death penalty

Contradicting the Constitution: What India’s vote against UN resolution on death penalty means

The resolution, among other things condemned capital punishment for blasphemy, LGBT people and adultery.

by 

India’s decision to vote against the resolution on the death penalty at the September Session of the Human Rights Council further dents its reputation as the world’s largest democracy. The actions of India internationally do not seem to reflect the values that have animated the vibrant, constitutional democracy for over six decades.

The resolution on the death penalty, among other things, condemned the “imposition of the death penalty as a sanction for specific forms of conduct such as apostasy, adultery and consensual same sex relations” and urged all states to “protect the rights of persons facing the death penalty”. The resolution sought to limit the application of the death penalty to the “rarest of the rare” cases, ensure non-discriminatory application of the death penalty as well as to identify the “underlying factors that contribute to the substantial racial and ethnic bias in the application of the death penalty”.

Prior to the final vote India, India voted for amendments (moved by Russia and Egypt) that sought to dilute the resolution by subjecting action under it to “decision based on domestic debates at the national level” and reaffirming “sovereign right of all countries”. However India’s joint efforts (along with Saudi Arabia, Russia, China and Egypt) to water down the resolution did not succeed. All the amendments failed.

In the final vote on the resolution, India voted along with 12 other countries against the resolution, while 27 countries voted for the resolution and seven countries abstained. Keeping company with India in the “no” vote camp were China, Egypt, the US and Saudi Arabia. The countries that voted for the resolution included Ghana, Brazil, South Africa and several Latin American and European countries. In effect, India choose to ally with repressive regimes and choose not to align itself with those countries that would be considered democracies.

A poor reputation

Over the years, India has generally voted “no” on the moratorium on death penalty resolutions both at the General Assembly and at the Human Rights Council. This position has not varied under either the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government or the current Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration. India, on the international stage, is developing a reputation as a wilful obstructer to development of human rights norms rather than as a human rights leader (as behoves the world’s largest democracy) .

The only burnishing of Indian democracy on the international stage really comes from the actions of the judiciary. The United Nations Secretary General in his reports on the moratorium on the death penalty has repeatedly cited the decisions of India’s Supreme Court, which has sought to limit the application of the death penalty and protect the rights of those who have been sentenced to death. But nothing that the Indian government has done has elicited any positive response in any of the Secretary General’s Reports on the moratoriums on the death penalty.

India’s vote on the death penalty showed a lack of support for the proposition that death penalty should not be imposed for “apostasy, adultery and consensual same sex relations”. Since the Constitutional position is that death penalty can be imposed only “in the rarest of the rare cases”, that rules out any future fanciful possibility of imposing the death penalty for “apostasy, adultery and consensual same sex relations”. Such act would fall foul of the Indian Constitution as it has been interpreted by the Supreme Court. Since it is an incontrovertible position in Indian jurisprudence that Indian would not impose the death penalty for these crimes, why won’t India take a leadership role and support such propositions internationally? To state that the death penalty should not be applied on these grounds is to strongly affirm the fundamental norm of both the Indian Constitution as well as the international law – the right to life.

The obligation that flows from being a constitutional democracy requires that positions India takes at the international level are not mere coinage in realpolitik but rather derive from and reflect constitutional values. Till such time as those crafting India’s internationally policy positions see fidelity to the Constitution as a virtue, we are likely to witness contradictions such as that of a democracy voting to preserve the death penalty in all its manifestations.

Human rights lawyer Arvind Narrain is the Geneva director of ARC International, an organisation that aims to advance recognition of human rights based on sexual orientation and gender identity at the international level.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.