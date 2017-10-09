Civil rights

Why banning protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar harms the right to dissent and public accountability

The National Green Tribunal’s order will effectively take protests even farther away from the people and institutions that protestors seek to influence.

by 
Hindustan Times

For years, Jantar Mantar has been the permitted site for public protests in New Delhi. The space – a wide lane behind the monument – has been hosting daily gatherings of protestors as well as people who have been demonstrating there for months and sometimes even longer.

Last week, the National Green Tribunal said that the space could no longer be used for protests or public gatherings. People living close to the venue should not have to suffer noise pollution and unhygienic conditions, the tribunal said. Protestors camping at the site must instead be moved to Ramlila Maidan, a ground in central Delhi that is the authorised site for protests involving more than 5,000 people.

The tribunal’s order, if not challenged by the Delhi government, will effectively move public gatherings and protests even farther away from the people and institutions that protestors seek to influence. Jantar Mantar is just over 3 km from Raisina Hill, the seat of India’s government. Ramlila Maidan is about 6 km away.

A peaceful public protest is a civic activity intended to draw the attention of lawmakers, policymakers and the general public to critical issues of governance and to demand redress and accountability. The space where protest takes place is, therefore, crucial. It must facilitate direct interface with officials and political representatives; it must also be situated so that interested bystanders can be enlisted for the cause.

Not that Jantar Mantar was necessarily on the way to work for ministers and government officials. It was, in fact, designated as the protest space precisely so that government functionaries would not be inconvenienced by agitators, as had been the case in 1988, when Bharatiya Kisan Sangh leader Mahendra Singh Tikait organised a massive farmers’ rally. Thousands of farmers had occupied Boat Club, the manicured lawns adjoining India Gate, from where the grandly named Rajpath ascends towards Raisina Hill. Tikait’s action clearly did not go unnoticed: the Rajiv Gandhi government accepted the farmers’ charter of demands and only then did the “siege” end.

Human rights activist Ravi Nair remembers organising marches that started from Ramlila Maidan, wended their way through the outer circle of Connaught Place and ended at Parliament Street. Smaller rallies were allowed to go even further, stopping outside Parliament, where an opposition MP would actually come down, address the protestors and accept their memorandum.

Now, Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code pertaining to “unlawful assembly” is permanently imposed on Raisina Hill and “its surrounding localities and areas”. This is done through notifications issued by the Delhi Police prohibiting, without written permission, assembly of five or more persons; carrying of weapons, banners and placards; shouting of slogans, speeches, processions and demonstrations; picketing and dharnas.

Arbitrary restriction

Section 144 is intended to be invoked “in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger”, that is, it envisages an “emergency” situation that is temporary. The police’s notifications address this by vaguely stating that “reports have been received indicating that such conditions now exist that unrestricted holding of public meetings, processions/demonstrations etc in the area are likely to cause obstruction to traffic, danger to human safety and disturbance of public tranquility.”

Further, no order under this section can remain in force for more than two months. The Delhi police gets around this by reissuing the notification every two months. This practice has not been challenged despite the Supreme Court ruling, in Acharya Jagdisharananda Avadhuta, that the scheme of Section 144 “does not contemplate repetitive orders and in case the situation so warrants steps have to be taken under other provisions of the law when individual disputes are raised. If repetitive orders are made it would clearly amount to abuse of the power conferred by section 144 of the Code”.

It is not known how many requests the Delhi Police actually get for written permission to organise protests in this high-security zone. But that there are no reports of protests in that area shows that either such requests are denied as a matter of course, or that people simply do not conceive of organising protests in that sanitised, seemingly inviolable space.

Protest against the Delhi gangrape at India Gate in December 2012. Photo credit: Reuters
Protest against the Delhi gangrape at India Gate in December 2012. Photo credit: Reuters

The exception was the December 22, 2012, protest against the gangrape and murder of a young Delhi woman, during which thousands of people assembled at the foot of Raisina Hill, refusing to be contained by Section 144 orders, barricades and closed metro rail stations. A rattled administration closeted itself in its offices while the police pushed back, as is customary, with force. The next day, the Justice JS Verma Committee was constituted to examine amendments to strengthen laws against sexual violence. The eventual outcome may have been less than ideal, with the government selectively implementing the committee’s recommendations and submitting to public calls for lowering the age of juvenile offenders. But it is notable that, again, it was a highly visible mass protest, which frog-marched the issue of violence against women right up to the doors of the powers-that-be that led to state action.

It also mattered that the demonstrators were mostly middle class, drawn from the colonies and neighbourhoods of Delhi. In a similar sized gathering of people with lesser privilege, the lathi charge may well have been more brutal, and police firing may not have been ruled out.

Hemmed in

In Mumbai, the designated space for protests is Azad Maidan, about 4 km from Mantralaya, the state secretariat. A 10,000 sq km area within the Maidan was reportedly earmarked for “public speaking” after the Bombay High Court ordered the Maharashtra government to regulate protest rallies and dharnas. Those wishing to hold demonstrations must first seek permission, which is not always given, says the activist Sandhya Gokhale. The restriction of space is also problematic, she adds: “They put you in a ghetto so that you can’t reach out to people.”

There is no question of organising protests closer to government buildings, Gokhale says. In Mumbai’s Central Business District, a “permanent” Section 144 restriction is in place since the 1992-’93 communal violence. As in Delhi, the notification is reissued every 60 days. In the 1960s and 70s, says Nair, demonstrators could go all the way to Kala Ghoda. Today, smaller gatherings are allowed at Dadar, Churchgate and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway stations, says Gokhale, but that depends on what the protest is about. If the issue is deemed to be sensitive, protestors may not be allowed to gather for long.

The alternative? There isn’t one, Gokhale says, and even courts can’t be expected to grant relief. “We have to brazen it out,” she added.

Larger rallies have been organised, though. In 2015, a march against the killing of the rationalist Govind Pansare was taken out from Byculla to Azad Maidan. In August this year, a march by the Maratha Kranti Morcha reportedly saw between 600,000 and 900,000 take the same route. In these cases, the authorities presumably chose to let the demonstrations go ahead because of the numbers involved; refusing permission could have resulted in a law and order crisis.

A protest rally taken out by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai. Photo credit: PTI
A protest rally taken out by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Mumbai. Photo credit: PTI

Implicit right

International human rights law does not recognise a right to protest but it is implicit in Article 21 of the International Convention on Civil and Political Rights. It states:

“The right to peaceful assembly shall be recognised. No restrictions may be placed on the exercise of this right other than those imposed in conformity with the law and which are necessary in a democratic society in the interests of national security or public safety, public order (ordre public), the protection of public health or morals or the protection of the rights and freedoms of others.”

The right to protest is also linked to the freedom of expression and the right to participate in the conduct of political affairs.

The United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association has affirmed that “states have a positive obligation under international human rights law not only to actively protect peaceful assemblies, but also to facilitate the exercise of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly”.

Farmers from Tamil Nadu protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo credit: AFP
Farmers from Tamil Nadu protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo credit: AFP

The gradual constriction of public spaces for the expression of dissent is troubling. Peaceful protests have often resulted in detention, arrest or the use of force, reflecting the state’s perception of all gatherings and protests as a nuisance, or worse, a threat to national security or public order. The list of people killed or injured in police firing in India is long, despite the existence of numerous standards and procedures for crowd control and norms, domestic and international, regarding the use of force. The mildest forms of dissent lead to police action; even small gatherings that take place without permission result in detention for a few hours, regardless of the nature of the protest.

Last week in Mumbai, the police detained 17 people holding a silent protest at Marine Drive against the murder of the journalist Gauri Lankesh. In Chennai, 50 people who had gathered at Marina Beach, also to protest Lankesh’s murder, were detained and allegedly roughed up when they went to garland a statue of Gandhi and raised slogans.

In a report to the UN General Assembly in 2016, former UN Special Rapporteur Maina Kiai stated:

“Assemblies are an equally legitimate use of public space as commercial activity or the movement of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. Any use of public space requires some measure of coordination to protect different interests, but there are many legitimate ways in which individuals may use public spaces.”

He warned “against the practice whereby authorities allow a demonstration to take place, but only in the outskirts of the city or in a specific square, where its impact will be muted”.

Freedom of peaceful assembly is a right, not a privilege. It is thus necessary to reclaim spaces that are not officially designated for public gatherings but are public – parks, mohallas, beaches, outside malls, Parliament, state secretariats and Raisina Hill – and, therefore, legitimate sites for civic engagement.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

Shutterstock

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.