Letters to the editor

Readers’ comments: ‘Arun Shourie, Yashwant Sinha are venting their frustrations over being left out’

A selection of readers’ opinions.

by 
Agencies

Sour grapes?

I agree with Arun Shourie’s observations on the note ban (“Demonetisation was the ‘largest money laundering scheme ever’, Arun Shourie tells NDTV”). It was indeed the biggest money laundering excercise, one abetted by the government. Those who had not managed to convert their black money into real estate or other immovable assets got the chance to turn their unaccounted-for wealth white, at the cost of the poor.

From what I observed, government employees got the chance to earn bribes and jewellery shops benefited the most. The BJP was lucky to gain electoral benefits thanks to a gullible public but truth has a beautiful way of emerging sooner or later. – P Surendra Nath

***

The Indian economy saw one of its worst phases after liberalisation, when the learned Manmohan Singh was prime minister and had the internationally renowned economist Raghuram Rajan as governor. In 2013, India’s GDP growth sank to 4.5%. High level corruption was at its peak and there was a policy paralysis. It was the wisdom of a chaiwala that restored the world’s confidence in India. All foreign experts, rating agencies and institutions like the World Bank are upbeat about these reforms in India.

But out-of-work political aspirants are critical. First we had Yashwant Sinha speaking against the government and now Arun Shourie. A slight dip in the GDP for the last two quarters is the only weapon they have.
When you change the gear from one to four, some hiccups are to be expected. Aspirational India is fed up of long, delayed and over-discussed reforms. They wanted someone to take decisive measures and this is what Modi gave us. Decisive change are the buzzwords today. This is young India’s suggestion to the old guards: please wait for some more time before you criticise. – Dhruv Kalra

***

I don’t agree with Arun Shourie, P Chidamabaram and Manmohan Singh. It may be true that all the goals of demonetisation have not been achieved but most of them have been achieved by more than 80%. If the Opposition and people like Yashwant Sinha and Shourie show some positivity, we will see tangible benefits within the next 18 months. – Amar Tandon

***

It is scary to hear of a slowdown. People vote a party into power with the hope that their government will help the country grow. Welfare of citizens must be given top priority and supported by policies. But policies like demonetisation disrupt the day-to-day life of common citizens. The move may have helped the government a little but did not hurt the wealthy enough. – Senthil Sivakumar

***

Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie have woken up after a year-long slumber. They are worried about their political careers even at this age. They should have guided the government. Without criticism there will be no good results. – Jasbir Singh

***

Demonetisation proved that Modi and his clan are unfit to rule India. – Natrajan Kodumudi Arumugam

***

Arun Shourie’s comments seem motivated by his own interests rather than being comprehensive and logical analysis of the situation. – Nawal Singh

***

I have great respect for Arun Shourie but I totally disagree with his opinion. Demonetisation has achieved its objective partially and with GST now in place, it will meet all its goals in the next two years. We’ll see the difference over the next six months. In a country where 99% people are tax evaders, what else could one do? I am hopeful for an honest and transparent India in the future. – Hitesh Gupta

***

I have great regard for this gentleman but he has challenged the intelligence of the common man. Does he think we are so foolish as to be unable to see through what is going on around us? His statement on demonetisation is bookish and theoretical. The fact that all money is now accounted for is a good thing. Second, the builder lobby, which largely dealt with cash, were forced to shift to cheque payments. Anti-India activists also did not find hard cash to play with. The fact that almost all the money has come back into banks has become the sole criterion to call the exercise a failure. Worse is, it gives the Congress, which did nothing to crack down on black money, ammunition to go after the government. People should see the larger picture and come out of their bookish view. – PK Joshi

***

Some learned members of the BJP seem to be giving us an insight into the mindset with which the BJP is working. This would otherwise have been disguised by their slogans and tall claims. Amit Shah, Modi and Arun Jaitley seem to be giving a new agenda to BJP, which has more negatives than positives. – SL Goyal

***

Arun Shourie does not take into account the tax revenue that the government could get by penalising those with unexplained transactions. This would not have been possible without demonetisation. It has become easier to trace money. Shourie seems to be frustrated. – Umesh BV

***

What Arun Shourie said is factually correct. Though the government has claimed that it has identified black money holders and will take action against them, given the manpower in the IT department, it will take decades to finalise the cases. – Ramam Rajolu

***

Modi faces more danger from those within his party than outsiders. – Vijay Dani

***

This is an apt and to-the-point analysis offered by Shourie. No one has also found out whether fake currency has been deposited in banks during the great money laundering scheme. – Prakash Bapat

***

It’s true that demonetisation has not been able to trace black money. It in fact gave black money holders a chance to launder their money by roping in some middle men and offering them a commission. – Arvindbhai Shah

***

Demonetisation was ill-conceived gave enough room for powerful people and organisations to turn their ill-gotten money white. – B Krishnan Kunhappan

***

Arun Shourie’s comments are unjustified. Such people should substantiate their claims otherwise it will seem as though they are hobnobbing for positions. If he makes such sensational comments, how can anyone take him seriously? – Swapan Dey

***

I have great regard and respect for Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. But to call demonetisation a money laundering scheme or an unmitigated economic disaster is too harsh and subjective an assessment of its impact.
The two may have been kept out of the decision-making process by the current dispensation, which made them bitter. Criticism should be constructive and should help people understand the true implications of decisions taken by the government. By making sweeping statements like these, these two gentlemen are merely venting their frustrations over being left out. – Ravikiran

***

I agree with Arun Shourie. I would like to add that not only was demonetisation the biggest money laundering scheme but also one with disastrous consequences. If we take into account the cost of printing new notes, the lost jobs, deaths of people and the GDP slowdown, it would among to millions of dollars of money gone. – Arun Singh

***

The statements of Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha ignited much debate. The intention of the exercise and its implementation did not match. We still don’t know how much ill-gotten wealth is stashed abroad.

However, I wonder why sudden influx of FDI and FII, after this government relaxed investment percentage in India through this route in several sectors, did not attract the attention of economists and investigating agencies.

When in the Opposition, the BJP objected to such a move. But when in power, they have allowed up to 100% FDI in some sectors, which they had earlier said was against national interests. The government is also not declaring the names of those with black money abroad.

The government is boasting of the substantial increase in FDI and FII in the last three years, running into billions of dollars, but non has noticed the various reports from different overseas banks that talk about a substantial decrease in money deposited by Indians.

If the government is serious about tackling black money, it should screen all foreign investment by looking into the creditworthiness of all the shareholders and directors of that company in their country of origin and should even take the help of tax authorities of that country. I am confident many facts will come out, provided that the government is serious. – Narendra Agarwal

***

I don’t know whether demonetisation was a success but sometimes harsh measures have to be undertaken. The government also took several other measures alongside to bring in more transparency, like looking into shell companies, benami transactions, strengthening the banks and pushing digital transactions. It is easy to be a naysayer but we would appreciate if these critics can give some constructive feedback. In my opinion, this is a case of sour grapes and an attempt to grab attention. – Shanthi Reddy

***

These people are greedy for the post and hence making such comments. We have seen much black money money holders are suffering mentally. The success of demonetisation will be proven in time. – Narasinha Galagali

***

Arun Shourie’s comments seem to stem from frustration for not being offered the post of finance minister. But this criticism could help keep a check on the BJP. – Tapan Sarkar

***

These are BJP leaders who have been sidelined by Narendra Modi. Why is their self interest superseding national interest? Demonetisation was an exercise to root out black money but no government can prepare itself for perfidy, greed and the quest for loopholes to convert black into white. – Ganesh Surath

***

What a pity. Arun Shourie was respected.What could have happened to make him stoop so low? Very sad. – Narasimhan

***

I think Arun Shourie’s critical observations are correct. But instead of blaming the government for the failure of the scheme, we should introspect. We as a nation are corrupt. Modi made a good attempt. – Rajdeep Mishra

***

There are multiple theories about demonetisation. Now, Arun Shourie says it lead to an economic slowdown and let to the conversion of black money into white. Does he mean to imply that the black economy is good for the State? What an idea. – Vishweshwara Bhat

***

What a fall from grace, Arun Shourie. You were like a lion during Emergency but now you are assisting the same forces because you don’t have much of a say in the present set up. Things are changing for the better. This government is not averse to criticism and you can talk to the powers that be directly and openly. Do not join the likes of Yashwant Sinha. – Sankara Seshan

TV Queen

Do not underestimate Faye D’Souza (“How Faye D’Souza became the rising star of Indian TV news, without yelling or finger-wagging”). She has perfected her own style of veering the discussion towards to be in line with her opinions and blunts the panelists who disagree with her. She has strong views, which can be seen at the onset of the debate.

Beauty of the news presenter lies in keeping audience guessing on what the moderator’s opinion is throughout the discussion. It would be good to take on shifting positions to infuse life into the the panel. Since she has a long career ahead, she should forge her own path that could be emulated by youngsters who join this profession. – Pravachanalu

***

I had almost come to a point where I had hated watching the news, other than on NDTV and shows anchored by Rajdeep Sardesai. But Faye D’Souza was like a breath of fresh air. She’s smart, eloquent , sensible, kind and does her research. My wife and I feel that our despairs are voiced through her. – Sanjeev Gandhi

***

It’s a good feeling to watch Faye D’Souza anchoring a panel discussion. Her anchoring is balanced, sophisticated and issue-focused, so it always enriches the viewer. She exudes calmness with the right proportion of criticism. She holds a lot of promise if not not pushed into the aggressive game of chasing TRPs. – Chhanda Basu Mullick

***

Faye D’Souza’s show is excellent. She is unbiased and conducts herself very nicely. Unlike most anchors, she does not behave like the judge and jury. Neither does she pretend to be the master of all topics. – MY Patel

***

Hers is the only news channel I watch because of the dignified way she anchors her show, unlike others which end up being fish markets. – Michael Matthews

***

I simply love her! For the last year or so, I have been seeing that she is a class apart. – Sanjoy Sankar Guha

***

Although I don’t really watch TV News, I was happy to read about a supposedly non-aggressive level-headed anchor. I was excited enough to check out the video of Faye D’Souza and the maulana, which propelled her to fame. While the maulana’s comments are ridiculous, D’Souza responded to them by misunderstanding and mis-stating his words. For example, she claimed that he threatened her to come to work in her underwear, which was not the case. He dared her, but didn’t threaten her.
There’s a chance that this could be unintentional, but coming from the mouth of a TV presenter of prime time news on national television, one is forced to think that this is deliberate. Subsequently, her words too reek of sensationalism like those of her counterparts in other TV channels. She seems to be the of the same tribe, just of a different brand. – Afzalul Haque

***

I wish her great success. But I have noticed that she is not as forceful as she once was in stopping panelists from talking over one another. Panelists should be given a time limit and there should be a buzzer, so that everyone sticks to their alotted time while also getting the chance to speak. I have stopped watching debates on other channels. – Surinder Munshi

Powerful performer

I shall miss Tom Alter. I was so impressed by his command over Urdu (“Tom Alter (1950-2017): The actor, sports lover and reciter of Urdu poetry”). He must have loved the language enough to take pains to perfect it. – Dipak Mukherjee

***

Tom Alter was a true lover of Urdu. His command over the language was commendable. I watched his solo play Maulana Azad twice. Recently I read his interview in a Urdu literally magazine. Rest in piece, Urdu ke sachche aashiq. – Milansar Ahmed

***

When in Class 10, our school, which had its own private lodge in Mussoorie, took us there for our summer break. Our lodge was close to Tom Alter’s house. As teenage girls, we were very excited to meet him. When we heard that Alter has come to the grocery store across the street, we left everything and ran to the shop to catch a glimpse of him. We pretended to be very calm in the shop and came out without saying a word. We were very nervous.

A few moments later, we mustered the courage to go up to him and request him to come to our lodge for tea. He instantly agreed.

Back at the lodge, no one believed us. But at 5.30 pm sharp, he arrived. He was so gentle, calm and genial. He spoke fluent Hindi and Urdu. He stayed for about two hours and spoke to us about his favourite writer and his food and music prefences.

I still cherish these memories. His genorousity, kindness and his habit of exclaiming “Oh Gosh!” if anything went wrong. He was a thorough gentleman. – Vineeta Sharma

***

I was eagerly awaiting Ruksin Bond’s tribute to Tom Alter. Both belonged to the same place. His rightly says that Tom Alter was kind to friends. I saw the camaraderie and bonhomie he shared with his friends when he staged a play in Mumbai in April. He had the ability to enrich the lives of those he encountered. Both him and Bond are literary giants. – Susan Philip

Penny saved

This article highlights interesting statistics about household savings (“Indian households are investing even more in stocks, equity and mutual funds. Is it sensible?”). The shift to investing in mutual funds and equity is indeed a very important point. I am reminded of the the stock market scam of 1993-’94, when the the office of Controller of Capital issues was abolished. Small inexperienced retail investors lost a lot of money in the form of near-zero value shares. Risk exists today too to domestic small investors. Government policy is the basic rain for the shift to equities. Isn’t government responsible to ensure that small investors are protected? – K Sunder

Speaking out

What Yashwant Shina did was a democratic move (“Readers’ comments: ‘Yashwant Sinha should have kept quiet or spoken to someone within his party’”). It cannot be called an anti-party activity. In fact, demonisation and GST are anti-national activities. Someone should be held accountable for the same. – Kinsey Singh

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all you need to know for wave two of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 10crore+ offers across 5 days.

Pexels

If you missed the first wave of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, fret not. The second edition is here (from 4th to 8th October), with bigger deals on big brands. There are great discounts to be found through the half price store, golden hour deals and other exclusive offers. Even if you displayed your shopping chops the first time around, the festival can still delight you, especially since Diwali is just around the corner. This guide will take you through it all.

All you need to know before you dive right in

Like the previous edition of the festival, there are several perks to be availed simply by being an Amazon Prime member. Look out for the Prime Exclusive offers. Reload your Amazon Pay wallet for 15% cashback (up to Rs 450).

Amazon app users would once again have an upper hand, with exclusive deals on top brands. With the app-only Festive Riddles contest, you stand a chance to win one year’s worth of free shopping on Amazon. All those who answer the 10 questions correctly will qualify for the lucky draw, and the winner will get Rs 10,000 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance every month for a year.

Also explore the exchange offers and doorstep pick-up options on purchase of big products like mobiles, tablets, laptops,TVs, ACs, washing machines and refrigerators.

Deal tracker

The second edition too is offering a mindboggling range of discounts - 150+ offers on mobiles, 100+ deals on electronics, 5000+ offers on apparel and accessories, and 800+ offers on home and kitchen products. You can navigate by each product category, or check out the price-specific deal categories which will make it easier to sift through the offers.

The Half Price Store will be updated every hour with deals having a discount of at least 50%. The app-only Golden Hour deals will be active from 8.00pm to 12.00 am every day of the sale. A big draw in this edition are the Under Rs 499 deals, which will be available throughout the five-day sale period.

Home appliances to make life easier

The Great Indian Sale is especially worthwhile for those looking to invest in home appliances, with up to 35% off on washing machines, up to 30% off on refrigerators and up to 40% off on air conditioners. Standout deals include BPL 6.2kg Top Loading Washing Machine, available for Rs 10,290. You can save up to Rs 4,935 on Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator. A blockbuster deal worth looking into is on BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV, at Rs 14,990 - a discount of more than Rs 10,000.

Big discounts on personal electronics

All that research on smartphone specs is going to come in handy in the second of the Great Indian Festival. There are exclusive offers to be sought on some of the most popular smartphones. It’s a great week for Nokia loyalists. The brand is back with Nokia 6, and it’s available during the sale for Rs 14,999. Lenovo K8 Note will be available for Rs 11,999 (10% cashback), while One Plus 5 (64GB) will be available starting at Rs 32,999 (10% cashback on Citibank cards). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (16GB) will be Rs 10,590. The latest 4G Android smartphone on the block - 10.or series - will be available exclusively on Amazon starting at Rs 7,999 with their 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones.

Those looking for personal computers can shop for Intel Core i3 (1TB) laptops from major brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell starting at Rs 19,990. If you’re looking for flexibility and portability, check out Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 (16GB, 4G), which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Gamers rejoice! Gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S and Sony PS 4 500GB Slim Console will be available at minimum Rs 1,800 off. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick, which also make excellent Diwali gifts, will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There are several deals on products to support your devices. Storage devices to boost your device’s memory will be available for up to 50% off. Look out for Seagate 1 TB External Hard Drive, which will be available for Rs 3,899. SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro SD memory card will be available for Rs 639. Don’t forget to enhance your PC’s security by investing in an anti-virus product; McAfee Anti-Virus (1-year subscription) will be available for Rs 90. Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank will be available for Rs 999. You can even buy networking devices at up to 60% off. A notable deal is on JioFi 4G Portable Data + Voice Device, available for Rs 999 during the sale days. Moreover, mobile accessories will be available for up to 80%. Choose from USB mouse, keyboards and lightning cables (Amazon lightning cables at minimum 55% off).

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) and Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) will both be available for Rs 999.

For the love of cooking

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. To make slogging in the kitchen easier, look up kitchen appliances available at for up to 60% off, microwaves and oven at up to 30% off, mixers and grinders up to 50% off, and crockery and storage up to 50-55% off.

Apparel and makeover essentials

With October being here already, take the edge off festival shopping with the Great Indian Sale. Enjoy 50-80% off on major men’s and women’s clothing brands such as Levi’s, GAP, Van Heusen, Biba, W, Vero Moda and more! To complete the look, footwear from major brands such as Reebok, Puma and Hush Puppies will be available at 40-70% off. For budget buys, there are sarees starting at Rs 299, women’s kurtis at Rs 199 and men’s T-shirts at Rs 149. Watches and sports shoes will be available under Rs 699 and Rs 499 respectively.

Tick items off your Diwali shopping list

Want to make an impression this festive season? The Great Indian Sale is your one stop shop with up to 60% off on bedsheets, up to 75% off on home decor, up to 60 % off on curtains and furniture and up to 55% off on decorative lights. Cater to your guests with flat 33% off on festive gift packs, 40% off or more on wax tea light candles and nuts and dry fruits.

For a great night this Diwali, consider a karaoke session. The Persang Karaoke Aspire System with remote is available for Rs 8,859. This high-end system has a total song bank of 6620, inbuilt memory of 16GB and expandable memory of up to 32GB.

Daily essentials

Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Essentials such as detergents, toilet cleaners etc. will be available up to 30% off, while baby products will be available at up to 35% off. Tackle those dreary office supplies for once and for all at up to 40% off.

Indulge in your interests

There are deals to satisfy people of all leanings. Musicians can find musical instruments and add ons, gamers can splurge on joysticks and video game CDs. On offer are CS:Go, Call of Duty, Max Payne and more!

Shutterbugs can look forward to deals on cameras and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera will be available for Rs 4,499. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

Fitness buffs can look forward to attractive discounts health care devices (up to 50% off), active wear (up to 70% off), sports equipment (up to 50% off) and sports nutrition products (up to 30% off). Cycling enthusiasts can check out bicycles available at up to 30% off. Also, look out for the latest entrants in the circle of wearable devices, Huwaei’s Watch 2 series, available in 3 variants - Huawei Watch 2 (Carbon Black) at Rs 19,999, Huawei Watch 2 4G (Carbon Black) at Rs 29,999 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic (Titanium Grey) at Rs 25,999.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. On availing the offer, you only need to pay your EMI provider only the order value, equally divided over your repayment timelines. The interest rate charged by the bank is effectively available as an upfront discount. The No Cost EMI offer is applicable to credit cards from all banks (Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Citibank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and to Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Citibank debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% cashback on their purchases - maximum cashback of Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than just the above categories! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.