both of whom live in Mumbai, will perform a duet. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 10.30 am.

Where: Baithak Mehfil Room, Sangit Mahabharati, A/6, 10th Road, JVPD Scheme, Juhu. Tel: 022 2620 6106.

Proper Wicked with Dutty Deedz featuring Karan Chitra Deshmukh at Raasta Bombay

Delhi-residing electronic music DJ-producer Dutty Deedz aka Abhi Malhotra will launch and play tracks from his EP Love Letterz at this instalment of events company Audio Freak Projects’s Proper Wicked series of shows. Deedz will jam with Mumbai-based tabla player Karan Chitra Deshmukh at the gig. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 4.20 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Lowlit Showcase at Razzberry Rhinoceros

This showcase for electronic music label Lowlit will feature sets by DJ-producers such as Frame/Frame aka Nikhil Kaul from Delhi and Soulspace aka Vishnu P. S. from Bangalore as well as Kaleekarma aka Harshita Kalee, Monophonik aka Shatrunjai Dewan and Schlick aka Bradley Tellis from Mumbai. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5 pm.

Where: Razzberry Rhinoceros, Juhu Hotel, Juhu Tara Road, near Mahesh Lunch Home, Juhu. Tel: 74004 02604.

Sundown Sessions at Aleph – The Divine Space

Singer-songwriters Abhinab Dan, Nathanael Mookhtiar, Nicholas Mohite, Ralcus Aguiar and Sunit Zadav and Hindi rock bands CityHaze and Pravaah will perform at the second instalment of this new gig series. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5 pm.

Where: Aleph – The Divine Space, Janki Kutir, above Maya, Juhu, Vile Parle (West). Tel: 99303 84641.

World One Festival at High Street Phoenix

Pune-based reggae, ska and dub collaborative project Riddim Funktion Collective; Mumbai-residing singer-songwriter Sidd Coutto and Delhi reggae sound system Reggae Rajahs will perform. Entry is free via an RSVP on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Courtyard, High Street Phoenix, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

The Latecomers at Bombay Cocktail Bar

City-residing jazz band The Latecomers will present a set. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Bombay Cocktail Bar, Deluxe House, Ground Floor, Plot No. B-50, off New Link Road, Andheri (West). Tel: 90292 98340.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Big Boys Toys Expo at MMRDA Grounds

This three-day exposition targeted at men will feature stalls selling and showcasing automobile, fashion, fitness, gaming, sports and tech products as well as activities such as bike stunts, paragliding and remote control car racing. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: MMRDA Grounds, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East).

Vimor at Artisans’ Centre

Vimor, a clothing label from Bangalore, will hold a sale of handwoven ‘pooja’ saris. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 to Saturday, September 23, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’ Centre, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

The Mommy Network Pop-Up at 18.99 Latitude

Facebook group The Mommy Network will hold a pop-up sale and exhibition of clothes, accessories, education tools, food products and furniture for children. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23, from 11 am to 9 pm.

Where: 18.99 Latitude Banquets, Fourth floor, Trade View Building, Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills Compound, Gate No.4, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Worli. Tel: 70456 69718.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s Hindi production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Marching Dead at Studio Tamaasha

Directed by Jitender Singh and written by Debabrat Samal, this Hindi, English and Punjabi play is based on the attack that took place at the air force station in Pathankot in 2016. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan at Prithvi Theatre

Based on Ibsen’s Ghosts and directed by K. K. Raina, Hindi play Peechha Karti Parchhaiyan is set in a feudal household in Cooch Behar ridden with politics and haunted by mysterious past events. Tickets priced at Rs 475 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Coloured and Choosing at The Cuckoo Club

Coloured and Choosing, directed by Aruna Ganesh Ram, is an interactive performance in English about gender bias. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 11 am, noon, 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 2.30 pm, 3 pm, 3.30 pm, 4 pm and 4.30 pm and Sunday, September 24 at 11 am, 11.30 am, noon, 12.30 pm, 2 pm, 2.30 pm, 3 pm, 3.30 pm and 4 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

A Doll’s House at Prithvi Theatre

An English version of Ibsen’s drama A Doll’s House directed by Pushan Kripalani. Tickets priced at Rs 475 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 6 pm and 9 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

The Vagina Monologues at Canvas Laugh Club

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal’s English production of Eve Ensler’s feminist manifesto The Vagina Monologues, a series of touching and hilarious stories of sexual experience and abuse, will be staged. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium Mall, Phoenix Mills, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Karl Marx In Kalbadevi at Si Bambai

Marx winds up on the streets of Kalbadevi in theatre group Ideas Unlimited’s English and Hindi production, directed by Manoj Shah. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Si Bambai, Second Floor, 105 Mumbai Samachar Marg, above Henpecked, opposite Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 98191 27817.

The Darkroom 2.0 at The Drama School at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members are blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating four short stories in English and Hindi: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

Cast Off All Shame at Harkat Studios

In theatre writer and actor Ulka Mayur’s English and Hindi production Cast Off All Shame, thirteenth-century Bhakti poet Janabai returns to the present day to play agony aunt to Indian women, who have to deal with everything from domestic abuse to slut shaming in their everyday lives. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Mareechika at Prithvi Theatre

This Hindi adaptation of Ibsen’s The Lady from the Sea, directed by Ila Arun, centres on Rampyari, who marries an older man and moves from a place near the sea to a desert. The arrival of a mysterious sailor revives memories of her past lover. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

August: Osage County at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Three sisters and their families converge at their family home in Goa after their father goes missing in this English play, directed by Lillete Dubey and based on the drama of the same name by American playwright Tracy Letts. As they wait for news, deep-seated resentments surface. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 350, Rs 600, Rs 900, Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

Mansha ki Shaadi + Kisse Kahani, Ismat ki Zubaani at Kreating Charakters

Actor Aarti Tiwari performs two solo dramas directed by Zameer Kamble. In Hindi comedy Mansha ki Shaadi, Dulari gears up for the much-awaited marriage of her daughter Mansha. Kisse Kahani is a Hindi drama about the work of Urdu writers Ismat Chughtai and Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Kreating Charakters, Bungalow Plot No.202-224, SVP Nagar, near Saibaba Telefilms, Four Bungalows, Andheri (West). Tel: 98924 56347.

Urdu Readings at Studio Tamaasha

Actors Nisha Dhar, Nitin Gupta and Priyanka Setia will read from the works of Urdu writers Anwar Sajjad, Balraj Menra and Surendra Prakash. Tickets priced at Rs 50 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

WALKS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

A Walk In The Woods at Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Tour company Some Place Else will conduct a nature trail inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person, which cover the costs of the entry fee to the park and services of the guide and entitle attendees to a packed breakfast, are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, call 98331 63486 or see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7.50 am.

Where: The meeting point is outside the main gate, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Borivali (East).

Teen Darwaza by Khaki Tours

Khaki Tours, a group of local history enthusiasts, will conduct a walk in and around the Fort area that will cover such spots as the original ‘Parsi precinct’, Rapunzel’s balcony and the venue of the first India-England cricket test match. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 4.50 pm.

Where: The meeting point is the General Post Office.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Bombay Meets The World by The Inheritage Project

Alisha Sadikot, the founder of tour company The Inheritage Project, will conduct a heritage walk in and around Ballard Estate. Tickets priced at Rs 799 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Asiatic Society Library.

Retracing Kanheri: A Nature Heritage Walk in Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Suraj Pandit, the head of the departments of ancient Indian culture and Buddhist studies at Mumbai’s Sathaye College, will conduct a walk inside the Kanheri caves, which are located within Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person, which cover the cost of transport within the park and entry fee to the caves and entitle attendees to breakfast, are being sold here. The entry fee for the SGNP needs to be paid for separately. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 8 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Nature Information Centre inside Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.