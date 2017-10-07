publishing trends

What does it take for an Indian writer to be published abroad? A literary agent has some answers

An interview with literary agent Jessica Woollard of David Higham Associates.

by 

After the Arundhati Roys and Salman Rushdies, the Amitav Ghoshs and the Vikram Seths, the Arvind Adigas and the Anuradha Roys, how can other Indian writers be published in global markets? Scroll.in talked to literary agent Jessica Woollard of David Higham Associates about South Asian writing abroad, what foreign editors are looking for, and where the UK and US book markets are headed. Excerpts from the interview:

Do you think that there has been a slump in the number of South Asian writers being published overseas? If so, why?
Publishing in the UK and US is extremely competitive and clearly has a major issue with lack of diversity especially in the UK. European publishers are more open and less focussed on buying from English language publishers than previously. Australia has always been a strong market for Asian writing.

Many worthy South Asian authors are rejected by foreign publishers since the latter feel their works are too localised and specific. Yet, in the recent past, the same publishing houses have published and championed similar works. Is there a method to this madness?
In the UK, publishing has changed hugely in the last five years. Mid-lists have been axed, editors have been fired. Major houses have merged in order to compete with Amazon. The shape of lists has changed and more is expected of each book that is published. Fewer gambles have been taken.

It appears that foreign editors face a lot of interference from their sales and marketing departments while deciding on a submission. What do their sales and marketing teams look at when considering a submission?
Past sales figures, the total consumer market, and predicted sales for the future. Whereas you employ an editor for their taste, you employ a sales and marketing person for their interaction with the market. So publishers are clearly indicating that this is a deeply important criteria for them now.

There is this belief among South Asian writers that foreign publishers give preference to a certain type of South Asian writers, such as those born and brought up overseas or those with fancy MFAs and PHDs in creative writing. How true is this?
Publishers are looking for books that speak to their market, and clearly it’s easier for them to relate to and move towards books about subjects which are familiar to them. So a South Asian writer living in America is likely to write in a way that makes it easier for an American to relate to, compared to someone living in Assam. But this is oviously a pretty limited approach. Haven’t we all grown up reading books from around the world to enrich our minds and spark our imaginations? Aren’t we adventurous and curious readers? One would hope so. It is also true that publishers like authors to be in situ to publicise a book. It can be hard to generate excitement for a debut author in the media when the author lives on the other side of the world. As for PhDs, while impressive, they aren’t any kind of guarantee that the author can write a good novel.

I am told that even European and non-English language publishers are mostly interested in bestsellers published in the UK and the US. Are these markets difficult to break into?
Yes

For every million-dollar advance, there are hundreds of authors being paid very minimal advances. Then why this mad obsession with publishing overseas?
With mid-lists cut, advances tend to be tiny or overblown. Brand names get big money and debuts, barely enough to live on. The average yearly income of an author is below the minimum wage in the UK. But there are also plenty of new writers who are sought after, whose work sells at auction for good sums.If you are writing in English, as many South Asians are, then the opportunity for the work to travel seems obvious. No translation issues apart from that of one culture to another.But what about all the Indian writers who don’t write in English? Indian publishing seems to be opening up at last to publishing in Kannada and Malayalam, Urdu and Tamil etc., I’d love to hear more about those writers. Are these the real stories that should be coming out of India now?

It’s not just Indian agents, even the Indian arms of foreign publishing houses have a hard time bringing books to the latter’s attention. Is an agent in the UK or the US still the best bet for finding a foreign publisher for your book?
I have brought this fact up with UK publishing corporations myself. There is still a deep arrogance on the part of UK publishers, who foist books on their export territories but don’t look properly at books coming the other way. In America publishers tend to be inward-looking on the whole. Though there are of course houses like New Directions doing amazing things. Yes an agent is necessary – most editors won’t read anything unless it has been sifted through the agenting process first.

What are the important considerations for pitching a book abroad?
If you are a writer then you are a visionary of sorts by trade. You know what it means to hold a story in your heart and then expose yourself on the page, to hope that readers out there will share your view of the world and love what your write. Be proud of what you have achieved in your home market. If you get picked up by an agent the chances are that your work has international reach, but don’t be disillusioned if it doesn’t happen. The industry is a massive gamble and not the only indicator of merit.

What kind of South Asian literature are foreign editors interested in pursuing?
There tend to be two ways that the UK is comfortable perceiving India, embodied in the work of Arundhati Roy on the one hand, which is perhaps the more romantic approach, and of Aravind Adiga on the other, urban, megacity grit. But the key to good international writing to my mind is the voice. If the voice is really good, it is universal, which means that someone in Germany or Canada or Brazil can recognise what you are saying and respond to it. It probably requires some kind of international understanding to pull that off, but not always.

Does travelling to bookfairs like Frankfurt and London Book Fair help in making deals?
Yes, massively. Editors like to buy from people they know. When publishing professionals get together they make relationships and learn about each other’s taste. It doesn’t help for a debut writer to go there though, if that’s what you mean. It’s not a good place for writers unless they are a big brand promoting their new book.

In your opinion, which Indian book has played the most pivotal role in popularising South Asian writing in the West, and why?
No one book. VS Naipaul, Salman Rushdie, Vikram Seth, all those men, and then Arundhati Roy, everyone fell in love with that book and with her. I like Tagore with his Bloomsbury set spiritual glamour and Jeet Thayil’s gritty Mumbai backstreets.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all you need to know for wave two of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 10crore+ offers across 5 days.

Pexels

If you missed the first wave of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, fret not. The second edition is here (from 4th to 8th October), with bigger deals on big brands. There are great discounts to be found through the half price store, golden hour deals and other exclusive offers. Even if you displayed your shopping chops the first time around, the festival can still delight you, especially since Diwali is just around the corner. This guide will take you through it all.

All you need to know before you dive right in

Like the previous edition of the festival, there are several perks to be availed simply by being an Amazon Prime member. Look out for the Prime Exclusive offers. Reload your Amazon Pay wallet for 15% cashback (up to Rs 450).

Amazon app users would once again have an upper hand, with exclusive deals on top brands. With the app-only Festive Riddles contest, you stand a chance to win one year’s worth of free shopping on Amazon. All those who answer the 10 questions correctly will qualify for the lucky draw, and the winner will get Rs 10,000 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance every month for a year.

Also explore the exchange offers and doorstep pick-up options on purchase of big products like mobiles, tablets, laptops,TVs, ACs, washing machines and refrigerators.

Deal tracker

The second edition too is offering a mindboggling range of discounts - 150+ offers on mobiles, 100+ deals on electronics, 5000+ offers on apparel and accessories, and 800+ offers on home and kitchen products. You can navigate by each product category, or check out the price-specific deal categories which will make it easier to sift through the offers.

The Half Price Store will be updated every hour with deals having a discount of at least 50%. The app-only Golden Hour deals will be active from 8.00pm to 12.00 am every day of the sale. A big draw in this edition are the Under Rs 499 deals, which will be available throughout the five-day sale period.

Home appliances to make life easier

The Great Indian Sale is especially worthwhile for those looking to invest in home appliances, with up to 35% off on washing machines, up to 30% off on refrigerators and up to 40% off on air conditioners. Standout deals include BPL 6.2kg Top Loading Washing Machine, available for Rs 10,290. You can save up to Rs 4,935 on Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator. A blockbuster deal worth looking into is on BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV, at Rs 14,990 - a discount of more than Rs 10,000.

Big discounts on personal electronics

All that research on smartphone specs is going to come in handy in the second of the Great Indian Festival. There are exclusive offers to be sought on some of the most popular smartphones. It’s a great week for Nokia loyalists. The brand is back with Nokia 6, and it’s available during the sale for Rs 14,999. Lenovo K8 Note will be available for Rs 11,999 (10% cashback), while One Plus 5 (64GB) will be available starting at Rs 32,999 (10% cashback on Citibank cards). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (16GB) will be Rs 10,590. The latest 4G Android smartphone on the block - 10.or series - will be available exclusively on Amazon starting at Rs 7,999 with their 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones.

Those looking for personal computers can shop for Intel Core i3 (1TB) laptops from major brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell starting at Rs 19,990. If you’re looking for flexibility and portability, check out Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 (16GB, 4G), which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Gamers rejoice! Gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S and Sony PS 4 500GB Slim Console will be available at minimum Rs 1,800 off. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick, which also make excellent Diwali gifts, will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There are several deals on products to support your devices. Storage devices to boost your device’s memory will be available for up to 50% off. Look out for Seagate 1 TB External Hard Drive, which will be available for Rs 3,899. SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro SD memory card will be available for Rs 639. Don’t forget to enhance your PC’s security by investing in an anti-virus product; McAfee Anti-Virus (1-year subscription) will be available for Rs 90. Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank will be available for Rs 999. You can even buy networking devices at up to 60% off. A notable deal is on JioFi 4G Portable Data + Voice Device, available for Rs 999 during the sale days. Moreover, mobile accessories will be available for up to 80%. Choose from USB mouse, keyboards and lightning cables (Amazon lightning cables at minimum 55% off).

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) and Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) will both be available for Rs 999.

For the love of cooking

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. To make slogging in the kitchen easier, look up kitchen appliances available at for up to 60% off, microwaves and oven at up to 30% off, mixers and grinders up to 50% off, and crockery and storage up to 50-55% off.

Apparel and makeover essentials

With October being here already, take the edge off festival shopping with the Great Indian Sale. Enjoy 50-80% off on major men’s and women’s clothing brands such as Levi’s, GAP, Van Heusen, Biba, W, Vero Moda and more! To complete the look, footwear from major brands such as Reebok, Puma and Hush Puppies will be available at 40-70% off. For budget buys, there are sarees starting at Rs 299, women’s kurtis at Rs 199 and men’s T-shirts at Rs 149. Watches and sports shoes will be available under Rs 699 and Rs 499 respectively.

Tick items off your Diwali shopping list

Want to make an impression this festive season? The Great Indian Sale is your one stop shop with up to 60% off on bedsheets, up to 75% off on home decor, up to 60 % off on curtains and furniture and up to 55% off on decorative lights. Cater to your guests with flat 33% off on festive gift packs, 40% off or more on wax tea light candles and nuts and dry fruits.

For a great night this Diwali, consider a karaoke session. The Persang Karaoke Aspire System with remote is available for Rs 8,859. This high-end system has a total song bank of 6620, inbuilt memory of 16GB and expandable memory of up to 32GB.

Daily essentials

Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Essentials such as detergents, toilet cleaners etc. will be available up to 30% off, while baby products will be available at up to 35% off. Tackle those dreary office supplies for once and for all at up to 40% off.

Indulge in your interests

There are deals to satisfy people of all leanings. Musicians can find musical instruments and add ons, gamers can splurge on joysticks and video game CDs. On offer are CS:Go, Call of Duty, Max Payne and more!

Shutterbugs can look forward to deals on cameras and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera will be available for Rs 4,499. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

Fitness buffs can look forward to attractive discounts health care devices (up to 50% off), active wear (up to 70% off), sports equipment (up to 50% off) and sports nutrition products (up to 30% off). Cycling enthusiasts can check out bicycles available at up to 30% off. Also, look out for the latest entrants in the circle of wearable devices, Huwaei’s Watch 2 series, available in 3 variants - Huawei Watch 2 (Carbon Black) at Rs 19,999, Huawei Watch 2 4G (Carbon Black) at Rs 29,999 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic (Titanium Grey) at Rs 25,999.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. On availing the offer, you only need to pay your EMI provider only the order value, equally divided over your repayment timelines. The interest rate charged by the bank is effectively available as an upfront discount. The No Cost EMI offer is applicable to credit cards from all banks (Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Citibank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and to Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Citibank debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% cashback on their purchases - maximum cashback of Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than just the above categories! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.