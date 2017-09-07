Delhi weekend cultural calendar: Purana Qila Dance Festival, art workshops and more

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

PHOTOGRAPHY Karan Kapoor at Bikaner House

Organised by Bangalore gallery Tasveer, Time and Tide is an exhibition of photographs by UK-based lensman Karan Kapoor. The show has images from two series that were shot in the 1980s and 1990s, on Anglo-Indians in Bombay and Calcutta and Catholics in Goa. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 29, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm.

Where: Bikaner House, Pandara Road, India Gate.

ART Chitra Sinha at India Habitat Centre

Artist Chitra Sinha, from Ranchi, is exhibiting a solo show of Thanjavur paintings. There is no entry fee.

When: Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, from 11 am to 8 pm.

Where: Convention Centre Foyer, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

ART WORKSHOPS Paint the Water Lilies with Watercolors at AntiSocial

Delhi-based artist Sumit Nahar will conduct a workshop on painting water lilies using watercolours. The event has been organised by Ptah, which specialises in putting together art and craft activities. Tickets priced at Rs 1,500 per person, which includes the cost of material and entitles participants to refreshments, are being sold here. See the Facebook event page, call 75034 19644 or email ptahworkshops@gmail.com for more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 3 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Third Floor, 9A and 12 Hauz Khas Village. Tel: 78386 52039.

DANCE Sandya Das at American Centre

City-residing diplomat and bharatanatyam dancer Sandya Das will perform a solo recital. Entry, which is free, requires the presentation of a valid photo ID; RSVP here. See here for more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 6 pm.

Where: American Center, 24 Kasturba Gandhi Marg. Tel: 011 2347 2000.

THEATRE Noon Chai at Delhi Karnataka Sangha

Directed by Prabhash Chandra and Sukriti Khurana, this Hindi and English play is an adaption of Iranian graphic novelist Marjane Satrapi’s Persepolis, a memoir of a young girl growing up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution in the 1970s. Tickets, priced at Rs 150, Rs 200, Rs 300 and Rs 500 per person, can be reserved by calling 96546 71162 or 98999 21289.

When: Friday, September 29 at 6 pm.

Where: Delhi Karnataka Sangha, Sector 12, Rao Tularam Marg, R. K. Puram. Tel: 011 2610 4818.

DANCE Purana Qila Dance Festival at Purana Qila

Ahmedabad-based kathak dancer and choreographer Kumudini Lakhia and Delhi-residing kuchipudi exponent Vanashree Rao will present recitals on Friday and Saturday respectively, at this festival of Indian classical and contemporary dance. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Purana Qila, Mathura Road, near Delhi Zoo.

COMEDY Appurv Gupta + Manish Tyagi + Nitin Gupta at Canvas Laugh Club at Tourist Janpath

Stand-up comics Appurv Gupta, Manish Tyagi and Nitin Gupta, each of whom is from Delhi, will perform. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Second Floor, Tourist, 1, Scindia House, Janpath, Connaught Place. Tel: 011 3080 6531.

MUSIC Prasanna Brothers at India Habitat Centre

Delhi-based Hindustani classical music flautists and brothers Rajesh and Rishab Prasanna will perform a jugalbandi. There is no entry fee; RSVP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 7 pm.

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, near Air Force Bal Bharati School. Tel: 011 2468 2002.

COMEDY Anirban Dasgupta + Daniel Fernandes + Manik Mahna at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Anirban Dasgupta and Daniel Fernandes from Mumbai and Manik Mahna from Delhi will perform stand-up shows through the weekend. Tickets priced at Rs 600 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 7.30 pm and 9.30 pm and Sunday, October 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, The People and Co., Premises No. 5, Ground Floor, Building No. 8, Tower B, Cyber City, Gurgaon. Tel: 0124 414 1000.

THEATRE Mother Courage and Her Children at Kamani Auditorium

Quasar Thakore Padamsee will direct this English version of German playwright Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children. The production is part of the Aditya Birla Group’s theatre initiative Aadyam’s current season of plays. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY MUSIC A + K The Best in the World (Band) at Lord of the Drinks

In this comedy and music show, Mumbai residents Abish Mathew and Kenny Sebastian will “sing about relationships, daily struggles, and songs they still haven’t written down”. Tickets priced at Rs 639 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Lord of the Drinks Forum, Lower Basement, Epicuria Food Mall, Nehru Place. Tel: 011 3310 5723.

THEATRE The Shakuntala Project at Black Box Okhla

Director Nikhil Mehta will helm this English and Hindi adaptation of Kalidasa’s Shakuntala. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Black Box Okhla, A 68 Okhla Industrial Area, Phase 2.

MUSIC Kamakshi Khanna Collective at The Piano Man Jazz Club

City-residing singer-songwriter Kamakshi Khanna and her band will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 9 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

MUSIC Mrs. Ippi Madhouse at Depot48

The Delhi-based blues and R&B band fronted by singer Mrs. Ippi aka Ipshita Roy will present a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

MUSIC Murky 003 with Tarqeeb + Lacuna + Native Indian at Raasta Green Park

The third instalment of this electronic music gig series programmed by artist and management company Krunk will feature sets by DJ-producers Tarqeeb aka Ashish Jose and Lacuna aka Mihir Raina from Delhi and Native Indian aka Siva SBK from Mumbai. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, Second Floor, A2/A Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

MUSIC Sequ3l at Summer House Café

Electronic music DJ Sequ3l aka Nakul Ambilkar from Pune will play a set. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for the complete line-up and more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 9 pm.

Where: Summer House Café, First Floor, DDA Shopping Complex, Aurobindo Place Market, Hauz Khas. Tel: 93509 27000.

MUSIC Teri Miko + Akade at Playboy Club

Electronic dance music DJs Teri Miko from Ukraine and Akade aka Amit Kadel from Kolkata will take over the console. Call the venue for details of the entry fee, if any. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Friday, September 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Playboy Club, Samrat Hotel, 50-B Kautilya Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 79999 97791.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

ART WORKSHOPS Paint & Vineyard at The Piano Man Jazz Club

At this workshop by city-based gallery Kohlart, participants will be shown how to replicate a painting by Japanese artist Milt Kobayashi. The registration fee is Rs 1,800 per person (which covers of the cost of materials), Rs 2,200 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza) and Rs 3,000 per person (which covers of the cost of materials and entitles participants to servings of pizza, beer and sangria). See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 30, from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Where: The Piano Man Jazz Club, Ground Floor, B6-7/22, Safdarjung Enclave Market, opposite Deer Park, Safdarjung. Tel: 011 3310 6260.

THEATRE Raavan Ki Ramayan at Kamani Auditorium

Writer-director Atul Satya Koushik’s Hindi drama tells the Indian epic from the perspective of Raavan. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 800, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250, Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, 30 September at 4 pm and 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

THEATRE August: Osage County at Shri Ram Centre

Three sisters and their families converge at their family home in Goa after their father goes missing in this English play directed by Nayana Sagar and based on the drama of the same name by American playwright Tracy Letts. As they wait for news, deep-seated resentments surface. Tickets priced at Rs 100 and Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Shri Ram Centre, Mandi House, 4 Safdar Hashmi Marg. Tel: 011 2373 1112.

MUSIC HFT at The Bar Cat

Jazz trio HFT, helmed by guitarist Arjun Sen, who lives in Bir in Himachal Pradesh, will perform. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm.

Where: The Bar Cat, E17, Third Floor, Block E, South Extension II. Tel: 011 4984 1617.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

MUSIC Pineapples featuring SickFlip + Moniker + N*Hilate at Raasta Green Park

Mumbai-based bass music producer SickFlip aka Sarvesh Shrivastava and Delhi-residing electronic music DJs Moniker aka Munbir Chawla and N*Hilate aka Nisheeth Rao will play this instalment of Pineapples, the gig series put together by Shrivastava. There is no entry fee. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 6 pm.

Where: Raasta Green Park, Second Floor, A2/A Aurobindo Marg, Green Park. Tel: 011 4062 3028.

ART ‘Popular Prints of 19th Century Calcutta’ at Civil Services Officers’ Institute

Kolkata-residing artist and curator Ashit Paul will present a talk on print-making in Calcutta in the nineteenth century. The event has been organised as part of the Raza Foundation’s Art Dialogues series. There is no entry fee.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 6.15 pm.

Where: Conference Room, Ground Floor, Civil Services Officers’ Institute, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri. Tel: 011 2419 5300.

FILM Spider-Man at Select Citywalk

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) will be shown by the Sunset Cinema Club, which organises outdoor movie screenings. There is no entry fee; RSVP via Insider.in.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Plaza, Select Citywalk, A-3 District Centre, Saket. Tel: 011 4211 4211.

COMEDY Bhelpoori at Alliance Francaise

Written, directed and performed by actor Saleem Shah, Bhelpoori is an 80-minute one-man English and Hindi show about everything from sex and politics to Bollywood. Tickets priced at Rs 400, Rs 500 and Rs 600 per person are being sold at Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Alliance Francaise, 72 K. K. Birla Lane, Lodhi Estate, Lodhi Road. Tel: 011 4350 0200.

THEATRE Chakravyuh at Kamani Auditorium

Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Krishna in B. R. Chopra’s TV series Mahabharata, will play the same character in writer and director Atul Satya Koushik’s play on the chapter of the epic that deals with the entrapment of Abhimanyu on the thirteenth day of the battle. Tickets priced at Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000, Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,500 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 7 pm.

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Janpath. Tel: 011 4350 3352.

COMEDY Pratyush Chaubey at Akshara Theatre

Gurgaon-based comedian Pratyush Chaubey will perform his solo stand-up special Utna Confidence Nahi Hai. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person and Rs 400 per couple are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Akshara Theatre, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, near Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Tel: 011 2374 2083.

MUSIC Peter Cat Recording Co. at Depot48

Delhi-residing alternative rock band Peter Cat Recording Co. will play a set. The cover charge is Rs 500 per person. See the Facebook event page for more information.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Depot48, N3, Second Floor, N Block Market, Greater Kailash I. Tel: 011 4508 1948.

ONGOING

ART Hangar for the Passerby at Kiran Nadar Museum of Art Noida

A group show of artworks such as photographs, sculptures and paintings by lensmen Pablo Bartholomew, Ram Rahman and Richard Batholomew; sculptor L. N. Tallur; painters Haku Shah and K. G. Subramanyan; and multi-media artists Raqs Media Collective. There is no entry fee. See here for more details.

When: Until Wednesday, November 15. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 10.30 am to 6.30 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, Plot No. 3A, Sector 126, Noida.

ART Long Story Short at Palette Art Gallery

This group show explores “the varied patterns in visual storytelling” by Indian Modernist and contemporary Indian artists such as Amit Ambalal, Arpita Singh, Bhupen Khakhar, B. V. Swetha, Gopikrishna, K. G. Subramanyan, Madhu Venugopalan, Prasad K. P., P. S. Jalaja, R. Magesh and Umesh P. K. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Palette Art Gallery, 14 Golf Links. Tel: 011 4174 3034.

ART Samit Das at Gallery Espace

Capital-based artist Samit Das’s solo show Apologue and Archaeology is a set of mixed media works. See here for more information.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Gallery Espace, 16, Community Centre, New Friends Colony. Tel: 011 2692 2947.

These recommendations have been compiled by The Daily Pao.