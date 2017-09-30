money matters

Indian households are investing even more in stocks, equity and mutual funds. Is it sensible?

Financial investments can yield higher returns but if they crash, there is no tangible asset left unlike savings in, say, real estate or gold.

by 
Shailesh Andrade/Reuters

A simple way to understand macro-economic growth is to imagine the national economy as one vast business conglomerate. Like any business, the Gross Domestic Product must be fuelled by investment and consumption.

In India, both investment and consumption are largely driven by households. Household consumption accounted for 59.4% of the GDP in 2016, according to the World Bank. In comparison, government expenditure was just 11.65% of the GDP.

Total savings, which are vital for investment, amounted to 32.5% of the GDP, of which household savings alone contributed 23.6% to the GDP, according to NITI Aayog. Private companies’ savings contributed 8.5% to the GDP.

What do households invest in? A combination of physical assets such as real estate, gold, diamonds, precious metals, and financial assets such as fixed deposits, debentures, equity, mutual funds.

The growth potential of physical assets is less but they are also less risky. They can fuel growth to only some extent. Real estate development, for example, means construction activity and off take of cement, paint and such. A property can generate rental income, or the owner saves rent. Gold, though, is just a store of value rather than a driver of growth.

Financial investments can fuel higher growth and yield higher returns, but they are riskier. Their value can collapse dramatically and there is no tangible asset left after a crash. If a company goes bankrupt, its shares are worthless and any debt it owes may be unrecoverable. Of course, real estate can also collapse and so can gold, but there is a tangible asset left that could recover its value, or be of some residual use.

The Reserve Bank of India collects and examines household savings data, and its last two Annual Reports show household asset-allocation patterns have changed. A much larger share of household savings is now being parked in financial assets. Also, households are borrowing more.

The RBI’s Preliminary Estimates indicate that household financial savings rose to 8.1% of the Gross National Disposable Income – which is the Gross National Product plus secondary income from abroad – in 2016-’17. This followed a rise in financial savings to 7.8% in 2015-’16 and 7.2% in 2014-’15. In absolute terms, household financial savings were Rs 12,82,600 crore in 2014-’15,
Rs 15,14,200 crore in 2015-’16 and and Rs 18,20,400 crore in 2016-’17. That is a growth of roughly 22% compounded for three years.

In the same period, while currency and Provident Fund holdings declined a little, investments in fixed deposits, insurance, and shares and debentures rose. Bank deposits rose from Rs 6,20,000 crore in 2015-’16 to Rs 10,95,700 crore in 2016-’17 while exposure to stocks and debentures rose from Rs 41,300 crore to Rs 1,82,500 crore. Alongside, household financial liabilities rose on account of increase in retail loans. The total financial liabilities of households rose from Rs 4,31,700 crore in 2015-’16 to Rs 5,74,700 crore in 2016-’17.

Safe savings?

The big jump has been in mutual funds. Indian households held Rs 9,80,000 crore in mutual funds by July 2017, a year-on-year increase of 40%. Households accounted for 48% of all mutual fund assets, 3% more than a year ago. Total fund assets under management swelled by Rs 4,80,000 crore, an increase of 31% over the previous year. This means households invested over Rs 2,80,000 crore in mutual funds between June 2016 and June 2017. Household investments in equity schemes jumped by 50% in the same period.

Most new investors were based in Class B and Class C cities, where investments in mutual funds rose by 40%. Small town investors also committed 55% of their assets to equity.

This shift to investing in financial products is perhaps a consequence of low returns on physical assets. Until 2014, the average Indian household held 77% of its total assets in real estate, 11 % in gold, 7% in durable goods such as a vehicle or inventory for a shop, and just 5% in financial assets.

But falling real estate prices led to a decline in physical savings from 12.4% of the Gross National Disposable Income in 2014-’15 to 10.7% in 2015-’16. Real estate value has declined, or stagnated. Gold prices too have been stable rather than bullish.

As real estate has declined, so have nominal interest rates on “safe” fixed bank deposits. This makes fixed deposits look less attractive even though the real return is better than it was. The real return from debt is the interest received minus the inflation rate. While fixed deposit returns have fallen from 8.5% to under 6.5% over the past three years, inflation has fallen more, from 9% to under 4%. This means that returns from debt are actually beating inflation now, but try explaining that to the average householder!

Initial returns after shifting to financial products must have been gratifying for household investors. The Nifty rose by about 14% between June 2016 and June 2017 and mid-caps returned much more than that. While mutual funds have focused on heavyweight listed companies, retail investors buying directly into equity have pushed up mid-cap and small-cap prices.

Households’ willingness to park savings in financial assets is welcome: it fuels economic growth. On the flip side, they are more exposed to scams, defaults and stock market crashes. The rising volume of non-performing assets indicates that corporate India is struggling to service debt obligations, which means corporate debt is high-risk.

If the stock market collapses or debt-ridden firms go bankrupt, the average household stands to lose a far larger chunk of savings. What’s more, higher financial liabilities will mean lower future savings because the debts must be serviced. The shift to investing in financial assets, therefore, is a double-edged sword.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.