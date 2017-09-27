The Big Story: Judging the judges

On Monday, the senior-most judge of the Karnataka High Court Jayant Patel resigned after the Supreme Court Collegium denied him the chance to be the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. Instead, Patel was transferred to the Allahabad High Court where he would be the third senior-most judge.

This unusual move comes even as allegations of political interference swirl around the decision to deny Patel a promotion commensurate with his seniority. In 2011, Justice Patel, then with the Gujarat High court, had handed over the Ishrat Jahan murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Patel had ruled that the Gujarat state police – then under Chief Minister Narendra Modi – had killed Jahan in a fake encounter.

Senior advocate Yatin Oza sounded an alarm bell on what this meant for the independence of the judiciary. “Spineless Collegium is acting as per the whims and caprice of the Government,” said Oza. “This will also be a signal to the judges to toe the line of the government.”

This incident is yet another urgent reminder of just how opaque and inscrutable the Collegiums system is. The Constitution, as envisaged by India’s founding fathers, created a system where the President would appoint judges after “consultation” – that would not be binding – with the Chief Justice of India.

In 1993, however, there was a judicial takeover of this appointment system and the Collegium system was created. Under this, five Supreme Court judges appointed other Supreme Court and High Court judges. There was practically no role for the Union government in this system.

This self-selection of judges is unique in the democratic world. In the United States, for example, democratically elected legislatures and executives – both at the state and federal level – have a role in appointing judges to the courts. This is a vital part of the checks and balances system of democratic government.

In India, this system of checks and balances has been broken. The judiciary – uniquely for any branch of government – appoints itself. To make matters worse, the Collegium operates in secret. Minutes of meetings are not recorded and all decisions are taken orally – which means there is no record of how and why judges are appointed.

Naturally, without any scrutiny, this system has led to allegations of impropriety. President of the Supreme Court Bar Association Dushyant Dave argues that the system does not work well for selecting judges. Judges with good potential are often rejected because of personal enmity with a judge on the collegium and bad candidates are not stopped. The closed circle that the Collegium engenders means that there are almost no promotions from India’s trial and district courts to the higher judiciary

This opaqueness is unusual given the immense power judges enjoy. The Collegium selects what is a branch of government. The higher judiciary is a crucial pillar in how the Indian state functions. If the selection of the legislature and executive are conducted under intense public scrutiny in a democracy, how can judges be selected arbitrarily? To prevent further cases like that of Jayant Patel, the Collegium needs to open itself up to public inspection.

The Big Scroll

Justice Karnan is a standing monument to the failure of the collegium system, claims former judge in an interview to Sruthisagar Yamunan.

The greatest enemy of India's judiciary isn't the government but its own secretive system, writes Gyanant Kumar Singh.

NJAC ruling: The court has ignored the unanimous will of the Parliament, most of the state legislatures and the desire of the people for transparency in judicial appointments, argues Mohan Guruswamy.

If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers' Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in.

