COMMON TAX CODE

Analysis: Did pre-GST destocking of goods contribute to India’s GDP slowdown?

Ahead of the GST rollout on July 1, several dealers and distributors did not restock inventories because of the uncertainty around the new tax regime.

by 
Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Ever since government figures released on August 31 showing that India’s gross domestic product growth for the April-June quarter had slowed down considerably to 5.7% from 7.9% in the corresponding period last year, there have been intense discussions whether the destocking of goods by retailers and distributors in anticipation of the new Goods and Services Tax regime was one of the possible reasons for this slowdown. Destocking implies that retailers and distributors sold items from their inventories rather than newly produced goods.

The Goods and Services Tax, which subsumes all the indirect taxes that businesses earlier paid the Centre and states separately with the aim of creating a common market, was implemented across India from July 1. It involved a complete overhaul of the tax filing system. Ahead of its implementation, several dealers and distributors did not restock their inventories because of the confusion and uncertainty around the new tax regime.

Besides the disappointing GDP performance, in the same April-June quarter, the gross value added – a key indicator of economic activity – grew by 1.2% as compared to 10.7% in the same quarter in the 2016-’17 financial year. Both the drop in gross domestic product growth and the decline in the growth of India’s manufacturing sector continue to be seen against the backdrop of the lingering effects of demonetisation and the introduction of GST.

The argument

The debate over the destocking of goods is important from the perspective of the slowdown in manufacturing. Did destocking play a role in the slowdown, or do the reasons for the decline in growth lie elsewhere?

Those who hold the pre-GST destocking of goods as one of the factors responsible for the recent fall in GDP growth argue that lower levels of production in the April to June period was the result of members of the supply chain liquidating their inventory held over the previous quarters.

But some others countered this explanation by referring to the “change-in-stocks” data from the expenditure side of the GDP. A country’s gross domestic product can be calculated using either the expenditures or the incomes approach. In the expenditures approach, the amount paid for final goods and services is measured, while in the income approach, the income received for producing products and services is measured.

Change-in-stocks is the difference between the inventory totals for the last reporting period and the current reporting period. Some people contended that the aggregate change-in-stocks figure showed a growth of 1.2% over the last quarter, suggesting that stock levels had increased. Thus, they argued, destocking could not be blamed for the slowdown.

However, there are few problems with this approach. Changes in the aggregate figure can come from different sectors, including agriculture, mining and manufacturing. Therefore, a rise or fall in the aggregate number does not capture a sector specific picture. An industry level view is required to identify changes in inventory, specifically in manufacturing.

The analysis and findings

We conducted an industry-wide analysis to find out whether changes in production show any evidence of destocking in the April-June quarter.

Analysing change-in-stock across industries is difficult and requires a nuanced analysis of valuation and inventory cycles across industries. Even at industry level, change-in-stock only represents a discrete change in inventory at different points in time within the overall cycle of production and sales. Production, sales and change-in-stock at a firm level are interlinked, and singling out just change-in-stock in order to infer from it a slowdown in production can give misleading results.

A clear position can emerge only when production levels are analysed after accounting for sales and changes in inventory.

To get a holistic picture, we made use of the standard accounting practice that relates all our variables of interest in a single expression. We know that at a firm level: Opening stock + Production – Sales = Closing stock. As our interest was in understanding production, we rearranged the expression to denote production as: Production = (Closing stock – Opening stock) + Sales.

In this expression, the difference between closing stock and opening stock (Closing stock – Opening stock) is called the “Change in Stock”. This can be positive or negative, depending on whether inventory levels were higher at the start of the period in question, or at the end.

To be fair, we needed to adjust the production numbers for seasonal fluctuations to analyse the rise or fall in production levels across industries.

What was our estimation strategy? We identified listed firms in the manufacturing sector and made groups that broadly represent two-digit National Industrial Classification followed by the Central Statistical Organisation. This classification is an essential statistical standard for developing and maintaining a comparable database according to economic activities.

For each firm, we took data from quarterly financials on sales, opening and closing stocks and constructed the levels of production for each quarter. We seasonally adjusted the production numbers, which now encapsulates the effect of both sales and change-in-stocks and calculated the quarter-on-quarter growth. The table below shows the result of these calculations for some major sectors.

Quarterly growth in seasonally adjusted production in various industries.
Quarterly growth in seasonally adjusted production in various industries.

The table above shows a steep decline in production in the latest quarter of April-June. Beginning April, the roll-out of GST created an uncertain environment for businesses which hampered their production. To set things in context, the Nikkei Purchasing Managers’ Index for India, a leading indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing sector, signalled a drop for three consecutive months on account of lower purchase orders to finish at a four month low in June.

The table above shows that compared to March, the slowdown in production during the pre-GST quarter of April-June is apparent in at least five major industries, including the transport sector. Together, these sectors constitute nearly 48% of the gross value added component in the manufacturing sector.

For other sectors, there could be some idiosyncratic reasons at play. For instance, production in the textile sector has a fairly large component of export demand, and to that extent, the fall in production levels seems to have been cushioned off.

Our analysis looked at seasonally adjusted production numbers that captured movements in both change-in-stocks and sales, and not just change-in-stocks. This method is therefore a more plausible approach to analyse the destocking question. The analysis shows that there is some merit in arguments attributing the slowdown in gross domestic product growth to destocking by firms ahead of GST.

Radhika Pandey, Amey Sapre, and Pramod Sinha are at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, New Delhi.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.