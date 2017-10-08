Books to films

Translating Ian McEwan’s books to the screen isn’t easy, but film-makers haven’t stopped trying

This year three of his stories are being adapted for TV and film.

by 
Ian McEwan | Thesupermat/Wikimedia Commons [Licensed under CC BY 3.0]

Ian McEwan is one of Britain’s most successful living writers. His books are well received by both readers and critics, and he has won numerous literary prizes including the Man Booker in 1998.

Much of his fiction has been adapted for the screen. From his controversial first novel, The Cement Garden, featuring an incestuous relationship, to the broad canvas and high-budget Atonement, a country house period drama and tragic war romance.

This year, three more works are making the transition. The BBC recently adapted The Child in Time, while On Chesil Beach and The Children Act are due for cinema release before the end of 2017.

So what is it about McEwan’s fiction that makes it such a rich source for adaptation? And how successful has the move from page to screen been?

McEwan learned his craft at the influential Creative Writing MA Programme established at the University of East Anglia in the 1970s by Malcolm Bradbury and Angus Wilson. The same course produced the likes of Anne Enright and Kazuo Ishiguro.

Play

Perhaps as a result of this experience, McEwan’s novels are always well-crafted and stylish. They combine rich insights into the human condition with plots that comment on public anxieties and concerns. They tell stories of members of the comfortable middle class – writers, university lecturers, judges, quantum physicists and neurosurgeons.

On the face of it, one might not think that McEwan’s literary approach lends itself to screen adaptation. His characters tend to be thoughtful, questioning individuals who are presented in a prose style that draws heavily on interior monologue and reflective contemplation.

The lack of face-to-face dialogue must make it difficult for screen writers to capture the internal intellectual and emotional worlds of these individuals.

So there is perhaps an inevitable reduction of this element in some of the translations from novel to film. The interior reflections of Briony Tallis in Atonement wonderfully evoke a 13-year-old’s contemplation of the coming complexities of adult relationships, and her internal dialogue includes authentic adolescent philosophising. She wonders:

“Was everyone else really as alive as she was?…If the answer was yes, then the world, the social world was unbearably complicated, with two billion voices and everyone’s thoughts striving in equal importance and everyone’s claim on life as intense.”

It is Briony’s attempt to establish order in response to the complexities of the adult world that results in her wrongful accusation of sexual assault against her sister’s lover, and the subsequent upheaval of the whole family’s comfortable existence.

Briony’s thought processes are central to understanding the development of the novel’s plot. In Joe Wright’s film adaptation, the complexities of these contemplations have to be conveyed through other means – by transferring thoughts to dialogue, or the use of close-up camera shots.

In the BBC’s recent adaptation of The Child in Time, much of the novel’s emotional power and sense of panic about losing a child is achieved in a similar way. Quick cutting, the use of close-ups and the manipulation of sound all enhance superb performances by Benedict Cumberbatch and Kelly Macdonald as grieving parents Stephen and Julie.

There are, however, less successful aspects of this adaptation. One of Stephen’s closest friends suffers a nervous breakdown that manifests itself as a return to childish behaviours. This is a symptom that is perfectly credible in the novel, but seems awkward on screen. Conversations in the book about scientific discoveries and quantum physics were perhaps deemed too intellectual for the small screen – and were simply cut.

Style and substance

For filmmakers (and readers) McEwan’s style can often be unsettling in its mixing of genres and disruption of literary convention.

In one sense, his novels produce convincing portrayals of everyday lives in extraordinary circumstances, placing him in a long tradition of literary realism following Jane Austen and George Eliot. Yet several of his novels also include metafictional or magic realist elements.

Both Atonement and Sweet Tooth, for example, include epilogues that undermine the veracity of the story that is being read. The reader is unable to make straightforward assumptions about where the truth lies.

The Child in Time, which explores the complexities of our experience of time, includes fantasy scenes that move us between past, present and future. In fact, the non-realistic aspects of the novel were the source of much criticism on social media immediately following the broadcast version. This might well be due to the uncomfortable juxtaposition of the seriousness of the subject matter with the “playfulness” of such postmodern gimmicks.

Perhaps, then, the overriding aspect of McEwan’s fiction that lends itself to adaptation lies not in its intellectual aspects, nor in its (overly) clever commentary on the very nature of storytelling. It is instead the powerful evocation of our shared human sympathy for others experiencing extreme emotional situations.

McEwan’s characters are ordinary people plunged into situations in which they have to re-address the ways in which they have previously thought about the world. These situations raise moral, ethical and political questions and dilemmas, which attract the reader’s and viewer’s interest.

McEwan has said that for him, the value of fiction lies in its power to extend sympathy between individuals. This might be best suited to the contemplative nature of his introspective style of narrative fiction. But it is also clear that such extension of sympathy can, in the best hands, be translated effectively to the screen.

Nick Bentley, Senior Lecturer in English Literature, Keele University.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all you need to know for wave two of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 10crore+ offers across 5 days.

Pexels

If you missed the first wave of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, fret not. The second edition is here (from 4th to 8th October), with bigger deals on big brands. There are great discounts to be found through the half price store, golden hour deals and other exclusive offers. Even if you displayed your shopping chops the first time around, the festival can still delight you, especially since Diwali is just around the corner. This guide will take you through it all.

All you need to know before you dive right in

Like the previous edition of the festival, there are several perks to be availed simply by being an Amazon Prime member. Look out for the Prime Exclusive offers. Reload your Amazon Pay wallet for 15% cashback (up to Rs 450).

Amazon app users would once again have an upper hand, with exclusive deals on top brands. With the app-only Festive Riddles contest, you stand a chance to win one year’s worth of free shopping on Amazon. All those who answer the 10 questions correctly will qualify for the lucky draw, and the winner will get Rs 10,000 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance every month for a year.

Also explore the exchange offers and doorstep pick-up options on purchase of big products like mobiles, tablets, laptops,TVs, ACs, washing machines and refrigerators.

Deal tracker

The second edition too is offering a mindboggling range of discounts - 150+ offers on mobiles, 100+ deals on electronics, 5000+ offers on apparel and accessories, and 800+ offers on home and kitchen products. You can navigate by each product category, or check out the price-specific deal categories which will make it easier to sift through the offers.

The Half Price Store will be updated every hour with deals having a discount of at least 50%. The app-only Golden Hour deals will be active from 8.00pm to 12.00 am every day of the sale. A big draw in this edition are the Under Rs 499 deals, which will be available throughout the five-day sale period.

Home appliances to make life easier

The Great Indian Sale is especially worthwhile for those looking to invest in home appliances, with up to 35% off on washing machines, up to 30% off on refrigerators and up to 40% off on air conditioners. Standout deals include BPL 6.2kg Top Loading Washing Machine, available for Rs 10,290. You can save up to Rs 4,935 on Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator. A blockbuster deal worth looking into is on BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV, at Rs 14,990 - a discount of more than Rs 10,000.

Big discounts on personal electronics

All that research on smartphone specs is going to come in handy in the second of the Great Indian Festival. There are exclusive offers to be sought on some of the most popular smartphones. It’s a great week for Nokia loyalists. The brand is back with Nokia 6, and it’s available during the sale for Rs 14,999. Lenovo K8 Note will be available for Rs 11,999 (10% cashback), while One Plus 5 (64GB) will be available starting at Rs 32,999 (10% cashback on Citibank cards). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (16GB) will be Rs 10,590. The latest 4G Android smartphone on the block - 10.or series - will be available exclusively on Amazon starting at Rs 7,999 with their 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones.

Those looking for personal computers can shop for Intel Core i3 (1TB) laptops from major brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell starting at Rs 19,990. If you’re looking for flexibility and portability, check out Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 (16GB, 4G), which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Gamers rejoice! Gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S and Sony PS 4 500GB Slim Console will be available at minimum Rs 1,800 off. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick, which also make excellent Diwali gifts, will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There are several deals on products to support your devices. Storage devices to boost your device’s memory will be available for up to 50% off. Look out for Seagate 1 TB External Hard Drive, which will be available for Rs 3,899. SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro SD memory card will be available for Rs 639. Don’t forget to enhance your PC’s security by investing in an anti-virus product; McAfee Anti-Virus (1-year subscription) will be available for Rs 90. Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank will be available for Rs 999. You can even buy networking devices at up to 60% off. A notable deal is on JioFi 4G Portable Data + Voice Device, available for Rs 999 during the sale days. Moreover, mobile accessories will be available for up to 80%. Choose from USB mouse, keyboards and lightning cables (Amazon lightning cables at minimum 55% off).

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) and Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) will both be available for Rs 999.

For the love of cooking

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. To make slogging in the kitchen easier, look up kitchen appliances available at for up to 60% off, microwaves and oven at up to 30% off, mixers and grinders up to 50% off, and crockery and storage up to 50-55% off.

Apparel and makeover essentials

With October being here already, take the edge off festival shopping with the Great Indian Sale. Enjoy 50-80% off on major men’s and women’s clothing brands such as Levi’s, GAP, Van Heusen, Biba, W, Vero Moda and more! To complete the look, footwear from major brands such as Reebok, Puma and Hush Puppies will be available at 40-70% off. For budget buys, there are sarees starting at Rs 299, women’s kurtis at Rs 199 and men’s T-shirts at Rs 149. Watches and sports shoes will be available under Rs 699 and Rs 499 respectively.

Tick items off your Diwali shopping list

Want to make an impression this festive season? The Great Indian Sale is your one stop shop with up to 60% off on bedsheets, up to 75% off on home decor, up to 60 % off on curtains and furniture and up to 55% off on decorative lights. Cater to your guests with flat 33% off on festive gift packs, 40% off or more on wax tea light candles and nuts and dry fruits.

For a great night this Diwali, consider a karaoke session. The Persang Karaoke Aspire System with remote is available for Rs 8,859. This high-end system has a total song bank of 6620, inbuilt memory of 16GB and expandable memory of up to 32GB.

Daily essentials

Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Essentials such as detergents, toilet cleaners etc. will be available up to 30% off, while baby products will be available at up to 35% off. Tackle those dreary office supplies for once and for all at up to 40% off.

Indulge in your interests

There are deals to satisfy people of all leanings. Musicians can find musical instruments and add ons, gamers can splurge on joysticks and video game CDs. On offer are CS:Go, Call of Duty, Max Payne and more!

Shutterbugs can look forward to deals on cameras and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera will be available for Rs 4,499. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

Fitness buffs can look forward to attractive discounts health care devices (up to 50% off), active wear (up to 70% off), sports equipment (up to 50% off) and sports nutrition products (up to 30% off). Cycling enthusiasts can check out bicycles available at up to 30% off. Also, look out for the latest entrants in the circle of wearable devices, Huwaei’s Watch 2 series, available in 3 variants - Huawei Watch 2 (Carbon Black) at Rs 19,999, Huawei Watch 2 4G (Carbon Black) at Rs 29,999 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic (Titanium Grey) at Rs 25,999.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. On availing the offer, you only need to pay your EMI provider only the order value, equally divided over your repayment timelines. The interest rate charged by the bank is effectively available as an upfront discount. The No Cost EMI offer is applicable to credit cards from all banks (Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Citibank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and to Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Citibank debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% cashback on their purchases - maximum cashback of Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than just the above categories! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.