TOURISM IN GOA

On Goa’s golden beaches, a rocky problem: How to deal with unruly tourists?

Six visitors have drowned this month alone, some after drinking, prompting the state to consider a ban on swimming in the sea after dark.

by 
Indranil Mukherjee/AFP

At around 11 am on North Goa’s popular Baga beach a few years ago, a raucous bunch of domestic male tourists immersed in waist-deep water were frolicking in the sea, swigging beer from the bottle.

Beer done, they smashed the glass bottles and threw the pieces into the water. A foreign tourist standing nearby quietly retrieved the shards and raised them aloft for everyone to see. The message was clear: “Look what some of you are capable of.”

Behaviour like this isn’t unusual. Goa’s authorities have been struggling to manage the state’s beaches and handle rising numbers of instances of unruly tourists since 2005, when the state started drawing fewer international travellers and more short-stay domestic budget vacationers, several of them all male groups. This year itself, several clashes have been reported between local residents and tourists.

Over the decade, the state has taken many steps to keep its beaches clean and safe. In 2013, it prohibited the consumption of liquor on beaches and asked the India Reserve Battalion of the Goa Police to implement the ban. The battalion is routinely asked to deal with tourism-related matters, including cracking down on beach vendors, begging, sexual harassment, littering and busloads of tourists cooking in the open.

However, despite all the rules, implementation is poor. The state continues to see rampant littering and boisterous tourists drinking on the beaches. Related to this is the tragedy of tourists drowning in the sea.

‘Don’t drink and swim’

The matter of drowning deaths came up at a meeting held earlier this month between representatives of the government and hoteliers ahead of the upcoming tourist season. At the meeting, the government said it was considering moving a law to ban people from venturing into the sea after sunset.

Reports of tourists drowning appear intermittently in Goa newspapers, especially during the monsoon when the sea is rough and currents strong. According to a Times of India report, six people have drowned in the state since September 1. Among them were two students from Gujarat who drowned at North Goa’s Candolim beach after venturing into the sea at 3 am.

The state has hired professional lifeguard services firm, Drishti Lifesaving, to watch over 45 major beaches, one lake and a waterfall. However, the service runs only till 7 pm every day.

Few think the proposed post-sunset swimming ban will help when, in the past, warnings on the beach have never been a deterrent for those determined to enter the sea.

Chairman of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation, Nilesh Cabral, said a blanket ban would be futile. “It is my personal opinion, but bans cannot be a solution”.

Hotelier Neville Proenca pointed out that some tourists ignored warnings anyway. “There are already large warning signs on the beaches,” he said. “What do you do when they are ignored, and tourists ignore lifeguard warnings?”

Drishti lifeguards have often complained that domestic tourists argue with them when asked to adhere to timings to enter the sea and to stay within safer designated swim zones.

At the meeting held earlier this month, the lifeguard services even told the government that it wanted a detention bench on the beach to park inebriated tourists till they sobered down to prevent them from venturing into the water.

The provision of lifeguard services does not come cheap. The state government paid Rs 191 crore for lifeguard services from June 2008 to July 2017. This works out to Rs 21 crore per year on average.

Photo credit: Reuters.
Photo credit: Reuters.

Big plans, industry sceptical

At the meeting earlier this month, which was attended by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar, suggestions to demarcate no-go zones and increase the timings of the lifeguard services were discussed.

The government set up a committee headed by a representative of the Travel and Tourism Association of Goa to draft dos and don’ts for tourists.

However, more than a fortnight after the committee was announced, industry representatives said they are sceptical if anything would come of this. “There has been no notification constituting the panel, let alone rules and guidelines for its functioning,” said one hotelier. “The many good suggestions made at the meet were not even put down in the minutes.”

Litter on the beach

Referring to the menace of broken glass bottles on the beach – which even finds a mention in online tourist discussion groups – Cruz Cardozo, owner of a beach shack and president of the all Goa Shack Owners Association, said, “We are willing to stop serving in glass bottles and use only beverages in cans.”

But that may not be enough. Several tourists stock up on alcohol at beachfront liquor outlets before they head to the water. With liquor licences issued to those who are politically connected, there is little hope that campaigns to have these outlets shut could succeed, rued one hotelier in the popular Calangute area of North Goa.

It does not help that allegations of graft and nepotism have plagued contracts for beach cleaning granted by the Bharatiya Janata Party government in 2014. The matter is before the Goa Lokayukta, with allegations against relatives of senior party functionaries. Earlier this month, the Lokayukta recommended that the state government re-investigate the beach cleaning scam allegedly involving BJP’s Dilip Parulekar, who was tourism minister at that time.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.