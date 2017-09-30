Political Moves

Will highlighting ‘jihadi terror’ in Kerala during its roadshow help BJP storm the Left bastion?

Amit Shah is set to launch the party’s Jana Raksha Yatra from politically sensitive Kannur on Tuesday.

by 
HT photo

In an indication that it plans to pursue an aggressive Hindutva agenda to make inroads into Kerala, the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to highlight “jihadi terror” in the state during its Jana Raksha Yatra that starts on Tuesday.

“The National Investigative Agency has arrested plenty of people from Kerala for anti-national activities, and it shows the state has become the home of ‘jihad terror’,” said BJP national executive member PK Krishnadas.

He was referring to the arrest of Kerala residents allegedly involved in terrorist activities or with links to the international terror group Islamic State in the past year. The arrests had come in the wake of the disappearance of 21 people from the state who were suspected to have joined the Islamic State.

Party leaders, however, maintained the focus of the 14-day roadshow would be attacks on Sangh Parivar workers by members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which heads the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala.

But Krishnadas added, “We consider jihadis and communists as terrorists. We want to expose them. That is the aim of the yatra.”

A Jana Raksha Yatra hoarding in Kannur with the images of BJP president Amit Shah and the party's Kerala chief Kummanam Rajashekharan. (Credit: TA Ameerudheen)
A Jana Raksha Yatra hoarding in Kannur with the images of BJP president Amit Shah and the party's Kerala chief Kummanam Rajashekharan. (Credit: TA Ameerudheen)

Party president Amit Shah will flag off the roadshow from Payyanur in Kannur district, where scores of workers of both the Sangh and the ruling Left have been killed in political violence. According to the Kerala Police, there were 69 “political murders” in Kannur between 2000 and 2016, with 31 victims from the Sangh and 30 from the Left party.

“We never claimed that our cadres haven’t [been] involved in the killings,” said Krishnadas. But he added, “We had done it as an act of self-defence.”

Hard Hindutva agenda

By declaring its intent to fight “jihadi terror”, the BJP hopes to win over Hindu voters, who make up 55% of the state’s population.

Its campaign also ties in with the rise in recent years of Hindutva groups in Kerala fighting “love jihad” – a conspiracy theory that Muslim men marry women from other religions solely to convert them to Islam.

This subject came to prominence in the last two months with the case of two young Hindu women who had adopted Islam, of their own free will and against the wishes of their parents, going all the way to the courts. In the case of Akhila Ashokan, or Hadiya, the Supreme Court had even asked the National Investigation Agency to inquire into the possibility of a terror conspiracy.

Left strongholds

The BJP’s decision to make Payyanur the first stop of its campaign also signals its ambition to make inroads into Left strongholds in Kannur, which is the home turf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The yatra, to be led by BJP state president Kummanam Rajashekharan, will spend four days in Kannur and a day each in 10 other districts before concluding in state capital Thiruvananthapuram on October 17.

The roadshow faced initial hiccups. It was scheduled to begin on September 7 but the BJP central leadership postponed it, reportedly because of infighting in the state unit. However, state leaders insisted the delay was because of the unavailability of national leaders.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, Union ministers and Central leaders are expected to address public meetings across Kerala. They will travel in a cavalcade of around 80 vehicles. However, state leaders will march on foot to some strongholds of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), including Vijayan’s village. Shah will join them on these marches. He is scheduled to address the public at various locations in Kannur over two days.

“Our aim is to expose the CPI(M)’s politics of violence,” said P Sathyaprakash, the BJP’s Kannur district president. “So the march will pass through its pockets.”

However, the ruling party accused the BJP and the Sangh Parivar of trying to foment trouble. “The yatra will pass only through CPI(M) strongholds with a deliberate aim to create tension,” said party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. “We haven’t seen such a roadshow in the past.”

Accusing the BJP of spreading lies about Kerala, Balakrishnan said “people in Kerala live [more] safely than [in] BJP-ruled states” and that there were fewer murders in the state than in BJP-ruled Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujaraj, Rajasthan and Haryana.

He added, “They should stop tarnishing Kerala’s image.”

Women residents of Keezhattoor village in Kannur march on Thursday holding Communist Party of India (Marxist) flags after ending their agitation against a proposed bypass. (Credit: Special arrangement)
Women residents of Keezhattoor village in Kannur march on Thursday holding Communist Party of India (Marxist) flags after ending their agitation against a proposed bypass. (Credit: Special arrangement)

Preventive measures

However, the BJP’s yatra seems to have caused the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) some alarm.

On Thursday, it hastened to pacify residents of Keezhattoor village – a party stronghold in Kannur – who have been protesting against the government’s plan to acquire 250 acres of paddy fields for a proposed bypass for the national highway. This happened a day after BJP leaders met the villagers and offered to support their agitation.

The government had decided to back the project despite residents and activists alleging it would lead to environmental degradation. Angered by the party’s stand, many Left sympathisers had set up tents in the village for a day-night strike on September 10. The party’s Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan had termed the strike anti-party.

The government received a blow when alliance partner Communist Party of India supported the villagers’ stand. And on Wednesday, BJP leaders arrived in Keezhattoor, setting off rumours that Shah would visit the village after inaugurating the Jana Raksha Yatra.

The minister for public works met the villagers on Thursday and promised to defer the notification for the bypass. The government also decided to send a team of officials and people’s representatives to look into an alternative alignment. On Friday, the protestors called off their strike temporarily.

The BJP has claimed that the haste the ruling party showed in resolving the agitation is proof that it is worried by the saffron party’s growth. “The communists cannot undermine the voice of BJP workers through intimidation anymore,” said Kannur leader Sathyaprakash.

Jana Raksha Yatra hoardings dot Kannur district, where it will be launched on Tuesday. (Credit: TA Ameerudheen)
Jana Raksha Yatra hoardings dot Kannur district, where it will be launched on Tuesday. (Credit: TA Ameerudheen)
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.