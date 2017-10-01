Mumbai rail stampede

Mumbai rail stampede: In KEM hospital, survivors come to grips with cracked bones and broken dreams

A teenager from Uttar Pradesh wants to go home. A Ghatkopar man knew a tragedy like this was inevitable. A job seeker from Vashi rues a missed opportunity.

by 
Reuters

On Saturday, an uncharacteristic silence enveloped the casualty wing of Mumbai’s KEM Hospital, where victims of the previous day’s stampede at Elphinstone Road station were taken. Twenty two people had died in the tragedy in the midtown Mumbai office district on Friday. Thirty two commuters of the 39 admitted with injuries are still in hospital, many in shock and unable to sleep. “Our doctors are counselling the patients,” said Dr Avinash Supe, the hospital’s dean.

Two of the patients decided to seek discharge from KEM against medical advice and moved to other hospitals. On Saturday afternoon, Satyendra Kanojia, 35, who had been on ventilator support, died at the hospital, taking the death toll in the tragedy to 23.

How are the others doing?

I could not sleep the whole night’

Wasim Shaikh, 30

Wasim Shaikh works in Vashi. On Friday, he had left home in Mumbra for a job interview at an office in Indiabulls Finance Center on Elphinstone Road. He never made it. “Now, I don’t know if I will get another opportunity,” he said.

Shaikh has suffered abrasions to his head and is having difficulty breathing. “I had a headache all night, the screams are echoing in my head still,” he said. Shaikh lay in his mother’s lap. She pressed his head, praying that the “bad memories” leave him soon.

My family is very scared’

Iklesh Kumar Chaudhary, 17

Iklesh Kumar Chaudhary came to Mumbai from Allahabad a month ago, looking for a job. Chaudhary’s employer has assured him that he can take a few days off to recuperate. “I came to this city to make money and support my family,” he said. Pinned down by the weight of several people who fell on him, Chaudhary was hurt in the chest. “My hands and legs stopped moving,” he said, recounting the horror.

There were not enough ambulances at Elphinstone Road station to ferry victims to the hospital, so someone picked up Chaudhary and put him in a taxi. “My family is very scared, they want me to go back,” he said. “But what will I do in my village. I have to stay in Mumbai to make a living.”

“I am lucky’

Piyush Thakkar, 23

For the last four years, Piyush Thakkar has taken the congested foot overbridge at Elphinstone Road station to go to his office. Lying in his bed in ward six of KEM Hospital, Thakkar recalled how fellow commuters would always murmur that the Indian Railways would expand the bridge only after 20-25 people died. “I never thought that I would witness this mishap,” he said.

Thakkar, a resident of Ghatkopar in eastern Mumbai, held up a newspaper to show visiting relatives and friends a photograph of the incident. He was in it. “I am lucky to have survived,” he said. “I jumped over the railing to save my life. Fortunately someone held me and I didn’t fall on the ground.”

Thakkar’s brother Rajnesh has petitioned the Government Railway Police asking them to expand the bridge. “They told us that there is no space to expand it,” he said. “They gave permission to all these builders to construct these high-rise offices but forgot to expand the station.”

I don’t want to come back to Mumbai’

Jeetendra Singh, 18

Jeetendra Singh came to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh two months ago. He lives with his brother in Sion and has a job at a wholesale shop on Elphinstone Road. He was going to the shop when he was caught in the stampede. “Last thing I remember is vomiting blood,” he recalled. A few days ago, Singh had booked train tickets home.

“I came here to earn money, not to die,” said Singh, who has suffered a pelvic fracture and may need several months to recuperate. “I don’t want to come back.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.