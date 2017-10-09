Nobel Prize

Economics Nobel: Richard Thaler’s study helps us understand why we make poor financial decisions

He is a key proponent of the idea that humans do not act entirely rationally.

by 
Richard Thaler, after winning the Nobel Prize. | Anne Ryan/University of Chicago/AFP

The 49th Sveriges Riksbank prize in economic sciences – commonly referred to as the Nobel Prize for economics – has been awarded to Richard H Thaler for his contributions to behavioural economics. He was a key proponent of the idea that humans do not act entirely rationally. By applying insights from psychological research, he helped the world better understand people’s economic decision-making in particular.

Thaler published extensively in the field of finance. He pinpointed the difference between the predictions in financial literature, which assume that people act perfectly rationally to maximise their expected profits (the idea of the homo economicus), and what actually happens on the markets.

Thaler was on many people’s list of Nobel favourites. But since the award already went to Daniel Kahneman in 2002 for behavioural economics and then jointly to Eugene Fama, Lars Peter Hansen and Robert Shiller in 2013 for financial markets, his chances seemed relatively slim. But the Great Recession – caused by financial markets seeming to behave “irrationally” – brought a lot of attention to research that extensively cites Thaler’s 40-year long academic career. He even made a guest appearance in the film The Big Short to explain why banks kept buying and selling bad debt to their detriment.

People are not perfect computers, and Thaler’s research on limited rationality demonstrates this. For instance, people tend to be loss averse: they’d rather expect a smaller payoff with the same risk, but cap their losses. This obviously has implications for financial markets: financial products based on the binary options of profit or loss, for instance, rely heavily on advertising that any potential losses are limited.

Mental accounting

Another contribution of Thaler was the concept of mental accounting: people don’t, it turns out, think about their total lifetime welfare when making financial decisions. Instead they focus on the performance of individual decisions and are less concerned with making savings if they are a small percentage of what’s being spent. This idea led to the development of the field of behavioural finance, which addresses the implications of limited rationality.

For instance, if you could save $1 on a burger by going elsewhere, you’d probably go for it. But if you could save the same amount of $1 on exchanging your currency for a holiday, you will not – even if the time you lose to go to another currency exchange is the same as the time you would lose to go to another burger joint.

Related to this, Thaler has conducted a lot of research to show how bad humans are at long-term financial planning. Despite the fact that we now expect to live a long time; left to our own devices, most people will not plan sufficiently for retirement. The growing problem of obesity also shows how bad humans are at serving their best interests.

To understand this, Thaler proposed that it’s necessary to view each individual as two people: one side of you that plans, the other that does (or doesn’t do) what is planned. The planner side of you might see perfect sense in signing up for a yearly gym membership – it expects you to go to the gym everyday and get fit. But the doer side of you might not follow through with this; it makes perfect sense for the doer side of you to repeatedly postpone the gym trip to when it’s more convenient, until the year is up.

That’s how gyms make their money – by appealing to the planner side of your personality. We need to understand the planner and the doer side of our personalities in order to follow through with our intentions. Similarly, governments might be interested in regulating contracts that exploit this disconnect between people’s long-term interests and everyday decision making.

Nudge theory

These psychological insights also play an important role in nudge theory – another concept developed by Thaler. Nudging is where small stimuli are provided to influence people’s behaviour. Nudges work at an individual level, but they are also used by companies.

For example, Thaler showed how companies can use strategies to present buying options in the most favourable way to customers. Small nudges in the way that sales people operate or present their goods can influence people’s spending. For instance whether or not a company should offer a complete version of its software vs a cut-down version for free. Or when a car salesman gives you a discount: they will often quote a 20% higher price first and then lower it to frame the price as a personal discount just for you.

Nudge theory has also been adopted by governments to try and ensure their citizens are better prepared for the future. For example, by automatically enrolling people into pension schemes, making them opt-out instead of opt-in, has massively increased the number of people with plans, compared to if they had to actively elect into one.

I hope this Nobel prize award will attract the public’s attention and encourage many to acknowledge the irrationality of their decision making. As well as seeing the value in regulating financial markets so they are not susceptible to irrational behaviour, by acknowledging this tendency, we should better plan for our futures and make better plans for our futures – ones that our “doer” sides are happy to follow.

This article first appeared on The Conversation.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.