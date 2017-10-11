home turf

Rattled by BJP events in Amethi, Congress insiders ask whether Rahul Gandhi should pick a safer seat

The saffron party has launched an all-out to attack the Congress vice president in his constituency.

by 
Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi at Dwarka on Monday. | PTI

Is Congress president Rahul Gandhi heading for trouble in Amethi after the Bharatiya Janata Party launched a full-scale battle against him in his family bastion? Will the Nehru-Gandhi scion be forced to find a new constituency or will he have to play safe and contest from two seats?

Though the next Lok Sabha election is over two years away, these questions are being raised in the Congress as the BJP leadership sent out an unmistakable message on Tuesday that it is determined to wrest Amethi from the grand old party’s first family. While there is no dearth of Congress leaders who maintain that Rahul Gandhi should not desert Amethi and should take up the BJP challenge to prove a point, there are others who feel he should not take any chances and should either switch constituencies or emulate his mother Sonia Gandhi and pick a second safe seat.

Raising their party’s rivalry with the Congress a notch higher, BJP president Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath Yogi and Union minister Smriti Irani descended upon Amethi on Tuesday where they announced a slew of projects for the Lok Sabha constituency and lambasted Rahul Gandhi for his failure to bring any development to the area. The three took turns in attacking the Congress vice-president while showering praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“There are two models of growth in Amethi: Gandhi-Nehru model and the Modi model,” said Shah. “Three generations of the Gandhis abandoned Amethi. Modi model means 24x7 electricity for all households.”

Criticising dynasty

This attack on the Congress leader coincided with Rahul Gandhi’s campaign in poll-bound Gujarat, where he took potshots at his political adversaries by referring to the recent media reports that the revenues of a company owned by Shah’s son had risen dramatically after the BJP came to power.

If the Congress is working assiduously to dethrone the three-term BJP government in Gujarat, the BJP is hitting back in equal measure as it goes all-out to discredit Rahul Gandhi in his constituency. In a departure from the past when parties usually put up a token fight in seats held by senior leader from the rival camp, the BJP has embarked upon a virtual mission to ensure Rahul Gandhi’s defeat in Amethi.

The saffron party had fielded Irani from Amethi in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Irani ran a spirited campaign against the Congress leader and ensured that his victory margin was reduced from over 3 lakhs to little over one lakh. Though she was defeated, Irani has visited Amethi several times over the last three years to establish herself as a credible alternative to Rahul Gandhi. Not only does the fiery Union minister make it a point to highlight how Rahul Gandhi has failed the people of Amethi by doing little for his constituency, she has been wooing the electorate by initiating special projects and distributing gifts on special occasions.

The BJP’s bash in Amethi on Tuesday was essentially a declaration of an all-out war. In this instance, the saffron party is fighting from a position of strength. The BJP is in power both at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, which makes it far easier for the party to damage the Congress leader and simultaneously reach out to the people through a variety of development projects.

Though the Congress refuses to admit it, the BJP’s aggressive pitch has unnerved the party. There is a growing realisation that if the public mood in Amethi turns against the Gandhi family, Rahul Gandhi will have to scout around for another constituency by the time the 2019 general election draws close. It is being whispered that Rahul Gandhi may shift to the neighboring Rae Bareli, presently represented by Congress president Sonia Gandhi as she may opt out of the electoral race in the next Lok Sabha poll. In that case, there is a possibility that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may be fielded from Amethi to take on Irani, thus setting the stage for a lively, high-decibel contest.

A Congress leader said Rahul Gandhi’s move to Rae Bareli would be put down to the fact that he was taking on his mother’s mantle and carrying forward his family’s political legacy. “If the Congress president is vacating her seat [of Rae Bareli], it is natural that the next Congress president is fielded as the party’s candidate in her place,” explained a Congress official. A similar explanation about political legacy was offered in 2004 when Rahul Gandhi debuted in politics from Amethi, a constituency first represented by his father Rajiv Gandhi and subsequently by his mother Sonia Gandhi, who moved to Rae Bareli.

Long connection

The other option under discussion is that the Congress vice-president contest from two Lok Sabha seats. Sonia Gandhi had done so in 1999 when she contested from Amethi and Bellary in Karnataka where she was pitched against the BJP’s star orator Sushma Swaraj. Sonia Gandhi went on to win both the seats but she eventually opted to represent Amethi. “The party may well have to scout around for a safe second seat for Rahul Gandhi in the South,” remarked another Congress insider.

Despite this all-round pessimism, there are diehard Gandhi family loyalists who insist that the BJP efforts in Amethi will come to naught as the constituency has a four-decade-long association with the Gandhi family and that, when it comes to the crunch, residents will not snap those ties. “There is a deep connect between the people of Amethi and the Gandhis…eventually people will not desert the family,” said a Congress leader from Uttar Pradesh. They are also convinced that Rahul Gandhi will not desert his seat and will be more than willing to take on the BJP challenge. “What if he wins his seat in 2019 in spite of the BJP machinery’s full might… it will further strengthen Rahul Gandhi and add to his stature,” a Congress leader said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why the office restroom matters more than we think

Studies indicate we need better sanitation at the workplace.

Shutterstock

The journey from courtship to marriage, cultural superstitions bordering on absurdity and the symbolic fight for a personal toilet - while each of these can be made into separate stories, in this instance they combine to form the plotline of one of the biggest Bollywood releases of 2017 - Toilet: A Love Story. The central theme of the film addresses the criticality of good sanitation. The storyline suggests, and rightly so, that sanitation in India suffers not only from a lack of infrastructure, but is also worsened by a culture that prefers defecating in the open.

Contrary to popular opinion, poor sanitation and open defecation is not just a “rural” problem. According to the WaterAid 2016 report, India tops the list of countries having the greatest number of urban dwellers living without sanitation solutions. This distressing statistic brings to the fore yet another facet of sanitation issues – workplace sanitation.

To commemorate World Toilet Day, UN-Water developed the WASH@Work campaign to generate awareness about the need for access to water, sanitation and hygiene for better health and productivity at the workplace. Its WASH@Work toolkit has put together guidelines to ensure safe, clean and healthy workplaces. This emphasis on workplace sanitation is important since it often slips under the radar when sanitation at large is discussed.

The sanitary conditions of workplace washrooms are a bigger issue than we think

The working population of the country deserves a safe and healthy workplace. The risks associated with bad hygiene conditions range from illnesses and contagious viruses to reduced productivity. Despite these repercussions, workplace toilets have not received the necessary attention and action. An example of this neglect is that while the number of women entering the workforce increases, there is a troubling shortage of toilet facilities to match the number of women employees.

Having recognised the issue of accessibility and cleanliness of workplace toilets in the government sector, the Swachh Bharat initiative has drafted a set of standard operating procedures to maintain a level of cleanliness and sanitation in government buildings. The SOP includes self-evaluation and gap assessment procedures, proper infrastructure set-up, waste management infrastructure, manpower and cleaning practices for Swachh Offices.

Private organisations need to similarly do more for washroom hygiene and satisfaction. A typical office worker visits the washroom three to four times a day, as compared to an office lobby which is visited twice a day. Inadequate number of urinals, lack of restrooms for women and unhygienic conditions often lead to distress that can hamper employee productivity. Besides its functional requirements, a washroom is often used as a private space where employees take breaks and refresh themselves. A survey by United Minds, across 13 countries (India not included) showed that around half of the respondents send messages or talk on their phones in the washroom while 6% send emails, making washrooms an extension of the workplace. It is abundantly clear that the washroom experience is significant in the overall workplace experience, and critical to provide the feeling of care and comfort to employees. Oddly, most organisations and buildings spend much more on office receptions, lobbies and cafes than on the maintenance of its toilets.

How to make workplace washrooms better

Due to the lack of importance given to washrooms, there is an absence of protocols or processes to ensure a sanitised environment. A newly developed program by Kimberly Clark Professional* named C.H.E.S.S.* provides facility managers tools to develop long-term washroom solutions for exceptional employee experience. Its implementation would help get a quick understanding of the state of washrooms and deduce how they stack up against optimal standards. The C.H.E.S.S.* program is built on 5 pillars: Cleanliness, Hygiene, Efficiency, Sustainability and Satisfaction that assist facility managers to effectively identify specific areas for improvement.

C.H.E.S.S.* is yet another endeavour by Kimberly Clark Professional* to make workplaces healthier, safer and more productive. Not only has their focus on raising the standard of restrooms to match the standard of the rest of the building made many offices cleaner and more hygienic; their enduring campaign on the strategic importance of washrooms has also garnered attention of organisations that can bring a positive change in the lives of the working population:

Play

Taking their commitment to the cause of sanitation further, Kimberly Clark Professional*, as a part of their Toilets Change Lives campaign, mobilised their corporate partners and built 35 sanitation units for a village in the Karjat region of Maharashtra.

It’s time for facility managers to push for higher standards in washroom hygiene by taking action so employees can have a better experience. If you are a facility manager looking to change the face of the washrooms in your premises and make your office restroom measure up to the C.H.E.S.S.* standard, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Kimberly- Clark Professional* and not by the Scroll editorial team.