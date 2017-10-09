Five poems by Perumal Murugan from his days in exile

Never have I not been engaged in the act of writing.

Of course, the pressures of material life have kept me from writing now and then. But even then my mind was always ticking with ideas. I don’t know whether I had the ability to stem the flow of my thoughts and to exert control over them. But I know I never felt any desire to rein them in. Many of those thoughts just ran away and never came back. There have also been those that only appeared to run away but actually stayed buried inside and later expressed themselves when I put pen to paper. Writing to me is a habit of the mind. And poetry is my ideal. It is close to my inner being. Right or wrong, it allows me to give vent to my feelings and emotions.

Poetry, to me, is a vehicle to recover from anything. No matter how stressful the situation, I have been able to endure it, hanging on to the tip of the one word that takes shape in my mind. This habit of talking to myself sometimes even manifests in the movement of my lips, when my thoughts are given shape as spoken words. That has caused some amount of trouble in the outside world. And there are many lone words and phrases that have never got written down. While it is true that I cannot take pride in every such word that takes shape in my mind, I had always thought of this mental habit as a boon.

But there came a moment when I realised this boon was a curse, and I stifled it. I thought I was done with it, that I could perform the final rites for it and get on with my life. But I couldn’t. I felt like a dead man walking, though there was nothing I could do about it. I had throttled the voice, killed it. I hoped that I’d soon stop grieving. But that did not happen either. Perhaps I was not strong enough to kill. Thus, for a long while my mental habit lay ailing. But finally it rose with a roar and possessed me again – words, thoughts, poetry. And then it seeped in all directions like an unstoppable spring.

When I found an opportunity, I set the words down on paper. They kept coming forth like never before. Poetry is a great medicine, a rare herb. It was poetry that revived me.

A Great Stream

Nameless, endless

impassable forest

Alone, a lamb bounds about

making new pathways

as it runs

As it runs

it leaps

to cross a great stream

that has appeared suddenly

It is possible

that it would cross the stream and look back in wonder

It is possible

that it would falter in its leap and fall in and die

May the wide-mouthed stream do right

by the lamb

~ 22 February, 2015

A Strange Beast

My very existence becomes a threat to anyone I meet

As soon as I enter

they close doors and windows

As soon as they see me

they hurriedly send away their guests

They drift away from my words

and look anxiously around

They fall silent

They make plans to send me away quickly

They text from their cell phones under the table

informing god knows who about my visit

They take photos with me

and leave

They try to make a rare wonder of my voice

Someone has painted over my head

a pair of horns everyone can see

Someone has turned me

into a strange beast

~ 22 February, 2015

Names of Days

Names of days

have become ruins of antiquity

We can give them new names

by flinging up new words

from the warehouse of language

Week, month, year

all such calculations too will go obsolete

Even day

Instead

We shall name a day Cuckoo’s Call

We shall name a day Scattering of Snow

We shall name a day Stone’s Softening

We shall name a day Mountain Peak

We shall name a day Crescent Moon

Each unlike the other, each unlike the other

So many days

We shall name some days

Devil’s Scream

Fool’s Grunt

Corpse’s Stench

And get past them easily

~ 23 February, 2015

A Language Without Nouns

All that get caught like cobwebs in the broom

of the man who set out to cleanse language

are nouns

He keeps clearing away

at the reeking mass

that are the names of people

Trash piles up high

Names of places go into the pile

along with names of people

Nouns for things, nouns for time

Nouns for qualities, nouns for body parts

Nothing survives

Now

only verbs leap about

all over the dictionary

Conceding to the pleadings

of the language-mother who stands frozen

he magnanimously allows some nouns

but not the ones for people

and the places they live in

Unable to bear the sting of her entreaties

he allows pronouns too

and sets the broom down

in a corner.

~ 23 February, 2015

A Divine Tongue

I am angry enough

to sing a song of curses at all of you

I am angry enough to curse

that the hands that burnt my effigy

shall char in the same fire

That the words that flew at me

like poison-soaked arrows

shall turn back to go

and wound and kill

the stone hearts that sent them

I am angry enough to sing

Oh you guardians of morals

May the screens part

and expose your truths

May the lord of cremation grounds

dance, smearing the ashes

from your powdered bones

I am angry enough to sing

a song of curses

That lips that spout lies shall burn and wither

That crowds that gather quickly shall die

But my divine tongue has no words

for curses

Go away, live!

~ 26 March, 2015

Excerpted with permission from Songs of a Coward: Poems of Exile, Perumal Murugan, translated from Tamil by Aniruddhan Vasudevan, Penguin India.