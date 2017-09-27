Religion in Politics

How Durga Pujo became a sarkari festival in West Bengal under Mamata Banerjee

The festival has always been crucial to Trinamool’s strategy to connect with voters. Today, it also helps counter BJP's allegations of Muslim appeasement.

by 
Chetla Agrani Club

Durga Pujo in West Bengal – as one may be sick of hearing by now – is a festival like no other. The art, the culture, the food, the gaiety make it a special date in the Bengali calendar. Yet, this year’s Pujo is slightly different. For the first time, Durga Pujo has become a political battleground. With the Bharatiya Janata Party trying to grow in West Bengal, Hindutva has featured as part of the festival. The Sangh Parivar even plans to take out armed marches during the festival.

This year’s Pujo has been marked by debates on whether eating meat during the festival is against the rules of Hinduism and whether the Mamata Banerjee government’s plan to regulate the immersion of idols – to prevent possible clashes with the Muslim processions observing Muharram – is appeasement or not. Neither the eating of meat nor the regulation of immersion is new, though. The Left Front government had prevented immersion in 1982 and 1983, when, like this year, Muharram fell a day after the last day of Pujo. Ironically, this year, the Bihar government – in which the BJP is a partner – has also banned immersion on Muharram. However, since allegations of appeasement help the BJP politically in Bengal and harm the Trinamool Congress, given that latter’s mixed Hindu-Muslim vote bank, they have raged during this year’s Pujo.

Yet, even as it is accused of appeasing Muslims, the Trinamool has adopted Durga Pujo like no other party in West Bengal, now or before. The Trinamool government, in fact, patronises the festival so much that it has acquired the characteristics of a state event.

Sarkari celebration

Since the start of the Pujo, Banerjee has been on a spree inaugurating pandals, with each inauguration carefully photographed and catalogued on her Twitter timeline. Last year, too, the chief minister had inaugurated about 100 pandals. These events are often politically charged with Banerjee delivering speeches attacking the BJP.

Inaugurations are, of course, just the start. The government will confer a range of “Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman” awards on pandals. Ambitiously, there is even an award for the best Pujo in the world. Banerjee has also written the lyrics of a Pujo theme song, the video of which, predictably for the Trinamool’s all-encompassing if clumsy brand of secularism, has visuals of mosques and churches along with pandals. Most significantly, though, the Bengal government last year introduced the Durga Puja Immersion Carnival – a parade of idols through one of Kolkata’s widest thoroughfares to conclude the festival. Presided over by the chief minister herself, the parade was described by one excited Bengali as “Kolkata’s answer to the Rio Carnival”. While most visible in Kolkata, the state’s patronage of the Pujo extends to the districts. Historian Tapati Guha-Thakurta writes:

“The sharply transformed political life of the festival finds manifestation in newer scales of Didi’s largesse and licenses — as she doled out pre-Puja donations to local clubs, waived at will corporation regulations and taxes over commercial hoardings, made it mandatory for various municipal departments to sponsor ten Pujas in the city and one Puja each in the district.”

Durga Puja Immersion Carnival, 2016. Via YouTube
Durga Puja Immersion Carnival, 2016. Via YouTube

Although the government publicly patronises Durga Pujo, politics intersects the festival most significantly via the many Trinamool-controlled neighbourhood clubs that organise the pujos. Even prominent Muslim Trinamool leaders like Firhad Hakim organise major pujos through their clubs. The Calcutta High Court may have struck down Banerjee’s order restricting idol immersion on Muharram, but the Trinamool expects the diktat to be still followed, albeit informally, so strong is the party’s club network.

This Trinamool-club nexus means that Pujos are centres of power in Kolkata city. Pandals now grab valuable road space months before the festival begins and powerful clubs easily flout municipal rules during the time of the Pujo. Land grabbers are allowed easy pickings if they donate to the clubs controlled by Trinamool leaders, The Hindu reported in 2015.

Play

Political platform

To be sure, the Trinamool is hardly the first ruler of Bengal to have patronised the Pujo. During the Raj, having a British official over at your Pujo was an honour if you were a wealthy zamindar. Later, as the Pujo become a neighbourhood institution, the Congress, under leaders such as CR Das and Subhas Bose, would use them to mobilise the community against the colonial state. The tradition continued even after the British left Bengal. The leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) have been known to inaugurate Pujos even if, being atheists, they did not indulge in any of the religious rituals as Banerjee enthusiastically does. Quaintly, the CPI(M) would set up book stalls outside major pandals, hoping that the lakhs of people streaming in for a look at the goddess Durga would also take a gander at dialectical materialism, class warfare and such.

Mamata Banerjee is depicted as Durga and Darjeeling separatist leader Bimal Gurung as the demon Mahishasur at a pandal in Nadia.

Given the prominence of Durga Pujo in the Hindu Bengali calendar, the fact that rulers have used it to reach out to the people is hardly surprising. But the scale of the Trinamool’s endorsement of the festival is unprecedented. This patronage has acquired urgency in 2017, as the BJP tries to paint the Trinamool as a party that appeases Muslims. Pictures of Banerjee – herself a devout Shakto Hindu – worshipping Durga, the Trinamool hopes, will deflect some of the BJP’s attacks.

This, however, is not the first time the Trinamool has tried to out-Hindu the BJP. In April, when the BJP tried to introduce to Bengal armed marches during Ram Navami – a common practice in the Hindi-speaking belt – the Trinamool countered it by organising Hanuman Pujos.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Ten awesome TV shows to get over your post-GoT blues

With those withdrawal symptoms kicking in, all you need is a good rebound show.

Hangovers tend to have a debilitating effect on various human faculties, but a timely cure can ease that hollow feeling generally felt in the pit of the stomach. The Game of Thrones Season 7 finale has left us with that similar empty feeling, worsened by an official statement on the 16-month-long wait to witness The Great War. That indeed is a long time away from our friends Dany, Jon, Queen C and even sweet, sweet Podrick. While nothing can quite replace the frosty thrill of Game of Thrones, here’s a list of awesome shows, several having won multiple Emmy awards, that are sure to vanquish those nasty withdrawal symptoms:

1. Billions

There is no better setting for high stakes white collar crime than the Big Apple. And featuring a suited-up Paul Giamatti going head-to-head with the rich and ruthless Damien Lewis in New York, what’s not to like? Only two seasons young, this ShowTime original series promises a wolf-of-wall-street style showcase of power, corruption and untold riches. Billions is a great high-octane drama option if you want to keep the momentum going post GoT.

Watch Billions Now

2. Westworld

What do you get when the makers of the Dark Knight Trilogy and the studio behind Game of Thrones collaborate to remake a Michael Crichton classic? Westworld brings together two worlds: an imagined future and the old American West, with cowboys, gun slingers - the works. This sci-fi series manages to hold on to a dark secret by wrapping it with the excitement and adventure of the wild west. Once the plot is unwrapped, the secret reveals itself as a genius interpretation of human nature and what it means to be human. Regardless of what headspace you’re in, this Emmy-nominated series will absorb you in its expansive and futuristic world. If you don’t find all of the above compelling enough, you may want to watch Westworld simply because George RR Martin himself recommends it! Westworld will return for season 2 in the spring of 2018.

Watch Westworld Now

3. Big Little Lies

It’s a distinct possibility that your first impressions of this show, whether you form those from the trailer or opening sequence, will make you think this is just another sun-kissed and glossy Californian drama. Until, the dark theme of BLL descends like an eerie mist, that is. With the serious acting chops of Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman as leads, this murder mystery is one of a kind. Adapted from author Liane Moriarty’s book, this female-led show has received accolades for shattering the one-dimensional portrayal of women on TV. Despite the stellar star cast, this Emmy-nominated show wasn’t easy to make. You should watch Big Little Lies if only for Reese Witherspoon’s long struggle to get it off the ground.

Watch Big Little Lies Now

4. The Night of

The Night Of is one of the few crime dramas featuring South Asians without resorting to tired stereotypes. It’s the kind of show that will keep you in its grip with its mysterious plotline, have you rooting for its characters and leave you devastated and furious. While the narrative revolves around a murder and the mystery that surrounds it, its undertones raises questions on racial, class and courtroom politics. If you’re a fan of True Detective or Law & Order and are looking for something serious and thoughtful, look no further than this series of critical acclaim.

Watch The Night Of Now

5. American Horror Story

As the name suggests, AHS is a horror anthology for those who can stomach some gore and more. In its 6 seasons, the show has covered a wide range of horror settings like a murder house, freak shows, asylums etc. and the latest season is set to explore cults. Fans of Sarah Paulson and Jessica Lange are in for a treat, as are Lady Gaga’s fans. If you pride yourself on not being weak of the heart, give American Horror Story a try.

Watch American Horror Story Now

6. Empire

At its heart, Empire is a simple show about a family business. It just so happens that this family business is a bit different from the sort you are probably accustomed to, because this business entails running a record label, managing artistes and when push comes to shove, dealing with rivals in a permanent sort of manner. Empire treads some unique ground as a fairly violent show that also happens to be a musical. Lead actors Taraji P Henson and Terrence Howard certainly make it worth your while to visit this universe, but it’s the constantly evolving interpersonal relations and bevy of cameo appearances that’ll make you stay. If you’re a fan of hip hop, you’ll enjoy a peek into the world that makes it happen. Hey, even if you aren’t one, you might just grow fond of rap and hip hop.

Watch Empire Now

7. Modern Family

When everything else fails, it’s comforting to know that the family will always be there to lift your spirits and keep you chuckling. And by the family we mean the Dunphys, Pritchetts and Tuckers, obviously. Modern Family portrays the hues of familial bonds with an honesty that most family shows would gloss over. Eight seasons in, the show’s characters like Gloria and Phil Dunphy have taken on legendary proportions in their fans’ minds as they navigate their relationships with relentless bumbling humour. If you’re tired of irritating one-liners or shows that try too hard, a Modern Family marathon is in order. This multiple-Emmy-winning sitcom is worth revisiting, especially since the brand new season 9 premiers on 28th September 2017.

Watch Modern Family Now

8. The Deuce

Headlined by James Franco and Maggi Gyllenhaal, The Deuce is not just about the dazzle of the 1970s, with the hippest New York crowd dancing to disco in gloriously flamboyant outfits. What it IS about is the city’s nooks and crannies that contain its underbelly thriving on a drug epidemic. The series portrays the harsh reality of New York city in the 70s following the legalisation of the porn industry intertwined with the turbulence caused by mob violence. You’ll be hooked if you are a fan of The Wire and American Hustle, but keep in mind it’s grimmer and grittier. The Deuce offers a turbulent ride which will leave you wanting more.

Watch The Deuce Now

9. Dexter

In case you’re feeling vengeful, you can always get the spite out of your system vicariously by watching Dexter, our favourite serial killer. This vigilante killer doesn’t hide behind a mask or a costume, but sneaks around like a criminal, targeting the bad guys that have slipped through the justice system. From its premier in 2006 to its series finale in 2013, the Emmy-nominated Michael C Hall, as Dexter, has kept fans in awe of the scientific precision in which he conducts his kills. For those who haven’t seen the show, the opening credits give an accurate glimpse of how captivating the next 45 minutes will be. If it’s been a while since you watched in awe as the opening credits rolled, maybe you should revisit the world’s most loved psychopath for nostalgia’s sake.

Available starting October

10. Rome

If you’re still craving an epic drama with extensive settings and a grandiose plot and sub-plots, Rome, co-produced by HBO and BBC, is where your search stops. Rome is a historical drama that takes you through an overwhelming journey of Ancient Rome’s transition from a republic to an empire. And when it comes to tastes, this series provides the similar full-bodied flavour that you’ve grown to love about Game of Thrones. There’s a lot to take away for those who grew up quoting Julius Caesar, and for those looking for a realistic depiction of the legendary gladiators. If you’re a history buff, give this Emmy-winning show a try.

Watch Rome Now

For your next obsession, Hotstar Premium has you covered with its wide collection of the most watched shows in the world. Apart from the ones we’ve recommended, Indian viewers can now easily watch other universally loved shows such as Silicon Valley and Prison Break, and movies including all titles from the Marvel and Disney universe. So take control of your life again post the Game of Thrones gloom and sign up for the Hotstar Premium membership here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Hotstar and not by the Scroll editorial team.