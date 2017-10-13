Revisiting GST

‘We are doing seva for government’: Mumbai’s steel traders say GST has stopped their cash flow

The Diwali season is the busiest time of the year for steel traders in Lokhand Bazar, but not this year.

by 
Punit Paranjpe/Reuters

For Lokhand Bazar in South Mumbai, a major steel hub, the period between Navratri and Diwali is its busiest time of the year. Iron and steel sales hit their peak and industrial activity, especially construction, picks up after the monsoon. This year, though, the market is quiet. Traders attribute this to the Goods and Services Tax – the indirect tax launched on July 1 that incorporated all Central and state levies businesses were earlier charged – and demonetisation, or the withdrawal of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 bank notes in November.

“The charm has gone from the market now,” said Jagdish Mehta, a trader dealing in steel cables on Sant Tukaram Road, which runs through Lokhand Bazar. This is not his real name as he did not want to be identified. “There is no fun in this business anymore,” he added.

Mehta ordinarily sells around 10 tonnes of wire every day through the year. In the period after Navratri and before Diwali, he expects to sell 15 tonnes to 20 tonnes a day. But this year, his daily sales have remained at 10 tonnes.

Lokhand Bazar, adjoining Mumbai’s eastern dock area, used to be the city’s steel hub. Its oldest steel traders have offices here, though as the docks declined over the years, several businessmen have shifted to Navi Mumbai and other areas. But even today, most of the offices on Sant Tukaram Road belong to steel traders.

This reporter visited the offices of at least 20 traders over two hours on a Wednesday afternoon. Only two agreed to speak about the impact of the Goods and Services Tax on their business, and only one of them agreed to be identified by his real name.

Many steel traders in Lokhand Bazar have offices adjoining their warehouses on Sant Tukaram Road. A significant number also have offices in the Steel Centre building.
Many steel traders in Lokhand Bazar have offices adjoining their warehouses on Sant Tukaram Road. A significant number also have offices in the Steel Centre building.

Getting out of cash

Though the tax on steel remains unchanged at 18%, this reluctance to talk might be because many traders earlier conducted business both above and under the tax radar. Formal transactions, for tax purposes, happened with cheque payments or direct bank transfers. Informal transactions were in cash.

But in the new tax regime, their supplies are tracked from the iron ore manufacturers right up to their warehouses. This gives them less room for informal transactions.

The advantage of cash, apart from the obvious one of tax evasion, was its ease of use, Mehta said.

“Rokde mein hua to on the spot use hoega,” Mehta said. If sales happened in cash, they could transfer the goods and start using the money immediately. Now, with cheque payments, his cash flow has come entirely to a halt, with people delaying cheques or post-dating them.

How much of his business was done in cash earlier?

“I could have done 100% in cash,” Mehta said, laughing. “But earlier, we used to have 40% sales in cash and 60% in bills. Now, of course, it is 100% bills.”

“Hum sab dual game khelte the [we used to play a dual game],” Mehta said, referring to the practice of traders maintaining two account books – one for cash deals and the other for tax purposes. “Now we are only doing single. That is why our profits are now almost nothing. I feel we are doing seva for the government now.”

Business down

Another reason Mehta’s cash flow was affected was because, after GST came into operation in July, he had to file tax returns every month as opposed to every quarter earlier.

Mehta stores about 100 tonnes of steel cables in his godown. Like other traders in the area, he sources most of his steel from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. “We can’t keep any less because we can get orders at any time, even in the middle of the night,” he explained.

Since Mehta had to file monthly returns, he ended up paying tax on his goods much sooner than he wanted to. He might buy 50 tonnes of wires in January and pay taxes for it in February, but he might only sell it in October, he explained.

“Our buying is on the spot, but our sales are getting delayed,” Mehta said. “So until then, that 18% tax of mine is stuck with the government.”

Workers wait near their handcart loaded with steel items outside a warehouse.
Workers wait near their handcart loaded with steel items outside a warehouse.

Customers affected

As a single tax, the Goods and Services Tax impacts steel traders directly through cash flows and indirectly through their customers, who work in fields as diverse as construction and manufacturing.

Most of Mehta’s customers are builders. And the construction sector is dealing with reduced cash flow not just as a result of the Goods and Services Tax but also because of demonetisation. The situation has been compounded by the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, a Central law that came into effect on May 1, 2016. Among other regulations, this Act mandates that builders have to keep 70% of the money they collect from home buyers in a separate bank account to avoid fraud. They can use 30% of their sales to run their business.

Builders now not only have less cash to push into the steel industry, they also have to pay a higher tax under the Goods and Services Tax – from 12% earlier to 18% now – pushing up their overall working costs.

Mehta is not the only steel trader to suffer the effects of the Goods and Services Tax. Ajit Shah of Arihant Steel Tubes, also in Lokhand Bazar, said business was down almost 50%, but he was not as frank as Mehta.

“We still get business from automobile factories,” Shah said. “But the demand from chemical factories and other small factories has gone down.”

He attributed the slowdown to demonetisation, apart from the new tax.

Since the Goods and Services Tax entails a lot of book-keeping and the filing of frequent tax returns, most businesses have had to hire chartered accountants, who are now charging higher fees. Shah said his accountant used to charge him Rs 2,000 for each return filed, but the fee has now gone up to Rs 5,000. This eats into his profits as well, he said.

Tempos lie idle in the afternoon at Mumbai's Lokhand Bazar.
Tempos lie idle in the afternoon at Mumbai's Lokhand Bazar.

Not in a forgiving mood

Mehta said he would prefer to file returns every quarter or six months. “We have to take two days out every month just for this [filing returns],” he complained. “It is as if we are working for the government, and not for ourselves.”

In the face of similar complaints from across the country, the Goods and Services Tax Council – which frames laws for the new tax regime – on Friday said that businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore can now file returns quarterly instead of monthly. But many small business owners say this will make compliance easier but is unlikely to address the problem of working capital shortage.

Mehta did admit his experience with the Goods and Services Tax had become progressively better since the initial days. He said he had earlier had to wait for days on end for the Goods and Services Tax portal to accept his returns, but the process was substantially smoother in October. He also believes the problems businesses are facing in the new tax regime are short term and will ease if the government reduces the rate on steel products.

But this does not mean he is in a forgiving mood. Mehta used to be an ardent supporter of the Bharatiya Janata Party and voted for Narendra Modi, who was the party’s prime ministerial candidate, in the 2014 general elections. He has now decided to vote for the Congress in the coming elections in 2019.

“Our support is the reason the BJP came to power and now many of us have decided to withdraw our support,” Mehta said. “We don’t mind if they do anything else, but they should not touch our business.”

Photographs by Mridula Chari.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

Shutterstock

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.