The Daily Fix: Removing PAN card requirement for jewellery goes against Modi’s anti-corruption pitch

In a country of vast differences in wealth, it is but natural that corruption will be a major political issue. However, more often than not, the issue has led to little constructive policy making – a point that is more than apparent from the workings of the current Union government. Battling corruption has been top of the agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the primary reason cited for the 2016 demonetisation in which high value notes were removed from circulation. Yet, demonetisation also shows that the Modi government limited itself to the optics of fighting corruption. The move did little to impact black money, with nearly all the banned notes making it back to the banking system.
The Union government’s moves policing the buying of gold have been equally ham handed. India loves gold – it is the largest gold-consuming country in the world. Naturally, then, the yellow metal is favoured route used by people looking to launder their illegal wealth into legal money. In fact, on the day demonetisation was announced, reports indicate frenetic buying of gold – a clear sign that black money was being laundered into bullion. The month after demonetisation, the prices of gold boomed.
The Union government was slow to catch on to this trend – surprising given the long-standing use of gold as a money-laundering tool in India. Eventually, on August 23, more than 10 months after demonetisation was announced, the Union government bought jewellery dealers under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Moreover, Permanent Account Number cards were made mandatory for jewellery purchases above Rs 50,000.
This move was much delayed but a necessary one. If poor Indians had made sacrifices in order to ostensibly end corruption during demonetisation, it was only fair that channels to launder money for the rich were shut off too. However, the Union government managed to uphold this rule for the grand period of six weeks. Inexplicably, on Friday, a new order was issued scrapping the August 23 rule.
This is a stark exception at a time when the Union government is near-fanatical about the documentation of identity. Aadhaar, India’s biometric ID, is now required for tax filings as well as availing something as basic as cash transfers for Tuberculosis patients. Yet, somehow, vast quantities of gold can be bought anonymously.
Many experts have pointed to the ineffectual nature of the Modi government’s anti-corruption moves during demonetisation. This is yet another example of how little thought is put into deciding policy in this Union government.
Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. For the rest of the day’s headlines click here.
If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in.
Punditry
Nobel Peace Prize winner, the International Campaign to Abolish to Nuclear Weapons has disarmed critics. The nukes are next, writes Vidya Shankar Aiyar in the Hindustan Times.
Fifty years after ‘Che’ Guevara’s death, the ideas that keep his legend alive, writes Vijay Prashad in the Hindu.
In Bloomberg, Nathaniel Bullar writes about the challenge to keep the world’s smartphones charged – especially relevant for India given that the country has the largest population of people without access to electricity.
Giggle
Don’t Miss
‘This government is killing our businesses’: M Rajshekhar reports on what small, medium enterprises think of the GST revisions
In the last six months, no town in India has protested more strenuously against GST than Surat.
The reasons run deep. Small units in the cluster are unsure if they can stay viable after paying GST – which charged an 18% tax on yarn and a 5% tax on subsequent value addition. Such units are also apprehensive about the paperwork involved – and the penalties for non-compliance. Officials at the town’s textile association flag other concerns. Surat houses two competing value chains for sari manufacturing. There is the informal economy value chain where garments whiz between diverse companies as they move from one stage of completion to the next. This is a thicket of small companies. Surat is estimated to have as many as 50,000 weaving units alone.
Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification
Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.
A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.
Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.
These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.
Need for food fortification
In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.
A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.
Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency
Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.
The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.
What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns
Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.
Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.
The future scenario
With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.
In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.
BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.
Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.