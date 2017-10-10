Kashmir Report

‘He’s just a child’: Kashmiri boy fights for his life after militant targets his policeman-father

‘How many children will they kill if it is a crime to be in the police?’ asked a relative.

by 

On the evening of October 6, eight-year-old Wafiq Altaf Khan strolled with his father Special Police Officer Altaf Hussain Khan from their home in Hanjin, in Kashmir’s Kupwara district, to their cattle shed nearby to tend to the animals. After their chores were done, they headed back home.

Suddenly, a gunman confronted them. The man said nothing as he calmly opened fire on the two, recounted Altaf Khan. Bullets hit the policeman’s left hand “My son was right behind me,” Khan said. “I immediately pushed him away. He was crying and fell to the ground.”

The attacker opened fire twice more as he walked towards Khan, hitting him on his arm this time. “I fell to the ground and stayed there, pretending to be dead,” said Khan. “He came closer and opened two more volleys at my legs.”

Khan added: “He thought I was dead so he started moving away. Then, I could not bear the pain and screamed. But he had gone by then.”

As the gunfire died down, family members and neighbours rushed towards the shed. Altaf Khan was still conscious but his son lay motionless. “I tried to get up and pick him up but I couldn’t get up,” said Altaf Khan. “We saw that bullets had hit him in the head, there was blood.”

Altaf Hussain Khan. (Photo credit: Rayan Naqash).
Altaf Hussain Khan. (Photo credit: Rayan Naqash).

Though Altaf Khan is still in hospital, he is out of danger. But his son, who is in the Intensive Care Unit of Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, has not regained consciousness. Doctors attending to him said that “foreign substances were still lodged in Wafiq’s skull and brain”.

Wafiq Khan has already undergone one surgery but is too weak for more procedures to be carried out.

“We cannot understand why someone would attack a child,” said the relative at the hospital. “Is the child’s only fault that his father is a policeman? How many children will they kill if it is a crime to be in the police?”

Altaf Khan has not been informed of his son’s condition. “Everyone keeps telling me he is fine,” he said. “I haven’t seen him since Friday. He is just a little boy. I don’t even know how he is.”

On Monday, police officials on condition of anonymity identified the attacker as Khalid, a commander of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammad, who had been killed in a brief encounter with security forces in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district earlier that day. However, there is no official confirmation of this. According to the police, Khalid’s real name is Shahid Showkat, and he is believed to be a Pakistani.

Attacks on security forces personnel

There have been several attacks on Kashmiri members of the security forces in the Valley over the last year. Late in September, militants attacked and killed a soldier of the paramilitary Border Security Force in Hajin area of Bandipora district. In May, a young Army officer on leave was abducted and killed by suspected militants in Shopian.

Altaf Khan, who is in his late 30s, said that he joined the police less than a year ago after struggling to make ends meet as a driver for several years. Contrary to his designation as a Special Police Officer, there is little special about his job. Khan’s salary is low but he is relieved to be earning a steady income.

“I joined the police so I could have a respectable job and also serve the people,” said Khan, whose legs and left arm are covered in bandages. “I was posted in the lines [District Police Lines] mostly. Sometimes I drove vehicles of the police. I wasn’t even posted on the streets. I was hoping to become a permanent employee so I can take good care of my family and my son can study in a good school.”

He added: The attacker “wasn’t even moved looking at my small child. If I find him, I will not spare him.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.