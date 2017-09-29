Mumbai weekend cultural calendar: Dharavi walk, dance film series and more

ART & PHOTOGRAPHY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Aji VN at Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke

An exhibition of oil paintings by Rotterdam-based artist Aji V. N. For more information, see here.

When: Until, Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Galerie Mirchandani + Steinruecke, 2, Sunny House, 16/18 Mereweather Road, behind the Taj Mahal Hotel, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3030.

Mapping Memory by Madhvi Subramanian at Chemould Prescott Road

Artist Madhvi Subramanian, who lives between Mumbai and Singapore, is showing a set of interactive clay installations. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, September 29. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Chemould Prescott Road, Queens Mansion, Third Floor, G. Talwatkar Marg, near Cathedral School, Fort. Tel: 022 2200 0211.

Trespassers and Translators by Amitesh Shrivastava at Project 88

City-residing artist Amitesh Shrivastava’s solo show Trespassers and Translators comprises a set of new paintings. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Project 88, BMP Building, Narayan A. Sawant Marg, near Colaba Fire Station, Colaba. Tel: 022 2281 0066.

ONGOING

Crystal Cities by Jagannath Panda at the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum

Delhi-based artist Jagannath Panda’s new solo show comprises paintings, installations and sculptures on urban transformations. Tickets for Indians are priced at Rs 10 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 5 per person for children below the age of 13, and tickets for foreigners are priced at Rs 100 per person for adults and children above the age of 13 and at Rs 50 per person for children below the age of 13.

When: Until Sunday, October 29. Open Thursday to Tuesday, from 10 am to 6 pm; Wednesday, closed.

Where: Special Projects Space, Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Rani Baug, Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Road, Byculla. Tel: 022 2373 1234.

Altaf: A Retrospective at DAG Modern

A retrospective of the works of painter Altaf Mohammedi. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, November 4. Open Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: DAG Modern, 58 V. B. Gandhi Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort. Tel: 022 4922 2700.

Art Space Germany at Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan

This show of art in various media, which examines Germany as a “space of art”, features the works of Armando, Candice Breitz, Tony Cragg, Marianne Eigenheer, Ayse Erkmen, Christine Hill, Magdalena Jetelová, Per Kirkeby, Joseph Kosuth, Marie-Jo Lafontaine, Nam June Paik, Giuseppe Spagnulo and Herman de Vries. For more information, see here. When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Galerie Max Mueller, Goethe Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan, K. Dubash Marg, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2202 7542.

Drawing Phantoms by Minam Apang at Chatterjee and Lal

Goa-residing artist Minam Apang’s new solo show is a set of works made using charcoal on paper and cloth. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 14. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Chatterjee & Lal, 01/18, First Floor, Kamal Mansion, same entrance as Hotel White Pearl, Arthur Bunder aaoad, Colaba. Tel: 022 2202 3787.

Kaise Hain? (How are you?) at Clark House Initiative

An exhibition of artworks by Indo-Fijian artists Quishile Charan and Shivanjani Lal. Charan’s textile works examine the history of indentured Indian labour in Fiji during colonial times; Lal’s video work is a response to “quiet and untold stories of the ‘other’”. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Tuesday, October 10. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

When: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

Light Works at the National Gallery of Modern Art

A retrospective of over 300 images of Indian film stars shot over six decades by photographer Jitendra Arya, who worked in Kenya, the UK and India.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Monday, closed.

Where: National Gallery of Modern Art, M. G. Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2288 1969.

Notorious Rowdies by Clare Arni at Tarq

Bangalore-based photographer Clare Arni’s new solo show Notorious Rowdies comprises a series of images “that capture the ‘inner rowdy’ - the dark, maleficent alter-ego - which Arni believes resides in all of us”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Thursday, October 19. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Tarq, F35/36, Dhanraj Mahal, Apollo Bunder, Colaba. Tel: 022 6615 0424.

Pilgrimage of Historical Oversights by Saubiya Chasmawala at Clark House Initiative

A show of works by Baroda-based artist Saubiya Chasmawala. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Sunday, October 8. Open Tuesday to Sunday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Monday, closed.

When: Clark House Initiative, Ground Floor, Clark House, 8 Nathalal Parekh Marg (Old Wodehouse Road), opposite the Sahakari Bhandar, near Woodside Inn, Colaba. Tel: 98202 13816.

The Real Taste of India at Mumbai Art Room

Bangalore-residing artist-curators Nihaal Faizal and Chinar Sha’s new show, the title of which is inspired by restaurants across the world peddling an idea of India, “is a commentary on homogenized national identity and the commercialization of culture”. For more information, see here.

When: Until December 2017. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 7 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Mumbai Art Room, Ground Floor, Pipewala Building, Fourth Pasta Lane (opposite Colaba market lane and Camy Wafers), Colaba. Tel: 98198 43334.

The Sacred and the Profane by Ankush Safaya and Jeetander Ojha at Sakshi Gallery

This exhibition comprises ‘assemblages’ by Ankush Safaya and installations by Jeetander Ojha, artists who are both based in Vadodara. For more information, see here.

When: Until Friday, October 6. Open Monday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday, closed.

Where: Sakshi Gallery, 6/19, Second Floor, Grants Building, Arthur Bunder Road, Colaba. Tel: 022 6610 3424.

Urban Cartographers at Gallery Beyond

In this group show, artists Ashish Kushwaha, Kunal Batra, Pankaj Kumar Chouhan, Pappu Bardhan, Prashant Prabhu and Pratik Ghaisas depict urban transformation in paintings and mixed media works. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 21. Open Tuesday to Saturday, from 11 am to 6.30 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Gallery Beyond, 130/132, First Floor, Great Western Building, Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg, Fort. Tel: 022 2283 7345.

Windows at Jhaveri Contemporary

A show featuring five artists, Anwar Jalal Shemza, Simryn Gill, Lubna Chowdhary, Seher Shah and Ayesha Singh, whose works are “based on a deep awareness of modernist architecture and design”. For more information, see here.

When: Until Saturday, October 7. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm; Sunday and Monday, closed.

Where: Jhaveri Contemporary, 2, Krishna Niwas, 58A Walkeshwar Road. Tel: 022 2369 3639.

COMEDY

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

88 Come at Studio Mojo

Mumbai comedians Chinmay Mhatre, Dhruv Deshpande and Navin Noronha are the professionals who will perform at the eighty-eighth instalment of this open mic stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

Mixed Bag Fridays at Dancamaze

City-based comedian Saurav Mehta will host this stand-up gig featuring sets by fellow Mumbaikar Ameya Deshpande and surprise acts. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Dancamaze, Samartha Aishwarya, A Wing, Lokhandwala Road, opposite Highland Park, above Nature’s Basket, Andheri (West). Tel: 99673 20468.

Best in Stand-up Comedy at Canvas Laugh Club

Comedians Aakash Gupta and Jeeveshu Ahluwalia from Delhi and Jeeya Sethi, Kamal Trilok Singh, Piyush Sharma and Rueben Kaduskar from Mumbai will perform stand-up sets. On Saturday, Mumbai comic Gaurav Kapoor will replace Ahluwalia and on Sunday, Siddharth Dudeja, who is also from Mumbai, will replace Gupta. Tickets priced at Rs 800 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29, Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

Half-Baked Chutkule by Sapan Verma at Cat Cafe Studio

Comic Sapan Verma, who is based in Mumbai, will perform a show of work-in-progress jokes. Tickets priced at Rs 295 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, First Floor, Bungalow No.68, Harminder Singh Road, opposite Daljit Gym, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 91670 12606.

Stand Up Guys at Brewbot

This instalment of the gig series by entertainment company Culture Shoq will feature sets by city comedians Ashish Dash, Manu Gupta, Navin Noronha, Siddharth Gopinath and Sumaira Shaikh. Tickets priced at Rs 349 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Aditi Mittal at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel + The Square + Canvas Laugh Club

Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal, who is from Mumbai, will perform a solo show at Renaissance Hotel on Friday and Canvas Laugh Club on Monday. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person for the performance at Renaissance, Rs 300 per person for the gig at The Square and Rs 600 per person for the show at Canvas Laugh Club are being sold on Bookmyshow.com here, here and here.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8.30 pm, Sunday, October 1 at 8 pm and Monday, October 2 at 8.30 pm.

Where: Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, near Chinmayanand Ashram, Powai. Tel: 022 6692 7777. The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286. Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Kenny Sebastian at Cafe Zoe

Mumbai-residing stand-up comedian Kenny Sebastian will perform a solo show. Tickets priced at Rs 885 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 5.30 pm.

When: Cafe Zoe, Mathuradas Mills Compound, N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2490 2065.

30 Not Out at The Barking Deer City comics Anand Reghu, Punit Pania and Trupti Khamkar will talk about turning 30 in this show presented by comedy group Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 450 per person (inclusive of a craft beer or mocktail) are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: The Barking Deer, Mathuradas Mills Compound, next to Woodside Inn, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 6141 7400.

Oye Standup at Of10

In their stand-up special, comedians and actors Mohit Sharma and Siddharth Sen, both of whom are based in Mumbai, will cover topics such as Baba Ram Rahim and the ‘spirit of Mumbai’. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Of10, Prudential Building, behind Starbucks, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 022 6221 5191.

Comedy Mashup at The Square

Anirban Dasgupta, Govind Menon and Shashwat Maheshwari, all of whom are based in the city, will be the professionals performing at this stand-up comedy show organised by events company The Brown Bread Collective. The gig will also feature sets by ten amateur comics. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm.

Where: The Square, Heera Panna Shopping Mall, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. Tel: 98204 46286.

Comedy Unplugged at Backspace Studio

This stand-up gig by events company Chalta Hai Comedy will comprise performances by Mumbai’s Ameya Deshpande, Manu Gupta and Noel Cordeiro and Pune’s Agrima Joshua. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Backspace Studio, Shop No.120, Lodha Boulevard, Majiwada, Thane. Tel: 99204 93191.

Offensively Funny at Infinite Studio

The inaugural instalment of this new stand-up gig series, dedicated to “dark” humour, will feature sets by Mumbai comics Dhruv Deshpande, Kashyap Swaroop, Reza Noorani and Sumaira Shaikh. Tickets priced at Rs 199 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Infinite Studio, 29-A, First Floor, above Brijj Mandal Hall, opposite Starbucks, Girgaon Chowpatty. Tel: 080824 64767.

Bloody Chutney by Karthik Kumar at Canvas Laugh Club Chennai-based comic Karthik Kumar will present his new solo stand-up special. Tickets priced at Rs 700 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 10.30 pm.

Where: Canvas Laugh Club, Third Floor, Palladium, Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 90046 03115.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

911 Comedy at Studio Mojo

At this instalment of events company Ratatouille’s gig series 911 Comedy, nine comedians, Dhaval Datar, Kaavya Bector, Kajol Srinivasan, Manu Gupta, Mayank Parakh, Siddharth Gopinath, Supriya Joshi, Unnati Marfatia and Vineet Srinivasan, will each present an 11-minute set. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Studio Mojo, 102, Kane Plaza, above IndusInd Bank, Chincholi Bunder Road, near Evershine Mall, off Link Road, Malad (West). Tel: 96199 64635.

420 Project at The Integral Space

Five Mumbai comedians, Neville Shah, Pavitra Shetty, Prashasti Singh, Raunaq Rajani and Shaurya Tyagi, will each get 20 minutes at the mic. Tickets priced at Rs 300 are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 8 pm.

Where: The Integral Space, 14 Janata Estate, First Floor, opposite Palladium Mall, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 98203 46338.

Karan Chauhan and Kautuk Srivastava at Havana Mumbai-based stand-up comedians Karan Chauhan and Kautuk Srivastava will each perform a set at this show organised by events company Chalta Hai Comedy. Tickets priced at Rs 245 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 8 pm.

Where: Havana, Gordon House Hotel, Battery Street, Apollo Bunder, behind Regal Cinema, Colaba. Tel: 022 2289 4488.

Vir Das at Sivaswamy Auditorium

Stand-up comedian Vir Das, who lives in Mumbai, will perform his show The Boarding Das, with which he has been touring the world. The shows at the NCPA on Friday and Bal Gandharva Rangmandir on Sunday are sold out. Tickets for the performances at Sivaswamy Auditorium on Saturday and CIDCO Exhibition Centre on Monday, priced at Rs 590, Rs 885, Rs 1,180, Rs 1,770 and Rs 2,124 per person, are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm at Sivaswamy Auditorium and Monday, October 2 at 8 pm at CIDCO Exhibition Centre.

Where: Sivaswamy Auditorium, The Fine Art Society, Fine Arts Chowk, R. C. Marg, Chembur. CIDCO Exhibition Centre, Sector 30A, opposite Joyalukkas, Swami Pranabananda Marg, behind Raghuleela Mall, near Vashi Railway Station, Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Fresh Thoughts by Kunal Kamra at The Habitat

City-residing comic Kunal Kamra will present his solo show of new material. Tickets priced at Rs 650 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Monday, October 2 at 8.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

FemaPalooza at Menchie’s

The seventh instalment of this all-female stand-up gig series organised by events company Ratatouille will feature sets by Mumbai comics Avanti Tendulkar Ubhayakar, Devanshi Shah, Dwijal Mehta and Kajol Srinivasan. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Monday, October 2 at 8 pm.

Where: Menchie’s, Shyam Vihar, near Telephone Exchange and the Nike showroom, off Linking Road, Khar. Tel: 80800 89447.

DANCE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

German Modern Dance Film Series at Studio Tamaasha

The inaugural instalment of this new series of screenings of documentaries on German modern dancers will focus on the works of pioneers Mary Wigman and Reinhild Hoffmann. Pune-based contemporary dancer Hrishikesh Pawar will present a talk on the German modern dance movement before the screening, which has been organised in association with the Goethe Institut. Tickets priced at Rs 100 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Studio Tamaasha, Bungalow No.76, Aram Nagar Part II, behind Physioflex Gym, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West).

EVENTS FOR KIDS

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

The Exchange Student at NCPA Godrej Dance Theatre

In writer-director Trishla Patel’s Hindi and English play, little Krish has to adjust to a new house guest, a foreign exchange student. Tickets priced at Rs 354 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 11.30 am.

Where: Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

FILM

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Velvet Revolution at Godrej India Culture Lab

Bangalore-based filmmaker Nupur Basu’s documentary Velvet Revolution (2017), in which six directors profile women journalists “who have paid a high price for speaking truth to power”, will be screened. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 5 pm.

Where: Godrej India Culture Lab, Godrej One, Auditorium, First Floor, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli (East).

1984: When The Sun Didn’t Rise at Prithvi House

Mumbai-based director Teenaa Kaur’s 1984: When The Sun Didn’t Rise (2017), about a group of women in Widows Colony in Delhi who meet every evening, will be shown. The screening, which will be followed by a discussion with Kaur, has been organised by Vikalp, a city-based group of documentary filmmakers. There is no entry fee. To attend, RSVP by sending an email to vikalpscreenings@gmail.com or via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 7 pm.

Where: Prithvi House, opposite Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

India Film Project at Nehru Centre

This two-day series of filmmaking-related talks and workshops will cover such topics as crowdfunding for digital productions, writing for the web and virtual reality storytelling. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person per day and Rs 500 per person for both days are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1 at 10 am.

Where: Nehru Centre, off Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 022 2496 4680.

The Great Dictator at The Habitat

Charlie Chaplin’s political satire The Great Dictator (1940) will be screened. The cover charge of Rs 220 per person can be paid in advance on Bookmyshow.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 4 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Children of Heaven at Matterden at Deepak Cinema

Iranian director Majid Majidi’s modern classic Children of Heaven (1997), about a pair of young siblings in search of a lost pair of shoes, will be screened. The Persian film will be shown with English subtitles. Tickets priced at Rs 125 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com.

When: Sunday, October 1 at noon.

Where: Matterden, Deepak Cinema, 38 N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 2492 3396.

Nave Valan Marathi Film Festival at the NCPA Little Theatre

The ninth edition of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s annual festival of contemporary Marathi cinema will feature seven movies including screenings of Rajesh Mapuskar’s Ventilator (2016); Makarand Mane’s Ringan (2015); and Varun Narvekar’s Muramba (2017) this weekend. There is no entry fee. For the complete schedule, see here.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 3 pm and 6.30 pm and from Monday, October 2 to Friday, October 6 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

Meetings With Remarkable Men at Harkat Studios

British director Peter Brook’s Meetings With Remarkable Men (1979), based on the book of the same name by Greek-American mystic G. I. Gurdjieff, will be screened. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Monday, October 2 at 6 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

FOOD & DRINK

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Dinner with Alex Parker at Magazine Street Kitchen

Alex Parker, who was a quarter finalist at this year’s edition of the UK version of reality TV cooking show MasterChef, will serve a six-course menu of modern British cuisine. Tickets priced at Rs 4,500 per person without wine and Rs 5,500 per person with wine are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Friday, September 29 at 8 pm.

Where: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gala No.13, Devidayal Compound, Gupta Mills Estate, Reay Road, Magazine Street, Darukhana, Byculla. Tel: 022 2372 6708.

ONGOING

The Organic Farmers Market in Versova

Organic fruits, vegetables and snacks are on offer at this weekly Sunday bazaar.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 9 am to 2 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

The Farmers’ Market in Bandra

Visitors can stock up on organic vegetables and fruit at this weekly Sunday bazaar. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 10 am to 3 pm.

Where: D’Monte Park, St. Andrew’s Road, off Turner Road, next to Bandra Gymkhana, Bandra (West).

The Organic Farmers Market in Juhu

Run by women-centric rotary organisation The Inner Wheel Club of Bombay West and city-based non-profit Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature (SHARAN), the weekly Organic Farmers Market in Juhu offers dairy- and sugar-free food products as well as fresh seasonal produce and dry ingredients sourced from farmers across Maharashtra and Karnataka. For more information, see the Facebook page.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 10.30 am to 1 pm.

Where: Jamnabai Narsee School, Narsee Monjee Bhavan, N. S. Road No.7, JVPD Scheme, Vile Parle (West).

GARDENING

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Gardening Workshop at Light House Cafe

Priyanka Shah, who runs urban farming company iKheti, will conduct a workshop, part of the proceeds of which will be donated to the non-profit Child Relief and You (CRY). The registration fee, which includes the cost of material and entitles attendees to an appetiser and a beverage, is Rs 1,500 per person.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Where: Light House Cafe, Sunville Building, Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. Tel: 99674 14148.

MUSIC

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

3 Nights of Jazz at The Bandra Base

New York-based jazz pianist Guy Mintus will perform through the weekend. On Friday, he will perform with Mumbai-based musicians, drummer Adrian D’Souza and bassist D. Wood. On Saturday, Mintus will play a solo set and on Sunday, he will play with guest artists. The entry fee is Rs 400 per person per day. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 to Sunday, October 1 at 9 pm.

Where: Whistling Woods The Bandra Base, Ground Floor, Baitush Saraf building, behind Mickey Mehta 360 Degree Gym, near Sigdi restaurant, 29th Road, off Waterfield Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 3091 6003.

Henning Richter + Calm Chor at AntiSocial

German electronic dance music DJ-producer Henning Richter and his Delhi-based techno counterpart Calm Chor aka Ashvin Mani Sharma will play sets at this gig organised by Sharma’s record label SoupHerb. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 9 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

Amit + Kampai at Bonobo

UK-based electronic music producer Amit Kamboj will headline this gig programmed by artist and event management Krunk, which will include a set by Bangalore-residing bass music DJ Kampai aka Rumit Virmani. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Notes In A Song with Fame + Sumit Roy at Brewbot

This instalment of Notes In A Song, a gig series that puts the spotlight on singer-songwriters, will feature sets by Mumbai-based band Fame and Delhi-residing vocalist and composer Sumit Roy. Tickets priced at Rs 350 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Sebastien Leger at Ark Bar

French house music DJ-producer Sebastien Leger will play the Mumbai leg of his two-city tour of India, which has been organised by event management companies Ankytrixx and Friends Entertainment and Rage Entertainment. The gig will include supporting slots by Mumbai electronic music DJs Ankit Singhvi, AsheS aka Anjali Doshi, Beatfrenzy aka Oswald Thombre and FEEL aka Karan Thakur. The entry fee is Rs 1,000 per person, which includes a cover charge of Rs 500. To book a spot on the guest list, RSVP via the Facebook event page.

When: Friday, September 29 at 10 pm.

Where: Ark Bar, Courtyard by Marriott, CTS 215, opposite Sangam BIG Cinemas, Andheri-Kurla Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6136 9999.

Anish Sood at Kitty Su

Goa-residing electronic music DJ-producer Anish Sood will man the decks. The entry fee of Rs 500 or cover charge of Rs 1,000 per person and can be paid in advance here.

When: Friday, September 29 at 11.30 pm.

Where: The List, Kitty Su, The Lalit, Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport Road, Andheri (East). Tel: 022 6104 3145.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The VOTP Weekend Vibe Out at Brewbot

Mumbai-based hip-hop DJs Major C aka Chandrashekar Kunder and Sinista aka Anish Ramanth and city-residing singer-songwriters Sidd Coutto, Bone Broke aka Dinkar Dwivedi and Fat Yellow Moon aka Abhishek Chandran, will be part of the line-up at this day-long event organised by BOTCultre in association with Voice Of The People, a platform that promotes Indian hip-hop. BOTCulture is a collaboration between microbrewery Brewbot and erstwhile culture venue The Hive. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person, which includes a cover charge of Rs 150, are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at noon.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

Beatmap House Party #24 with Noah Chettri and Aparna Ravi in Andheri West

Pop-rock duo Noah Chettri and Aparna Ravi, from Manipal and Chennai respectively, will perform at a ‘house party’ organised by city-headquartered artist and venue aggregating platform Beatmap. The entry fee is Rs 500 per person; register here for a chance to attend. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Andheri West; the complete address will be provided to those who register.

Discovery Night at Cat Cafe Studio

Rock bands Boys From South Park and Doctor Rock and acoustic pop duo Joel and Desiree aka Joel Padikkal and Desiree Saldanha, who are all based in Mumbai, will perform at the eighth instalment of this gig series organised by music label and event management company ennui.BOMB to spotlight new artists. Tickets priced at Rs 249 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, First Floor, Bungalow No.68, Harminder Singh Road, opposite Daljit Gym, Aram Nagar Part I, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 91670 12606.

Mumbai Piano Day at the NCPA Tata Theatre

The second edition of this annual event, put together by city-based jazz keyboardist and composer Louiz Banks, will showcase the skills of pianists from across the country. Tickets priced at Rs 384, Rs 640, Rs 1,024 and Rs 1,280 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com. When: Saturday, September 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Tata Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

The Listening Sessions with Rohit Astekar in Andheri

This instalment of The Listening Sessions, the monthly series of music video screenings, will feature the picks of cartoonist Abhijit Kini and podcaster Mae Thomas, both whom live in Mumbai. City-based guitarist and vocalist Rohit Astekar will play an opening set. Tickets priced at Rs 300 per person can be bought via PayTM on 98198 11243 or 95940 36073; register here to book a spot. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 8 pm.

Where: Andheri (West); venue details will be sent a day before the event.

Heartbeat with Mistress + M.Mat at Bonobo

City-based electronica collective Bhavishyavani Future Soundz’s club night Heartbeat will feature sets by crew member M.Mat aka Mathieu Josso and Delhi-residing electronic music DJ Mistress aka Vikram Singh. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 9 pm.

Where: Bonobo, Second Floor, Kenilworth Mall, near KFC, off Linking Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2605 5050.

Volte-Face at Su Casa

British electronic music DJ-producer Volte-Face aka Casper Clarke will headline this gig organised by events company Regenerate to celebrate its fourth anniversary. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For the full line-up and more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 9 pm.

Where: Su Casa, The Bombay Art Society, Bandra Reclamation, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2651 5511.

Grime Riot Disco at AntiSocial

Long-running club night Grime Riot Disco will return after a four-month monsoon break with this gig featuring sets by electronic music DJs Deep Brown aka Ankur Kedia from Kolkata; Stalvart John from Bangalore and Sleepwalker aka Shantanu Ghosh from Pondicherry. Call the venue for details of the entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 10 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

The Rapid + The Bassic at The Habitat

Blues-rock band The Rapid and pop-rock group The Bassic, both from Mumbai, will perform. The show is an instalment of Patio Unplugged, the gig series by Lazy Patio Films, which features acts for whom the city-based production house is shooting music videos that will appear in its first web series. The cover charge is Rs 200 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 10.30 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Baithak Unplugged with Anuja Zokarkar at the NCPA Little Theatre

Vocalist Anuja Zokarkar, who is from Pune, will perform a solo recital, which is part of the National Centre for the Performing Arts’s Baithak Unplugged series of Hindustani classical music shows. There is no entry fee; admission on a first come, first served basis. For more information, see here.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 9.30 am.

Where: Little Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tel: 022 2282 4567.

Sunburn Arena with Nucleya at Mahalaxmi Racecourse

Goa-residing bass music DJ-producer Nucleya aka Udyan Sagar will perform this gig that’s part of the Sunburn Arena series of shows organised by the folks behind the annual Sunburn festival. Rapper Divine aka Vivian Fernandes from Mumbai and electronic music producers Ritviz Srivastava from Pune, Oceantied aka Ketan Bahirat from Bangalore and Malfnktion aka Aditya Alamuru from Mumbai will play supporting sets. Tickets priced at Rs 1,000 (general admission) and Rs 3,000 (VIP) per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 4 pm.

Where: Mahalaxmi Racecourse, near Mahalaxmi Railway Station, Mahalaxmi.

Uwasa at The Habitat

The second edition of this gig series will feature sets by Mumbai-based electronic music DJ producers AsheS aka Anjali Doshi, Duchess, Roachmat aka Naren Bhatia, Shule Puri and Tansane aka Sharan Punjabi. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 4 pm.

Where: The Habitat, First Floor, Hotel Unicontinental, Third Road, near Khar Railway Station, Khar. Tel: 98333 58492.

Cease and Sekkle with Riatsu + Yidam + M.Mat at Raasta Bombay

Electronic music DJ-producers Riatsu aka Shadaab Kadri and M.Mat aka Mathieu Josso from Mumbai and Yidam aka Varun Desai from Kolkata will play this instalment of Cease and Sekkle, Raasta’s series of sundowner gigs named after the Jamaican slang term that means ‘stop everything and relax’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 6 pm.

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, near Ramee Guest Line Hotel, off S. V. Road, Khar. Tel: 86550 00811.

Housie with P-Man featuring Aarifah Rebello + Bone Broke at Brewbot

Singer-songwriters Aarifah Rebello and Bone Broke aka Dinkar Dwivedi, both of whom live in Mumbai, will each perform during a housie session hosted by city-based musician Rohit ‘P Man’ Pereira. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Brewbot, Morya Landmark 1, off New Link Road, opposite Infiniti Mall, Andheri (West). Tel: 022 4003 4448.

The Harkat Wohnzimmer Konzerts with Aditi Ramesh at Harkat Studios

Singer-songwriter Aditi Ramesh, who is based in Mumbai, will play this instalment of Andheri culture venue Harkat Studios’s gig series. Tickets priced at Rs 413 per person are being sold on Insider.in. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part 2, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

Roots with Atmosfear + Gutslit + Stark Denial + Dead Exaltation at AntiSocial

The eleventh instalment of Roots, the metal gig series organised by music events company Bajaao Entertainment at AntiSocial, will feature Mumbai bands Atmosfear, Gutslit and Start Denial and Pune band Dead Exaltation. Atmosfear and Gutslit will play tracks from their respective new albums. The entry fee is Rs 300 per person. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 8 pm.

Where: AntiSocial, Basement, Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, off S. V. Road, near Ramee Guestline Hotel, Khar (West). Tel: 022 6522 6324.

POETRY

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Mushaira at Harkat Studios

Mumbai-based poets Ashwani Avi, Bikram Bumrah, Gaurav Tripathi, Faisal Khan, Zaki aka Shaikh Zubair Ahmed, Smita Roy, Devroop Sharma and Abhishek Choudhari will recite verses in Urdu, Hindi and Punjabi. Tickets priced at Rs 413 per person are being sold on Insider.in.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7.30 pm.

Where: Harkat Studios, Ground Floor, Bungalow No.75, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 77180 30009.

SCIENCE

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Chai and Why? at Prithvi Theatre

At this instalment of Chai and Why?, the series of science talks organised by the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Amol Dighe, a theoretical physicist at TIFR, will speak about “units of measurement and constants of nature” in a talk titled ‘Goodbye, Mr. Kilogram’. There is no entry fee. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 11 am.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 5917.

SHOPPING & STYLE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Lines: Contemporary Chanderi Textiles by Umade Kunver at Artisans’

Mumbai-based designer Umade Kunver is holding a pop-up sale of saris and stoles in Chanderi silk and cotton. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Until Saturday, September 30, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Artisans’, V. B. Gandhi Marg, near Rhythm House, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2267 3040.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

The Saree Festival at Coomaraswamy Hall Delhi-based arts organisation Red Earth will hold a sale of sarees. There is no entry free. For more information, see here.

When: Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Coomaraswamy Hall, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda. Tel: 022 2284 4484.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Everyday, Play A Little at Baro

This exhibition and sale at furniture store Baro, organised in collaboration with Jaipur-based arts organisation Wolf, will feature toys by Shed, rag dolls by Brigitte Singh, jewellery by Umrao, utensils by O’de’Gulabee Jaipur and textiles by Rajasthan Fabric & Arts and Satayam. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1, from 11 am to 7 pm.

Where: Baro, 12, Sun Mills Compound, opposite Phoenix Mills, Lower Parel. Tel: 022 4034 4888.

THEATRE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

Anand Express at Prithvi Theatre

English drama Anand Express, directed by Nadir Khan, is based on British playwright Carl Miller’s stage adaptation of British writer Keith Gray’s 2008 novel Ostrich Boys. This adaptation by Akarsh Khurana follows four friends who are on their way to Anand in Gujarat with the ashes of their friend Anand, who had always wanted to visit the town. The play, produced by theatre group Rage, is the fourth of Aadyam’s current season. Tickets priced at Rs 590 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Friday, September 29 at 7 pm and 9.30 pm. Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

Twelve Angry Jurors at Prithvi Theatre Directed by Nadir Khan, this adaptation of American playwright Reginald Rose’s 1954 teleplay 12 Angry Men centres on a group of men and women debating the conviction of a slum dweller accused of murdering his father. Tickets priced at Rs 830 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 6 pm and 9 pm and Sunday, October 1 at 5 pm and 8 pm.

Where: Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road, Juhu. Tel: 022 2614 9546.

Jashn-e-Qalam at Yoga 101

Theatre actors K. C. Shankar, Madhurjeet Sarghi and Rakesh Chaturvedi will present dramatic readings of stories by Hindi and Urdu writers Kamleshwar, Patras Bokhari and Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 6.30 pm.

Where: Yoga 101, Cottage No.101, Aram Nagar Part II, off J. P. Road, Versova, Andheri (West). Tel: 98201 25963.

Mumbaiche Kawale at The Drama School at Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh

City-based theatre group Awishkar will stage Shafaat Khan’s Marathi satire Mumbaiche Kawale, about what happens when two volunteers from different dogmas arrive to help the inhabitants of a flood-stricken village. Tickets priced at Rs 200 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7 pm.

Where: Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh, Fifth Floor, Dr. A. N. Bhalerao Marg, Charni Road. Tel: 022 2385 6303.

The Darkroom 2.0 at The Cuckoo Club

In this “immersive” play directed by Tushar Tukaram Dalvi, audience members are blindfolded and surrounded by actors narrating four short stories in English and Hindi: ‘Durga Poojo’ by an anonymous writer, ‘Lihaaf’ by Ismat Chughtai, ‘Kafan’ by Premchand and ‘Khol Do’ by Saadat Hasan Manto. Tickets priced at Rs 400 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7 pm.

Where: The Cuckoo Club, 5AA, Pali Hill Road, next to Candies, near Learners Academy, Bandra (West). Tel: 96199 62969.

Under the Gypsy Moon at St. Andrew’s Auditorium

Srikanta, a wanderer who refuses to be tied down by places or people, is transformed by two very different women in this English play directed by AKVarious Productions’s Akarsh Khurana. Tickets priced at Rs 300, Rs 500, Rs 750, Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,250 per person are being sold on Bookmyshow.com.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 7.30 pm and Sunday, October 1 at 4 pm and 7.30 pm.

Where: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, St. Andrew’s College, St. Dominic Road, Bandra (West). Tel: 022 2641 0926.

WALKS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

What’s Inside Dharavi? by Some Place Else

A Dharavi local will conduct a two-hour walk around the neighbourhood organised by tour company Some Place Else. Tickets priced at Rs 650 per person are being sold on Instamojo.com. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 9 am.

Where: The walk will begin at the Cafe Coffee Day outside Mahim Railway Station.

Gamdevi Walk with Khaki Tours

This guided walk in the south Mumbai neighbourhood of Gamdevi by Khaki Tours will include spots such as the ‘other’ Gateway of India, nineteenth-century Maharashtrian homes and a pretty street that has a connection with the plague of 1896. Tickets priced at Rs 799 are being sold here. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

When: Saturday, September 30 at 4.30 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Tewari Brothers opposite the Royal Opera House.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

Bombay Greens with Khaki Tours

Walking tour group Khaki Tours will conduct a jaunt around the Horniman Circle area that will cover such landmarks as the office of the oldest existing Indian newspaper; the spot at which the Bombay Stock Exchange came into being; the church that gives Churchgate its name; and the memorial of a ‘white Mughal’. Tickets priced at Rs 499 per person are being sold here. For more information, see the Facebook event page.

When: Sunday, October 1 at 5 pm.

Where: The walk will begin outside Starbucks at Horniman Circle.

