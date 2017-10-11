Opinion

View from Kashmir Observer: What empty seats at Adnan Sami’s gig say about the situation in Kashmir

Most of the audience comprised the political and bureaucratic elite and security personnel.

by 
Adnan Sami in concert in Srinagar on Saturday. | Waseem Andrabi / HT

When the sound of singer-composer Adnan Sami’s piano wafted across the lawns of the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar on Saturday, the rows of empty seats seemed to mock the music. There were very few ordinary people in the audience, speaking of the elitist nature of the event. Most of the audience comprised the political and bureaucratic elite and security personnel. So, in a sense, the purpose of holding the event in Srinagar was served in breach.

In hindsight, it appears the government did not want the common people to attend the show, lest it result in protests against the event and in favour of Kashmir’s azadi. In an unprecedented measure, the government barred all transport on the Boulevard and made elaborate traffic arrangements to divert traffic from roads close to the venue. A press release to this effect was advertised in newspapers.

According to a government handout, around 3,000 guests – including “children, media persons and officers” – were expected to attend the concert. The deputy commissioner of Srinagar supervised the event. He and the tourism director jointly issued “colour coded passes for one person on non-transferable basis” and set up a joint control room of all concerned departments at the venue. But as the composition of the audience underlined, the common people had been deliberately kept away.

No trouble

But unlike the concert of Pakistani rock band Junoon in May 2008, which was opposed by Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, or that of conductor Zubin Mehta in 2013 or even the literary festival in 2011 that faced a severe backlash from civil society, no political or social group took exception to Sami’s event. For the state and the Central government, the concert – which came in the wake of another show by Kashmiri singer Abha Hanjura – was an attempt at sending across a message of normalcy about Kashmir to boost drastically reduced tourism inflow.

Sami’s concert acquired some political overtones that were not lost on Kashmir. As he sang his chartbusting songs on the banks of the Dal Lake to the applause of the audience, his background as a former Pakistani musician who voluntarily renounced the country’s citizenship to become an Indian citizen was important in a place rife with pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan sentiment.

However, this implicit political message did not seem to matter much. When the singer emerged on the stage, the crowd broke into spontaneous applause. When he sang famous songs such as Teray bina jiya jay na and Dil keh raha hai dilbar, the audience sang along. Still, the excitement was muted compared to Sami’s concerts elsewhere. And one did not need to look far for the reason.

The empty seats and the general indifference of the people towards the concert reflected a Kashmir that is far from normal. While concerts like the one by Sami send a deceptively positive message to the rest of the country and the world about Kashmir, they do little to ameliorate the depressing situation in the state. More so, when people are deliberately left out of the events.

This article first appeared on Kashmir Observer.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.