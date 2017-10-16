Automobile industry

Tata and Mahindra to lead India’s push towards electric vehicles

But demand is expected to be low because of the cost of batteries that are mostly imported, and a lack of infrastructure, including charging stations.

by 
Mahindra's electric car e2o Plus. | Prakash Singh/AFP

India, the world’s fifth-largest automobile market, plans to sell only electric vehicles by 2030 in a bid to slash its oil bill by some $60 billion and emissions by 37%.

To kickstart this ultra-ambitious project, the Narendra Modi government decided in May this year to purchase 10,000 electric vehicles through the Energy Efficiency Services, a state-run agency. The tender floated by this firm is touted as the world’s single-largest electric vehicles procurement initiative.

On October 4, Energy Efficiency Services said Mumbai-based Mahindra & Mahindra would join Tata Motors to sell as many as 500 electric cars to the Indian government. Tata Motors, which owns Jaguar Land Rover, will supply 350 and the rest will come from Mahindra & Mahindra, which took control of electric carmaker Reva in 2010. Earlier, Tata Motors was selected as the winner of a global bid for the project, but subsequently Mahindra & Mahindra, too, joined after agreeing to match the price offered by the Tatas.

Tata Motors had bid Rs 11.2 lakh per car and is likely to sell its Tigor sedan, developed at the European Technical Centre with help from Jaguar Land Rover. Meanwhile, Mahindra could offer its four-door e2o model and the Verito hatchback.

If these vehicles deliver, Tata and Mahindra & Mahindra may have an even bigger order to meet. “The purchase orders for supply of 9,500 electric vehicles in phase II will be issued on completion of phase I deliveries,” Energy Efficiency Services said in a statement. “Both qualified parties, Tata Motors and Mahindra, will have the opportunity to supply their respective number of vehicles, as per the terms of the tender and Mahindra matching the lowest bid pricing for phase II.”

Mahindra & Mahindra has announced that it will invest between Rs 3,500 crore and Rs 4,000 crore in the next five years to ramp up its electric vehicles division – nearly eight times as much as it has put into this business so far. “We do believe that if we really want to make electric vehicles affordable, there will have to be few component suppliers who have scale and Mahindra wants to play a part there,” said Pawan Goenka, the managing director of Mahindra & Mahindra, on October 5.

However, electric vehicles in India average about 120 km on full charge, making them unsuitable for long drives. The vehicles also suffer from a lack of speed – the top two India-made battery-powered cars have a top speed of 85km/hour, which can turn off buyers.

Only about 22,000 electric vehicle units – a mere 2,000 of them being four-wheelers – are sold annually in India, though the National Electric Mobility Mission Plan launched in 2015 hopes to increase this to up to seven million by 2020.

The industry has been hampered by the costly batteries, mostly imported, and a lack of infrastructure, including charging stations. “Owing to this challenge, we see EV [electric vehicles] demand continuing to be low in India,” a spokesperson for Tata Motors, India’s largest automaker, had told Quartz last month.

This article first appeared on Quartz.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.