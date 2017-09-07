The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Doordarshan telecast of Mohan Bhagwat speech is a challenge to constitutional ideals

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
IANS

The Big Story: Misusing a medium

On Saturday, national broadcaster Doordarshan decided to telecast Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat’s traditional Vijayadashami address, ignoring the widespread criticism that emerged in October 2014 when the channel decided to cover his speech live for the first time.

Bhagwat used the religious occasion to articulate his organisation’s positions on an array of topics, including cow protection, the Rohingya refugee crisis and Kashmir. Though the telecast of his speech on the state-funded channel has become routine, this year’s event was marked by a sharp irony.

Only in August, Doordarshan refused to broadcast the Independence Day speech of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar. The democratically elected leader’s address to the people of his state was halted at the last minute, as the Doordarshan management asked him to tone down some of his remarks, which presumably criticised the Narendra Modi government and its perceived divisive policies.

The RSS, the fountainhead of Hindutva, the ideology followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party, is an organisation that has been banned three times since 1947. RSS chiefs have frequently made inflammatory comments that run contrary to the constitutional ideals of the country. On Saturday, Bhagwat chose to address the Rohingya refugees problem, describing the embattled community as a national security threat, an allegation the Centre is currently struggling to substantiate before the Supreme Court. He also chose to defend cow vigilantes, claiming that gau rakshaks were not involved in the incidents of violence reported against cow traders that have been over the last two years. In fact, he claimed that many gau rakshaks have themselves come under attack. On Kashmir, he sought amendments to the Constitution to protect Hindus in the Valley. The Jammu and Kashmir government and members of civil society have been up in arms against attempts to alter the state’s Constitution, a matter now pending before the Supreme Court.

By allowing Bhagwat’s comments but censoring Manik’s speech, Doordarshan, managed by the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry, has once again proved that it lacks the independence essential to run an impartial national broadcasting agency. Given the profound impact that unfiltered, divisive statements from the leader of a powerful organisation could have on social peace and their potential to undermine some of the very basic tenets of the Constitution, the foremost being its secular nature, broadcasting Bhagwat’s speech is positively dangerous. Doordarshan cannot afford to relinquish its responsibility to the Constitution and become a propaganda machine for the ruling party’s ideology.

The Big Scroll

  • RSS broadcast is only one indication of rising control over Doordarshan, insiders complain.
  • Censoring the Tripura chief minister: How Prasar Bharati became a propaganda tool for the Modi government.

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Avijith Pathak writes that Gandhi’s moral engagement with self and society must be revisited as a protest ideology.
  2. Mumbai cannot cope, let alone be true to its dreams, unless the confusion of multiple authorities is sorted out, Sachin Kalbag says in The Hindu on last week’s deadly stampede.
  3. Exclusive focus on demonetisation hides NDA’s broader economic mismanagement, claims Salman Anees Soz in the Times of India. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

India allows 16 new thermal power plants that violate stricter air pollution standards to come up, reports Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava.

“This revelation comes on top of the fact that the Central Electricity Authority, which is controlled by the Union Ministry of Power, has already devised a plan to help existing power plants – numbering more than 300 – to dodge the December deadline to retrofit their plants to adhere to the new pollution norms. The Central Electricity Authority has laid out a phased plan for the plants, which requires them to follow these standards only starting 2020. This has been done without the environment ministry formally amending its 2015 notification that imposes the new norms from December.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.