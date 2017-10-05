world politics

Another day, another nuclear threat: Why South Korea is complacent about the North’s brinkmanship

Inured by decades of propaganda and blackmails, South Koreans remain apathetic to Kim’s nuclear bombast.

by 
People watch a television news screen showing a picture of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un delivering a statement in Pyongyang, at a railway station in Seoul. | JUNG YEON-JE/AFP

Newspaper headlines and grave warnings from TV anchors about nuclear cataclysm in the Korean Peninsula may give travellers pause. But surprisingly in South Korea, few people discuss the issue openly, including inside the halls of government or on the parliamentary floor. The North Korean threat tops headlines for sure, but most news reports focus on reactions from Beijing, Moscow, Tokyo and Washington – including Donald Trump suggesting that the US secretary of state is “wasting his time” trying to negotiate with North Korea.

For average South Koreans, the news is no more exciting than daily weather reports.

The Kim Jong Un regime may have adopted a new tactic to rouse South Koreans from their somnolent response. Recently, in Seoul’s Sinchon area, where several university campuses are located, students alerted police to retrieve scattered leaflets containing North Korean propaganda threats and boasts of its nuclear weapons power. “Our hydrogen bombs will wipe out Americans,” asserted one handbill, apparently floated to the South in balloons to target students. Possessing North Korean material is against law and the students didn’t bother to look. Instead, police carted off the materials, probably for incineration.

Average people, accustomed to blood-curdling threats from Pyongyang, remain nonchalant. So Man Du, a retired construction company manager expresses disdain: “If they think they can impress and frighten us with simplistic message of this kind, they’re pretty naïve!”’

‘Nukes will not bring them food’

Professionals such as medical doctors are more scathing and cynical. “It’s no boast when you develop these bombs at the cost of starving your people,” commented Choi Jong Min, a dermatologist practicing in Seoul. He suggests that South Korea send its own balloons with leaflets and points to the Soviet Union, which collapsed despite hundreds of atomic and hydrogen bombs in its possession. “Poor North Koreans,” he clucked, “they’ve got no idea the nukes will not bring them foods.”

To be sure, Seoul is left apprehensive about the progress achieved by Kim Jong Un and his inter-continental missile technology. South Korean media was especially jolted by the September 3 launch, indicating the regime may have tested a variant of a thermonuclear device. Subsequently, a continental ballistic missile flew over Japan before falling into the Pacific Ocean, for all purposes confirming that Pyongyang nears completion of a carrier that could move a bomb close to the West Coast of the United States.

That ended South Korean cynicism about the nuclear threat. Neighbouring Japan is more nervous than South Koreans, given the geography and the fact that a nuclear war between the two Koreas or with the United States is suicidal. In Japan, schools have begun air-raid trainings, with primary schoolchildren practicing to take cover against incoming missiles. In a recent emergency call, Japanese officials took less than 10 minutes to call an alert.

Seoul shows no signs of such panic. Reports suggest that some foreign investors have begun divesting South Korean government bonds and selling off shares as the so-called Korea risk heightens. At the political level, repeated missile launches have touched off demands, especially from Right-Wing conservatives, that South Korea should exit the nonproliferation regime and strike an independent course on nuclear weapons. That’s obviously easier said than done: Seoul is tied to a US nonproliferation watchdog system that for all practical purposes makes it impossible to undertake clandestine activity. South Korea did try once during the 1970s, only to be discovered and stopped.

So instead of an independent nuclear option, the Right-Wing conservative Liberty Korea Party is calling on the Trump administration to restore the tactical nuclear weapons withdrawn by the United States during the 1990s. The weapons were removed after North and South Korea signed a mutual denuclearisation treaty in 1991, which Pyongyang later broke by going nuclear.

As for President Moon Jae In, he remains largely unperturbed by the security risks posed by the North. One indication of his lax attitude – the recent decision to approve a 10-day national holiday for the traditional Autumn Crops Festival, prompting millions of travelers jamming the highways for family reunions and a record number of one million leaving the country for overseas vacation. For most South Koreans, nuclear threats are notional, not existential.

Such attitudes may amount to a carefree extravagance, indicating how phlegmatic people have become despite perennial nuclear threats. It also demonstrates how far South Koreans have come in prosperity and political self-confidence. As South Koreans become more economically savvy and politically diverse, they seem less encumbered by the North’s propaganda power and feel only pity about the costs of North Korea keeping its masses hungry and blocked from news of an outside world.

The regime sometimes issues threats to cover up failures or mark achievements. According to recent intelligence reports, the North’s threat to shoot down US aircraft flying just beyond its territorial space came after its radars failed to detect US B-1 bombers flying north of the demarcation line.

Concerns closer home

South Koreans are less troubled by threats from the North and more so by political divisions in their own country. The Right recently criticised Moon for claiming that he would defend the peace even at the cost of divisions within the alliance. His equally dovish security advisor, Moon Chung In, the ambassador-at-large for International Security Affairs at the South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and not related to the president, has come under harsh attacks from the media for saying the United States and South Korea should legitimise and accept the North’s nuclear status in exchange for a negotiated settlement.

These policy differences are expected to leave the public more perplexed. For young and nationalist supporters of the left, North Korean nuclear weapons are essentially a paper tiger directed chiefly at the United States to force peace talks and concessions. Moon, the ambassador, has declared that nothing is more important than maintaining peace, even at the cost of abandoning the US alliance. He has called for withdrawal of the US high-altitude missile-defense system known as THAAD, to which China objects, as a price for easing tensions.

“That’s highly risky and naïve proposal,” said Rhee Young Il, a former conservative party member of parliament and head of its committee on foreign affairs and national reunification. Although he agrees that spatial distance is too close for North Korea to make optimal use of its nuclear weapons against the South, he rejects any proposal for allowing the North to keep its nuclear arsenal.

Still, some US analysts propose recognising North Korea as a “nuclear state” similar to Pakistan, but this is a dangerous analogy. Pakistan developed its capability to achieve parity with India. For the North, nuclear weapons are justified not only for protection of the Kim regime, but also as leverage for negotiating withdrawal of US troops from South Korea. That’s an unacceptable proposition for the United States and Japan, as it challenges the current strategic balance in East Asia. North Korea threatens attacks on US territory and Japan as a means of overwhelming South Korea and pursuing reunification under its terms, something it failed to achieve by conventional military invasion in 1950.

This article first appeared on YaleGlobal Online.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all you need to know for wave two of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 10crore+ offers across 5 days.

Pexels

If you missed the first wave of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, fret not. The second edition is here (from 4th to 8th October), with bigger deals on big brands. There are great discounts to be found through the half price store, golden hour deals and other exclusive offers. Even if you displayed your shopping chops the first time around, the festival can still delight you, especially since Diwali is just around the corner. This guide will take you through it all.

All you need to know before you dive right in

Like the previous edition of the festival, there are several perks to be availed simply by being an Amazon Prime member. Look out for the Prime Exclusive offers. Reload your Amazon Pay wallet for 15% cashback (up to Rs 450).

Amazon app users would once again have an upper hand, with exclusive deals on top brands. With the app-only Festive Riddles contest, you stand a chance to win one year’s worth of free shopping on Amazon. All those who answer the 10 questions correctly will qualify for the lucky draw, and the winner will get Rs 10,000 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance every month for a year.

Also explore the exchange offers and doorstep pick-up options on purchase of big products like mobiles, tablets, laptops,TVs, ACs, washing machines and refrigerators.

Deal tracker

The second edition too is offering a mindboggling range of discounts - 150+ offers on mobiles, 100+ deals on electronics, 5000+ offers on apparel and accessories, and 800+ offers on home and kitchen products. You can navigate by each product category, or check out the price-specific deal categories which will make it easier to sift through the offers.

The Half Price Store will be updated every hour with deals having a discount of at least 50%. The app-only Golden Hour deals will be active from 8.00pm to 12.00 am every day of the sale. A big draw in this edition are the Under Rs 499 deals, which will be available throughout the five-day sale period.

Home appliances to make life easier

The Great Indian Sale is especially worthwhile for those looking to invest in home appliances, with up to 35% off on washing machines, up to 30% off on refrigerators and up to 40% off on air conditioners. Standout deals include BPL 6.2kg Top Loading Washing Machine, available for Rs 10,290. You can save up to Rs 4,935 on Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator. A blockbuster deal worth looking into is on BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV, at Rs 14,990 - a discount of more than Rs 10,000.

Big discounts on personal electronics

All that research on smartphone specs is going to come in handy in the second of the Great Indian Festival. There are exclusive offers to be sought on some of the most popular smartphones. It’s a great week for Nokia loyalists. The brand is back with Nokia 6, and it’s available during the sale for Rs 14,999. Lenovo K8 Note will be available for Rs 11,999 (10% cashback), while One Plus 5 (64GB) will be available starting at Rs 32,999 (10% cashback on Citibank cards). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (16GB) will be Rs 10,590. The latest 4G Android smartphone on the block - 10.or series - will be available exclusively on Amazon starting at Rs 7,999 with their 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones.

Those looking for personal computers can shop for Intel Core i3 (1TB) laptops from major brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell starting at Rs 19,990. If you’re looking for flexibility and portability, check out Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 (16GB, 4G), which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Gamers rejoice! Gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S and Sony PS 4 500GB Slim Console will be available at minimum Rs 1,800 off. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick, which also make excellent Diwali gifts, will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There are several deals on products to support your devices. Storage devices to boost your device’s memory will be available for up to 50% off. Look out for Seagate 1 TB External Hard Drive, which will be available for Rs 3,899. SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro SD memory card will be available for Rs 639. Don’t forget to enhance your PC’s security by investing in an anti-virus product; McAfee Anti-Virus (1-year subscription) will be available for Rs 90. Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank will be available for Rs 999. You can even buy networking devices at up to 60% off. A notable deal is on JioFi 4G Portable Data + Voice Device, available for Rs 999 during the sale days. Moreover, mobile accessories will be available for up to 80%. Choose from USB mouse, keyboards and lightning cables (Amazon lightning cables at minimum 55% off).

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) and Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) will both be available for Rs 999.

For the love of cooking

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. To make slogging in the kitchen easier, look up kitchen appliances available at for up to 60% off, microwaves and oven at up to 30% off, mixers and grinders up to 50% off, and crockery and storage up to 50-55% off.

Apparel and makeover essentials

With October being here already, take the edge off festival shopping with the Great Indian Sale. Enjoy 50-80% off on major men’s and women’s clothing brands such as Levi’s, GAP, Van Heusen, Biba, W, Vero Moda and more! To complete the look, footwear from major brands such as Reebok, Puma and Hush Puppies will be available at 40-70% off. For budget buys, there are sarees starting at Rs 299, women’s kurtis at Rs 199 and men’s T-shirts at Rs 149. Watches and sports shoes will be available under Rs 699 and Rs 499 respectively.

Tick items off your Diwali shopping list

Want to make an impression this festive season? The Great Indian Sale is your one stop shop with up to 60% off on bedsheets, up to 75% off on home decor, up to 60 % off on curtains and furniture and up to 55% off on decorative lights. Cater to your guests with flat 33% off on festive gift packs, 40% off or more on wax tea light candles and nuts and dry fruits.

For a great night this Diwali, consider a karaoke session. The Persang Karaoke Aspire System with remote is available for Rs 8,859. This high-end system has a total song bank of 6620, inbuilt memory of 16GB and expandable memory of up to 32GB.

Daily essentials

Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Essentials such as detergents, toilet cleaners etc. will be available up to 30% off, while baby products will be available at up to 35% off. Tackle those dreary office supplies for once and for all at up to 40% off.

Indulge in your interests

There are deals to satisfy people of all leanings. Musicians can find musical instruments and add ons, gamers can splurge on joysticks and video game CDs. On offer are CS:Go, Call of Duty, Max Payne and more!

Shutterbugs can look forward to deals on cameras and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera will be available for Rs 4,499. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

Fitness buffs can look forward to attractive discounts health care devices (up to 50% off), active wear (up to 70% off), sports equipment (up to 50% off) and sports nutrition products (up to 30% off). Cycling enthusiasts can check out bicycles available at up to 30% off. Also, look out for the latest entrants in the circle of wearable devices, Huwaei’s Watch 2 series, available in 3 variants - Huawei Watch 2 (Carbon Black) at Rs 19,999, Huawei Watch 2 4G (Carbon Black) at Rs 29,999 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic (Titanium Grey) at Rs 25,999.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. On availing the offer, you only need to pay your EMI provider only the order value, equally divided over your repayment timelines. The interest rate charged by the bank is effectively available as an upfront discount. The No Cost EMI offer is applicable to credit cards from all banks (Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Citibank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and to Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Citibank debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% cashback on their purchases - maximum cashback of Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than just the above categories! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.