Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and officials from his ministry went into a huddle this week to chart a way out for India’s sluggish economy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was elected to power with a massive mandate in 2014 on a platform that promised development, jobs and economic growth. Yet, despite benign global conditions, low oil prices and inflation under control, India’s Gross Domestic Product has nevertheless slowed for six quarters straight, coming in at a mere 5.7% growth in the quarter that ended in June 2017.

That is worrisome enough for a massive country that needs high economic growth to take advantage of a demographic dividend that could soon turn into a burden, and especially in a nation where millions still live in poverty. But it is also an ominous sign for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party, which is hoping to be re-elected in Lok Sabha polls slated for 2019. A tottering economy could dash those hopes, and so the government is reportedly mulling a Rs 5 lakh crore stimulus package aimed at steering India out of these doldrums.

Much of the commentary in the Indian media over the week sought to give prescriptions to the government on what the economy needs in order to recover, while a few analysts focused on why it is struggling in the first place.