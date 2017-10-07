Revisiting GST

'No GST on food bills': Chennai sweet shops are struggling to draw customers

Calculating tax on more than 30 ingredients in a kitchen is a nightmare, say restaurant owners.

by 
Vinita Govindarajan

“I am a first-generation entrepreneur and am facing great difficulty in running my business,” said 30-year-old Parthiban, the proprietor of Nithya Amirtham, a chain of South Indian restaurants in Chennai.

Seven years ago, Parthiban opened a small sweet shop at Arumbakkam in West Chennai. Since then, he began three other outlets, expanding to sell savouries like spicy mixtures and other snack items. His latest project is an air-conditioned South Indian restaurant in Mylapore in southern Chennai, which also sells sweets and savouries.

Last year, when the Union government decided to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes, sucking out 86% of the currency in circulation in India overnight, fewer customers visited his restaurants for the next five months.

And just when his business started recovering, the Goods and Services Tax – whch was implemented across India on July 1 – struck. The prices of all items on his menu have increased, and subsequently, his daily revenue has dropped by 30%, he said.

The Goods and Services Tax replaces all other indirect taxes levied by the central and state governments. While the idea was to have a single tax applicable to all businesses across the country, the government has fixed multiple tax slabs.

This poses peculiar problems, especially for sweet shops. Each sweet has several components, which are now taxed at different rates. For instance, the GST rate for ghee is 12%, oil 18% and almonds 12%. This means sweet shop and restaurant owners pay different rates to procure raw materials. However, the GST rate on sweets is 5%.

“How do we fix our rates?” asked M Bala, the owner of Lakshmi Bhavan, a South Indian restaurant and sweet shop in Mylapore. “Do we make the customer pay for each item separately?”

The manager of Agarwal Sweets in Sowcarpet neighbourhood in northern Chennai, B Seenu, faced a similar dilemma. “We pay different rates for our raw materials,” said B Seenu, the shop manager. “But we are applying the GST rate of 5% on all sweets.”

Similarly, in the GST regime, the chargeable tax slabs for restaurants vary depending on whether they offer air conditioning. While non-air-conditioned restaurants are required to charge 12% tax from their customers, the rate for partly or fully air-conditioned restaurants is 18%.

Restaurant owners in Chennai say this has led to customers avoiding restaurants in favour of roadside eateries for their daily fix of dosas, idlis, sambar vadas and upma. Crowds have been thronging these eateries, said Parthiban. “People prefer restaurants that do not fall under the taxation structure,” he said. “We predict that more such businesses will come up in the unorganised sector.”

Problem 1: Too many invoices

Parthiban says he has faced significant problems in filing his GST returns every month, which his finance team is struggling to address. “We need another six months to settle filing GST returns,” he said.

Parthiban might just get some relief related to the filing of monthly GST returns. On Friday, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who heads the GST Council, announced a slew of revisions. One of the most significant ones was the relaxation for businesses with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore a year – they can now file returns every three months instead of every month.

But for restaurateurs, the problems don’t just end with the frequency of filing. A major challenge they face is when invoices of the supplier and purchaser do not match.

In the GST tax regime, every company in the value chain has to only pay tax on the value it adds. Each entity in the chain is eligible for input credits – a tax refund or deduction equal to the amount of tax paid while purchasing inputs from a supplier. Both supplier and purchaser are required to upload their invoices on the GST portal. The supplier’s invoice details must match the invoice uploaded by the restaurant when it purchased raw materials. Only then can the purchaser claim input credit.

But filing invoices in the restaurant business is complicated as a number of different raw materials go into the preparation of each food item. Nithya Amirtham, for instance, receives supplies from at least 30 different wholesale outlets for its kitchen and sweet shop. Each of these suppliers, right from the vegetable seller to the carry bag vendor, have to upload their invoices on the GST portal for the restaurant to claim its full input credit for the month.

In the pre-GST era, Parthiban used to buy spices and pulses in small quantities from smaller vendors. After GST was rolled out, however, he patronises only those suppliers who have also registered for GST, so that he could claim input credit due to him in its entirety. But, so far, the process has not been smooth.

“Our suppliers are facing difficulties in uploading invoices sometimes because of problems with the site,” said Parthiban. He said that his restaurant has not yet received any input credit from the government.

GST has hit business at a halwa shop in Triplicane, Chennai. (Photo credit: Vinita Govindarajan).
GST has hit business at a halwa shop in Triplicane, Chennai. (Photo credit: Vinita Govindarajan).

Problem 2: Pricing confusion

In Mylapore, hanging on a wall in Lakshmi Bhavan, was a sign in bold letters saying: “No GST on our food bills”.

M Bala, the owner of the sweet shop and South Indian restaurant, said he was not ready to levy the Goods and Services Tax on his customers just yet. He said that though he was buying raw materials and was paying GST on them, he was not passing on the additional cost to the customers.

“Now everyone is eating only at roadside shops, to avoid GST,” said Bala. He said despite the “No GST” sign, customers at his restaurant were few and far between. “We are already having to dump excess food everyday,” he said. “If we begin to tax people, we won’t be in business anymore.”

Bala has registered for a GST number, but has not yet begun uploading invoices online. This was for two reasons. First, he was unsure which taxation slab his business would fall under. He is working out his annual revenue with an accountant he appointed recently. “I am expecting my revenue to fall below Rs 75 lakhs this year, since business has been slow,” he said. “But I will be able to tell for sure only in March.”

If his revenue falls within Rs 75 lakhs a year, Bala was hoping to opt for the GST composition scheme, which is meant to make compliance easier for small and new tax payers. Under this scheme, with regard to restaurant services in particular, suppliers of food and non-alcoholic drinks will have to pay only 5% tax on value added, but cannot charge tax from their customers or claim input tax credit. Under this scheme, Bala will bear the cost of the GST charged. “But this way, I can keep the prices the same, and retain my customers,” he said.

On Friday, Jaitley announced that the annual turnover threshold for eligibility for the scheme had been increased to Rs 1 crore from Rs 75 lakhs. This means Bala’s revenues must remain within Rs 1 crore for him to be eligible for the scheme.

Problem 3: Drop in sales

“Our business is getting hit everywhere,” said 37-year-old Navaratan Jain, who owns the Ratanchand Lodha biscuit shop in Sowcarpet market.

By noon on Wednesday, no customer had visited the shop, famous for its biscuits and nut-filled cookies. In the narrow outlet wedged between two large jewellery stores on Mint Street, Jain sat idly next to jars of sweet biscuits, waiting for customers. “Normally, during this festive season, I wouldn’t even have time to talk,” he said. “But ever since GST was introduced, we have had to hike our prices, reduce our quantity and we have seen a 40% drop in sales.”

Navaratan Jain's biscuit shop has seen a drop in sales. (Photo credit: Vinita Govindarajan).
Navaratan Jain's biscuit shop has seen a drop in sales. (Photo credit: Vinita Govindarajan).

The manager of Agarwal Sweets in Sowcarpet says the shop has also seen atleast a 20% drop in sales ever since the GST rollout. “If we used to make Rs 1 lakh a day, now we only earn Rs 75,000 a day,” said the manager.

Jain, as well as the others in the food industry, said that their troubles with accounting, as well as slow business, was a long-term problem.

“It is going to take some time to get better,” said Lakshmi Bhavan’s Bala.

Did he think that things will settle down over the next couple of years?

“Will I even be in business then?” he laughed. “I really do not know.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Top picks, best deals and all you need to know for wave two of the Amazon Great Indian Festival

We’ve done the hard work so you can get right to what you want amongst the 10crore+ offers across 5 days.

Pexels

If you missed the first wave of the Amazon Great Indian Festival, fret not. The second edition is here (from 4th to 8th October), with bigger deals on big brands. There are great discounts to be found through the half price store, golden hour deals and other exclusive offers. Even if you displayed your shopping chops the first time around, the festival can still delight you, especially since Diwali is just around the corner. This guide will take you through it all.

All you need to know before you dive right in

Like the previous edition of the festival, there are several perks to be availed simply by being an Amazon Prime member. Look out for the Prime Exclusive offers. Reload your Amazon Pay wallet for 15% cashback (up to Rs 450).

Amazon app users would once again have an upper hand, with exclusive deals on top brands. With the app-only Festive Riddles contest, you stand a chance to win one year’s worth of free shopping on Amazon. All those who answer the 10 questions correctly will qualify for the lucky draw, and the winner will get Rs 10,000 credited to their Amazon Pay Balance every month for a year.

Also explore the exchange offers and doorstep pick-up options on purchase of big products like mobiles, tablets, laptops,TVs, ACs, washing machines and refrigerators.

Deal tracker

The second edition too is offering a mindboggling range of discounts - 150+ offers on mobiles, 100+ deals on electronics, 5000+ offers on apparel and accessories, and 800+ offers on home and kitchen products. You can navigate by each product category, or check out the price-specific deal categories which will make it easier to sift through the offers.

The Half Price Store will be updated every hour with deals having a discount of at least 50%. The app-only Golden Hour deals will be active from 8.00pm to 12.00 am every day of the sale. A big draw in this edition are the Under Rs 499 deals, which will be available throughout the five-day sale period.

Home appliances to make life easier

The Great Indian Sale is especially worthwhile for those looking to invest in home appliances, with up to 35% off on washing machines, up to 30% off on refrigerators and up to 40% off on air conditioners. Standout deals include BPL 6.2kg Top Loading Washing Machine, available for Rs 10,290. You can save up to Rs 4,935 on Whirlpool 240 L Multi-Door Refrigerator. A blockbuster deal worth looking into is on BPL Stellar 32 Inch HD Ready Smart LED TV, at Rs 14,990 - a discount of more than Rs 10,000.

Big discounts on personal electronics

All that research on smartphone specs is going to come in handy in the second of the Great Indian Festival. There are exclusive offers to be sought on some of the most popular smartphones. It’s a great week for Nokia loyalists. The brand is back with Nokia 6, and it’s available during the sale for Rs 14,999. Lenovo K8 Note will be available for Rs 11,999 (10% cashback), while One Plus 5 (64GB) will be available starting at Rs 32,999 (10% cashback on Citibank cards). The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (16GB) will be Rs 10,590. The latest 4G Android smartphone on the block - 10.or series - will be available exclusively on Amazon starting at Rs 7,999 with their 10.or E and 10.or G smartphones.

Those looking for personal computers can shop for Intel Core i3 (1TB) laptops from major brands such as HP, Lenovo and Dell starting at Rs 19,990. If you’re looking for flexibility and portability, check out Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 (16GB, 4G), which will be available at a discounted price of Rs 9,999.

Gamers rejoice! Gaming consoles such as Microsoft Xbox One S and Sony PS 4 500GB Slim Console will be available at minimum Rs 1,800 off. Amazon’s Kindle E-readers and Fire TV Stick, which also make excellent Diwali gifts, will be on sale with offers worth Rs 5,000 and Rs 1,000 respectively.

There are several deals on products to support your devices. Storage devices to boost your device’s memory will be available for up to 50% off. Look out for Seagate 1 TB External Hard Drive, which will be available for Rs 3,899. SanDisk Ultra 32GB Micro SD memory card will be available for Rs 639. Don’t forget to enhance your PC’s security by investing in an anti-virus product; McAfee Anti-Virus (1-year subscription) will be available for Rs 90. Lenovo 13000 mAh Powerbank will be available for Rs 999. You can even buy networking devices at up to 60% off. A notable deal is on JioFi 4G Portable Data + Voice Device, available for Rs 999 during the sale days. Moreover, mobile accessories will be available for up to 80%. Choose from USB mouse, keyboards and lightning cables (Amazon lightning cables at minimum 55% off).

The sale will see great discounts of up to 60% off on headphones and speakers from the top brands. JBL GO Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker (Black) and Boat Rockerz 400 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones (Carbon Black) will both be available for Rs 999.

For the love of cooking

The sale is also a good time to invest in home and kitchen supplies. To make slogging in the kitchen easier, look up kitchen appliances available at for up to 60% off, microwaves and oven at up to 30% off, mixers and grinders up to 50% off, and crockery and storage up to 50-55% off.

Apparel and makeover essentials

With October being here already, take the edge off festival shopping with the Great Indian Sale. Enjoy 50-80% off on major men’s and women’s clothing brands such as Levi’s, GAP, Van Heusen, Biba, W, Vero Moda and more! To complete the look, footwear from major brands such as Reebok, Puma and Hush Puppies will be available at 40-70% off. For budget buys, there are sarees starting at Rs 299, women’s kurtis at Rs 199 and men’s T-shirts at Rs 149. Watches and sports shoes will be available under Rs 699 and Rs 499 respectively.

Tick items off your Diwali shopping list

Want to make an impression this festive season? The Great Indian Sale is your one stop shop with up to 60% off on bedsheets, up to 75% off on home decor, up to 60 % off on curtains and furniture and up to 55% off on decorative lights. Cater to your guests with flat 33% off on festive gift packs, 40% off or more on wax tea light candles and nuts and dry fruits.

For a great night this Diwali, consider a karaoke session. The Persang Karaoke Aspire System with remote is available for Rs 8,859. This high-end system has a total song bank of 6620, inbuilt memory of 16GB and expandable memory of up to 32GB.

Daily essentials

Don’t ignore essentials like floor mops with wheels, rotating mop replacements, utensils, crockery etc. Tupperware sets, for example, will be more affordable. There are attractive discounts on bags, especially laptop bags, backpacks, diaper bags and luggage carriers.

Essentials such as detergents, toilet cleaners etc. will be available up to 30% off, while baby products will be available at up to 35% off. Tackle those dreary office supplies for once and for all at up to 40% off.

Indulge in your interests

There are deals to satisfy people of all leanings. Musicians can find musical instruments and add ons, gamers can splurge on joysticks and video game CDs. On offer are CS:Go, Call of Duty, Max Payne and more!

Shutterbugs can look forward to deals on cameras and camera accessories such as tripods, flash lights etc. are available at a good discount. Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera will be available for Rs 4,499. Home surveillance cameras too will be cheaper. These include bullet cameras, dome cameras, simulated cameras, spy cameras and trail and game cameras.

Fitness buffs can look forward to attractive discounts health care devices (up to 50% off), active wear (up to 70% off), sports equipment (up to 50% off) and sports nutrition products (up to 30% off). Cycling enthusiasts can check out bicycles available at up to 30% off. Also, look out for the latest entrants in the circle of wearable devices, Huwaei’s Watch 2 series, available in 3 variants - Huawei Watch 2 (Carbon Black) at Rs 19,999, Huawei Watch 2 4G (Carbon Black) at Rs 29,999 and Huawei Watch 2 Classic (Titanium Grey) at Rs 25,999.

Check-out process and payment options

Amazon is also offering an entire ecosystem to make shopping more convenient and hassle-free. For the festival duration, Amazon is offering No-Cost EMIs (zero interest EMIs) on consumer durables, appliances and smartphones, plus exchange schemes and easy installation services in 65 cities. On availing the offer, you only need to pay your EMI provider only the order value, equally divided over your repayment timelines. The interest rate charged by the bank is effectively available as an upfront discount. The No Cost EMI offer is applicable to credit cards from all banks (Axis Bank, ICICI, HDFC, Citibank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, RBL, HSBC, Standard Chartered) and to Bajaj Finserv EMI cards. Citibank debit and credit card holders can avail an additional 10% cashback on their purchases - maximum cashback of Rs 2,000 on minimum purchase of Rs 3,000. Use Amazon Pay balance for fast and easy checkouts, quicker refunds and a secured shopping experience.

Sales are fun and with The Great Indian Festival offering big deals on big brands, it definitely calls for at least window shopping. There’s so much more than just the above categories! To start the treasure hunt, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon.in and not by the Scroll editorial team.