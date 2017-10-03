Ghar Wapsi

Yoga centre in Kerala faces probe for confining Hindu women to make them leave non-Hindu partners

Two women tell court they were subjected to physical and mental torture in order to force them to leave their partners.

by 
The Sivasakti Yogavidya Kendra was founded by KR Manoj who has been absconding since the police inquiry began. | Sivasakthi Yogavidya Kendram/Facebook

When Swetha Haridasan, a 28-year-old Hindu woman, filed an affidavit before the Kerala High Court on September 12 describing the physical and mental torture she had undergone at the Sivasakti Yogavidya Kendram in Ernakulam district, she exposed the workings of a ghar wapsi or reconversion centre in the state. The Ayurveda practitioner from Kannur district was confined at the centre for 22 days over July and August as part of attempts to force her to leave her Christian husband.

Her statement prompted the court to ask whether the Yogavidya Kendram was Kerala’s Dera Sacha Sauda – a reference to the Haryana-based sect led by Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who was convicted of rape in August and sentenced to 20 years in prison. The court asked the police to submit a progress report of its investigation within two weeks. The police have filed a case against five people, including the director of the centre.

Over two weeks after Swetha Haridasan’s testimony, another woman from Kannur district, 24-year-old Sruthi Meledath, testified before another bench of the High Court that she too had been assaulted and confined at the Yogavidya Kendram for 58 days between June and August. She said this was done in order to force her to leave Anees Hameed, a 25-year-old Muslim man from Kannur district, whom she was planning to marry. Her statement was recorded following a habeas corpus petition filed by Hameed.

The Yogavidya Kendram was founded by KR Manoj, also the director of the centre, who has been absconding since the police inquiry began.

‘Guruji threatened me’

The testimony of both women has raised eyebrows in Kerala, which, Hindutva outfits claim, is the nerve centre of “love jihad” – a term some people use to describe a conspiracy theory that Muslim men marry women from other religions solely to convert them to Islam.

The statements of both women were similar, which is not surprising considering that they both were confined at the centre.

“I was forced to do work as house maid including cleaning and preparing dishes for 65 inmates,” read Swetha Haridasan’s affidavit. “Guruji [Manoj] threatened that they would kill Isaac [her husband] if I went back to him.”

The statement added: “Inmates were forced to sleep on the floor of dormitories. Bathrooms didn’t have latches. Most of the inmates were ill but they didn’t get treatment.”

Meledath told the court: “People at the centre asked me to leave Hameed. When I resisted, they slapped my face, kicked my lower abdomen and stuffed cloth in my mouth to prevent me from screaming. Besides, I was subjected to forced pregnancy tests.”

Swetha Haridasan married Rinto Isaac last November at the Sree Vigneswara Temple in Thrissur district against the wishes of her parents. They started living in Isaac’s house in Thekkumkara, in the same district. Neither of them changed their religion.

Nine months later, in July, when she visited her sister’s house in Muvattupuzha in Ernakulam district, her parents forced her to accompany them to the Sivasakti Yogavidya Kendram in an attempt to coerce her to leave her husband. She entered the centre on July 31 and was released from confinement on August 21 after she agreed to marry a Hindu man. Later, she escaped from the custody of her parents and rejoined her husband on September 11.

The case of Athira, a 23-year-old computer science graduate from Kerala's Kasargod district, was in the news recently. She had embraced Islam, but recently told reporters that she had returned to Hinduism. (Photo credit: Aarsha Vidya Samajam/Facebook)
The case of Athira, a 23-year-old computer science graduate from Kerala's Kasargod district, was in the news recently. She had embraced Islam, but recently told reporters that she had returned to Hinduism. (Photo credit: Aarsha Vidya Samajam/Facebook)

Police under scrutiny

Both women complained that the police were reluctant to act against the Yogavidya Kendram.

Swetha Haridasan said that the police in Udayamperoor in Ernakulam district deliberately delayed registering a First Information Report when she, along with Isaac, went to register a complaint on September 15. “We went there at noon,” she said. “The police kept us waiting for more than three hours. They decided to register the FIR after my advocate intervened.”

The police has also come under scrutiny in Meledath’s case. The High Court had expressed concern at the way the police dealt with her complaint. It rapped the police for excluding details of the assault in the First Information Report it filed. It expressed its displeasure and recorded Meledath’s statement directly. The court also warned the director general of prosecution’s office to not take the issue lightly.

‘Not a religious issue’

Shwetha Haridasan and Isaac said they could not understand why people could not leave them alone. “We had decided not to bring religion into our lives before our marriage,” said Isaac. “This is not a religious issue for us. It is an issue of our life.”

He added: “The apathy of society towards inter-religious marriages makes me sad. I am wondering why people in Kerala fail to understand the mindset of people who wish to marry the people they love. I wish we had a religion-free world.”

Meledath said she lived with Hameed for a month, and had never even thought of changing her religion.

‘False allegations,’ says Kendram

In a Facebook post on September 21, Sivasakthi Yogavidya Kendram’s founder KR Manoj announced that he was involved in reconversion activities.

He wrote: “Arsha Vidya Samajam has been working closely with other Hindu outfits in Kerala to stop anti-national religious conversions. The institution keeps good equation with RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh], VHP [Vishwa Hindu Parishad], Hindu Aikya Vedi, Amruthanandamayi Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Kolathur Advaithashramam…We have taken the duty of bringing back Hindus who reconvert to other religions.”

Sivasakthi Yogavidya Kendram officials could not be contacted for their response. However, Sruthi, a co-ordinator with the centre, told a Malayalam television channel on September 25 that the allegations against the centre were baseless. “No one raised a complaint against the Yogavidya Kendram all these years,” she said. “We used to admit students accompanied by their parents. All these allegations are rubbish.”

She also questioned why Swetha Haridasan filed a police complaint more than a month after she left the centre. “I believe vested interests, who were agitated by Athira’s reconversion to Hinduism, were behind this,” she told the channel.

Athira is a 23-year-old woman who was in the news recently. She had left her home in Kasargod, Kerala, to study Islam on July 10. After her parents went to the police and filed a petition before the High Court, saying they feared that their daughter would be abducted, she appeared before court on July 31 and said that she had embraced Islam of her own free will. She said she was willing to go back to live with her parents if they allowed her to practice her new religion. Though her parents agreed to the condition, they took her to Sivasakti Yogavidya Centre. On September 21, Athira told a few journalists that she was returning to Hinduism.

Hadiya, who was formerly known as Akhila.
Hadiya, who was formerly known as Akhila.

Religious conversions in Kerala came under the spotlight in May when the High Court confined Akhila Ashokan – a 24-year-old student from Kottayam district who converted to Islam and changed her name to Hadiya in July 2016 – to her parents’ home, and annulled her marriage. In August, the Supreme Court asked the anti-terror National Investigation Agency to inquire into the possibility of a terror conspiracy in her conversion.

‘Abolish ghar wapsi centre’

Advocate Thara of the Kerala Women’s Commission said that action would be initiated against the ghar wapsi centre if it received a complaint.

“I felt ashamed to hear about the torture camps to convert women into Hinduism,” she said. “The commission has not received a complaint in this regard so far. We will take action immediately if there are any.”

She added: “It is high time the government brought rules to abolish such ghar wapsi torture centres from the state.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.