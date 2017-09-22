FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

ART Ildikó Morovszki-Halasz at Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre

Mumbai-based Hungarian artist Ildikó Morovszki-Halasz’s solo show of paintings titled In the wake of Amrita Sher-Gil is on display. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, September 23, from 9 am to 4 pm.

Where: Hungarian Information and Cultural Centre, 1-A Janpath, near The Claridges Hotel. Tel: 011 2301 4682.

ART Amrit Khurana at India Habitat Centre

Noida-residing artist Amrit Khurana’s new solo show Beyond Paradigms comprises ceramic works and paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Open Palm Court Gallery, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ART Manu Parekh: 60 Years Of Selected Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective spanning 60 years in the career of Delhi-based artist Manu Parekh. Tickets are priced at Rs 20 per person for Indians and Rs 500 per person for foreign nationals. There is no fee for children under the age of 18 of any nationality.

When: Until Sunday, September 24, from 11 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House, India Gate. Tel: 011 2338 6111.

FILM Indo-American Film Festival at American Center

Three Hindi films in which the protagonists travel to America will be screened: Shonali Bose’s Margarita With a Straw (2014) will be shown on Friday at 6 pm; Gauri Shinde’s English Vinglish (2012) on Saturday at noon; and Mira Nair’s The Namesake (2007) on Saturday at 3 pm. There is no entry fee. See here for the complete schedule.

When: Friday, September 22 at 6 pm and Saturday, September 23 at noon and 3 pm.

Where: American Center, 24 Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Tel: 011 2347 2000.

SHOPPING & STYLE The Lil Flea at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Mumbai shopping bazaar The Lil Flea will debut in Delhi. Clothes by Rias, shoes by Desi Hangover and stationery by Pen Paper Co. will be among the wares being offered by the stalls at the event, which will feature music performances by singer-songwriters Kamakshi Khanna and Prateek Kuhad from Delhi and Tejas Menon and Krishna Marathe from Mumbai. See here for the list of artists. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person per day are being sold on Insider.in. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 22 to Sunday, September 24, from 3 pm to 11 pm.

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Gate No. 14, Bhishma Pitamah Road, Lodhi Road.

DANCE Royal Russian Ballet at Siri Fort Auditorium

Moscow-based dance company the Royal Russian Ballet will present a performance of Swan Lake. Tickets priced at Rs 1,770, Rs 2,360, Rs 4,720 and Rs 7,080 are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 22 at 7 pm and Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at 2.30 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Siri Fort Auditorium, Asian Games Village, Gautam Nagar. Tel: 022 2649 9397.

COMEDY Best in Stand-Up at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Anshu Mor from Gurgaon and Vinay Sharma from Mumbai will present sets through the weekend. For the complete line-up and to buy tickets, priced at Rs 600 and Rs 1,049 per person, see Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 22, Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Kush Upadhyay Group at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Mumbai-based blues-rock guitarist and composer Kush Upadhyay will play the Delhi leg of his tour to promote his new album Impulsive Decisions. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 22 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC _RHL + Frame/Frame + Moniker + Up7T at Summer House Café

Wild City, the culture website and organiser of the Magnetic Fields festival, will present this electronic music gig featuring sets by producers _RHL aka Rahul Giri from Bangalore and Frame/Frame aka Nikhil Kaul, Moniker aka Munbir Chawla and Up7T aka Ayush Arora from Delhi. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 22 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Vinayak^a at The Electric Room

Electronic music DJ and producer Vinayak^a aka Vinayak Karthikayan from Bangalore will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 22 at 9 pm.

Where: The Electric Room, The Lodhi Hotel, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4363 3333.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

ART WORKSHOPS Abstraction Painting with Gouache at AntiSocial

City-residing artist Harmandeep Keerti will conduct a workshop on gouache painting that has been organised by Ptah, which specialises in art and craft events. Tickets priced at Rs 1,750 per person, which includes the cost of material and entitles participants to refreshments, are being sold here. See the Facebook event page, call 75034 19644 or email ptahworkshops@gmail.com for more information.

When: Saturday, September 23, from 11 am to 2 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 23, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Three Women at India Habitat Centre

In this English musical written and directed by Isheeta Ganguly, Rabindranath Tagore’s sister-in-law and muse Kadambari examines two female characters from his stories, Bimala and Charu. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 5 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002

COMEDY Abijit Ganguly at Canvas Laugh Club

Mumbai-based comedian Abijit Ganguly will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 550 and Rs 999 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

MUSIC Delhi International Jazz Festival at Nehru Park

The seventh edition of this music festival organised by the Indian Council For Cultural Relations will feature performances by jazz and jazz-fusion acts from India and across the world such as the Lorenzo Naccarato Trio from France; 4 On A Swing from Kolkata; the Yogev Shetrit Trio from Israel; UNK: The Radha Thomas Ensemble from Bangalore; Sizhukong from Taiwan; and the Rattle and Hum Music Society from Nagaland. There is no entry fee; to book a spot, see here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 23 to Monday, 25 September, from 6.30 pm.

Where: Nehru Park, Palika Services Officers Institute, Niti Marg, Chanakyapuri.

COMEDY Nishant Tanwar at Canvas Laugh Club at Tourist Janpath

Stand-up comic Nishant Tanwar, who is from Delhi and now lives in Mumbai, will perform a solo show titled The Honest Comedian. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Second Floor, Tourist, 1, Scindia House, Janpath, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3080 6531.

COMEDY Sahil Shah at Lok Kala Manch

Comedian Sahil Shah, who is based in Mumbai, will present his solo stand-up special Childish Behaviour. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm.

Where: Lok Kala Manch, 20 Lodhi Institutional Area, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 6580 6268.

PHOTOGRAPHY Amit Madheshiya at PhotoInk

Photographer and filmmaker Amit Madheshiya, who is from Mumbai, will exhibit his images of India’s itinerant cinemas in a show titled The Cinema Travellers. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Preview on Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm. From Tuesday, September 26 to Saturday, October 21. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Photoink, A-4 Green Avenue Street, off Green Avenue, Church/Mall Road, Vasant Kunj. Tel: 011 2689 7722.

THEATRE Chitralekha at LTG Auditorium

Based on Bhagwati Charan Verma’s 1934 novel Chitralekha, writer-director Sunil Chaudhry’s Hindi play tells the story of Chitralekha, a beautiful and feisty dancer in the Mauryan empire. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 7 pm and Sunday, September 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Little Theatre Group Auditorium, Mandi House, 1 Copernicus Marg, opposite Doordarshan Bhavan, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 2338 9713.

COMEDY Aakash Gupta at Akshara Theatre

Capital-residing comedian Aakash Gupta will test new material in The Half Fried Show. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 23 and Sunday, September 24 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Bollyjazz at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Vocalist-guitarist Nikhil Mawkin’s city-based ensemble Bollyjazz will play jazz interpretations of Bollywood classics. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 23 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

FOOD & DRINK Pujo Special Bhuribhoj with Rajyasree at The National Media Centre

Home cook Rajyasree Sen will serve a Bengali meal at this pop-up lunch organised by food events company Commeat. The menu will feature such dishes as luchi (puri), alur dum (dum aloo), doi maach (fish in yoghurt gravy), kosha mangsho (mutton), kancha lonka murgi (chicken with green chillies) and bhapa doi (steamed yogurt). Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person are being sold here. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 12.30 pm.

Where: The National Media Centre, Sector 24, Gurgaon; the complete address will be shared with those who register.

POETRY Versesmithery II at The Piano Man Jazz Club

Spoken word poets Afreen Zeb, Somesh Thapliyal and Uppa Tsuyo Bantawa, who live in Delhi, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 1 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

STORYTELLING Dastan Goi Kahani Pandit Ki at Alliance Francaise

Actors Nadeem Shah and Ashhar Haque will narrate Vijaydan Detha’s Hindi story ‘Kahani Pandit Ki’ in the style of dastangoi, the Urdu storytelling form. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 4 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Faiz Ahmad Faiz at India Habitat Centre

Directed by Rajendra Panchal and written by Balaji Gauri, this Hindi drama is about the life of Pakistani poet Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Tickets priced at Rs 200, Rs 400 and Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 4 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002

MUSIC REProduce Listening Room at Greenr Cafe

This instalment of the gig series organised by artist management company REProduce will include sets by electronic music producers Ayush Jajoria; Gorfein’s Cat aka Maanas Singh; One Sock aka Angad Bagga; Oort aka Rahul Das; and Zenguin aka Akash Gupta and Saksham Gupta, all of whom are from Delhi, and Kalab aka Ujjwal Agarwal from Jaipur. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 4 pm.

Where: Greenr Cafe, 416 Gora Street, behind Dada Jungi House, Shahpur Jat. Tel: 70425 75339.

THEATRE Mazaaq: Three Hilarious Comedies of Anton Chekhov at Alliance Francaise

Mazaaq, directed by Vikas Bahari, is a suite of Hindi stage adaptations of three short stories by Russian writer Anton Chekhov. Tickets priced at Rs 250, Rs 350 and Rs 550 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 5 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

FILM Before the Third Bell at Studio Safdar

Bengaluru-based filmmaker Basav Biradar’s Hindi and English documentary Before the Third Bell (2017) aims to provide a glimpse into the contemporary theatre scene in India by following the creative processes involved in staging Muktidham, a play by Abhishek Majumdar. The screening will be followed by an interview with Biradar. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Studio Safdar, 2253E Shadi Khampur, Guru Nanak Nagar, New Ranjeet Nagar. Tel: 011 2570 9456.

THEATRE Chacha, Chachi and Children at Canvas Laugh Club

This Hindi comedy directed by M. Sayeed Alam and Danish Iqbal and written by Qudsiya Zaidi is about Chchakkan, an inquisitive 45-year-old who keeps tabs on his wife and seven kids. Tickets priced at Rs 500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 6 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

QUIZ Trivia Night with Chugh and Chanty at Depot48

Quizmasters Chugh and Chanty aka Sanjay Chugh and Vikram Achanta will conduct a pub quiz in which teams of up to six members can participate. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

THEATRE Ye Kothewaliyaan at Alliance Francaise

Rajesh Tiwari will direct this Hindustani play based on Amritlal Nagar’s novel about sex workers in India. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

MUSIC Chaar Hazaari at Def. Col. Social

Delhi-based Hindi rock band Chaar Hazaari will perform at an instalment of Mystic Sundays, Social’s series of gigs dedicated to folk and Sufi music. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, September 24 at 9 pm.

Where: Def. Col. Social, 28A Defence Colony Market. Tel: 78385 20799.

ONGOING

ART Samit Das at Gallery Espace

Capital-residing artist Samit Das’s new solo show Apologue and Archaeology is a set of mixed media works. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.