Companies are responsible for tackling discrimination against LGBTI people, says UN report

The report lays down five basic standards of conduct that businesses need to follow to uphold the rights of sexual minorities.

Kolkata: LGBT supporters participate in Kolkata Rainbow Pride Walk 2015 in Kolkata, on Dec 13, 2015. (Photo: Kuntal Chakrabarty/IANS)

Governments have the primary responsibility to uphold the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex people, but the onus is also on businesses and companies across the world to tackle discrimination against them. This is the thrust of a new United Nations report laying down standards of conduct for all businesses to help them deal with discrimination against LGBTI employees.

The report, which was released in Mumbai on Thursday, has been published by the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the Institute for Human Rights and Business, an international think tank headquartered in London.

The report’s premise is that just as companies are liable to comply with health, safety, environment and minimum wage standards, they also have the responsibility of upholding human rights for all, regardless of the size, structure or location of the business, and regardless of any perceived or actual economic costs or benefits.

The UN report also quotes various global studies to point out that companies that are more diverse and inclusive tend to perform better in business. Conversely, discrimination against specific groups of people can slow down economic growth. In India, for instance, a 2015 World Bank study found that discrimination against the LGBT community cost the country up to 1.7% in gross domestic product, which amounts to around $32 billion, owing to lower economic output because of discrimination.

“Many companies are aware that discrimination is bad for business – they want to attract the best talent, reach the widest markets and be seen as fair employers and members of societies in which they operate,” said Salil Tripathi, the senior advisor for global issues at the Institute for Human Rights and Business and one of the chief authors of the UN report.

Despite this, when it comes to employment policies, only 67 of the UN’s 193 member countries ban discrimination based on sexual orientation, just 20 ban discrimination based on gender identity and only three ban discrimination against intersex persons, according to the report.

In this context, the UN report lays down five basic standards of conduct that give practical guidance to companies on how to protect the rights of LGBTI people at the workplace, in the industry as a whole and the community at large.

Standards within the workplace

The fundamental standard of conduct, according to the report, is respecting human rights at all times. For companies, this would mean developing policies and conducting due diligence to “identify, prevent and mitigate” any negative impact on the rights of LGBTI employees, and actively remedying situations in which their rights are impacted. The report also suggests setting up a grievance mechanism to address concerns of LGBTI employees and whistleblowers.

The second standard is eliminating discrimination at the workplace by, referencing non-discrimination policies in vacancy announcements (wherever it is legally feasible), for instance, and not forcing LGBTI staff to reveal or conceal their identity. “It also means having policies against bullying, harassment or discrimination, as well as enabling LGBTI people to feel part of the workforce, so that they bring their whole selves to the job, and don’t feel compelled to hide their identity,” said Tripathi.

Eliminating discrimination also includes extending equal benefits to the families of LGBTI employees and ensuring their safety during work-related travel. This would mean that if an LGBTI employee decides not to take up a transfer to a country where they could be discriminated against, they should not be penalised for it.

The report notes that transgender and intersex persons are particularly vulnerable to discrimination. Often, they are not hired to begin with. “If they are hired, and if they wish to make transition [from one gender to another], many companies have no idea what to do in such a situation,” said Tripathi. The report recommends that companies should respect the names, pronouns and gender used by transgender and intersex people, and should try to offer insurance policies to cover surgeries and other support they may need.

Providing a supportive environment for LGBTI staff, through proactive and visible measures, is the third standard of conduct listed in the UN report.

Standards beyond the workplace

The report emphasises that businesses can play an influential and positive role in raising standards for upholding LGBTI rights even beyond their immediate workplaces.

To this end, the fourth standard of conduct listed in the report is about preventing human rights violations in the marketplace, when a company deals with its partners, suppliers and other stakeholders within the industry. This involves assessing whether the company is contributing to violence, bullying or ill-treatment of LGBTI people through its business relations, using its influence to prevent abuses among partners and industry stakeholders and wherever possible, taking public advocacy positions.

The final standard of conduct for businesses is to act in the public sphere, by sponsoring and consulting with local LGBTI rights organisations, working with them to challenge discriminatory laws and practices and questioning and resisting the implementation of discriminatory government orders.

As an example, the UN report lists a number of Indian companies and brands, such as Godrej, Intuit and Tanishq, who have taken a public stand against Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code which criminalises same-sex relationships.

Tripathi believes that Indian businesses could also be influential in altering the Indian government’s current stand on homosexuality. “Indian companies do have a lot of power,” he said. “Many have got tax laws, labour laws, investment laws, and other business procedures that harm their business, changed – by lobbying and by articulating the case for simpler rules and lower taxes. There may indeed be other companies which are more tradition-bound and who may not be forthcoming. Our hope is that this report will spur them into action, as well as the fact that companies already implementing these standards will use their leverage to help bring about change.”

Boosting India’s nutrition – the key lies in food fortification

Like iodised salt, staple foods like cooking oils fortified with essential micronutrients can help address nutrient deficiency in India.

A study by the World Bank in 2006 showed that nearly 50% of India’s rural population was plagued by malnutrition. The seminal report, titled Undernourished Children: A Call for Reform and Action, estimated that there were nearly double the number of underweight children in India than in Sub-Saharan Africa. Since then, while some progress has been made, many reports have continued to highlight India’s malnutrition problem. As of 2016, almost 39% of India’s children under the age of five display stunted growth and 21% are wasted (i.e. show a poor weight to height ratio). The World Health Organization (WHO) however defines malnutrition broadly as ‘deficiencies, excesses or imbalances in a person’s intake of energy and/ or nutrition’. Thus, the pictures we most commonly associate with malnutrition mask the detrimental effects of micronutrient deficiency, which is far trickier to solve.

Required by the body in much smaller amounts than macronutrients, micronutrients like vitamins and minerals also manifest pandemic deficiency rates. Vitamin D deficiency, especially, has reached near-epidemic levels, with an estimated prevalence of 70-90% of the population in the Indian subcontinent as per a study conducted in 2014. Additionally, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) estimates that 57% of the country’s children suffer from vitamin A deficiency. Annually, an estimated 330,000 child deaths in India are precipitated by vitamin A deficiency, as per a UNICEF report.

These statistics are especially alarming as deficiency of essential micronutrients (vitamins, iron, zinc, iodine and folate) in childhood can cause a range of developmental delays. Vitamin A deficiency, particularly, can have serious consequences among children – blindness, reduced immunity, greater susceptibility to infectious diseases and growth impairment, to name just a few. Apart from giving birth to undernourished children, expectant mothers who are malnourished are also highly vulnerable to maternal mortality. Chronic micronutrient deficiencies can have far reaching consequences even into adulthood, impacting the affected individual’s educational opportunities, work output, life expectancy and healthcare costs. Micronutrient deficiency contributes to annual losses of over 1% of the Indian GDP i.e. almost $22.6 billion.

Need for food fortification

In India, geographic, economic and socio-religious factors contribute to the prevalence of malnutrition among certain populations. Lasting sub-optimal intake of micronutrients becomes a critical problem as the human body itself cannot synthesise some nutrients such as vitamin A. It is, thus, dependent upon food sources rich in pre-formed vitamin A (carrots, pumpkins, fish etc.), some of which may not be easily accessible or affordable for the economically weaker segments of the population. In the past few decades, the Government of India has rolled out vitamin A supplementation programs to target high-need populations. These are however expensive to achieve and maintain at a country-wide scale.

A complementary solution to supplementation and dietary diversification strategies is staple-food fortification. This is defined by the WHO as ‘deliberately increasing the content of an essential micronutrient i.e. vitamins or minerals in a food, to improve the nutritional quality of the food supply and provide a public health benefit with minimum risk to health.’ Food fortification has proved to be one of the most effective ways to supplement the nutrition needs of a population. One of the biggest food fortification success stories in the world remains the national salt iodisation programme of India, rolled out in the ‘50s. Nationwide-mandating of salt iodisation led to a whopping 92% of Indian households adopting iodised salt. The success of this programme shows that a well-planned initiative to fortify common foods such as edible oils can effectively help tackle malnutrition in the country.

Oil fortification – a viable means to address micronutrient deficiency

Vitamin A is an oily vitamin, and hence goes very well with edible oil. Accordingly, edible oils have emerged as a prime contender for viable vitamin A fortification. In India, the consumption of edible oils ranges from 12 to 18 kg per annum per person, with total edible oil demand projected to rise up to 29.4 million tonnes by 2020. Oil fortification, i.e. the process of adding micronutrients to edible oil to increase its nutritional value, is expected to achieve almost 99% penetration of the Indian population due to the widespread use of cooking oil. All kinds of edible oils (soybean, palmolein, groundnut, cotton seed, mustard, etc.) can be fortified. At an individual level, fortified oil can help a person meet 25-30% of the recommended dietary intake for vitamins A and D, according to FSSAI.

The appearance, taste, texture, flavour and shelf life of the edible oils remain unaffected by the process. With edible oils also being a key focus area of government food supply schemes, fortification can reach even the economically vulnerable segments and help them achieve essential nutrition levels. In Indonesia, vitamin A-fortified oil reaches almost 150 million consumers while in Philippines, controlled trial of fortified margarine reported improved vitamin A status in preschool-aged children over a six-month period.

What you need to know about Oil fortification – the myths and concerns

Scepticism regarding oil fortification ranges from stability of the nutrients (susceptibility to loss under conditions such as heating) to the cost involved in the fortification process. But many of these concerns stem from lack of awareness. The micronutrients used to fortify fats and oils are generally found to be stable, given the right quality of nutrients, refined oil and its packaging. In fact, stability tests in Indonesia showed that the heat stability of vitamin A is quite high – 60-80% of the vitamin is retained even after repeated usage (five times) of the fortified oil for frying. To safeguard against deterioration, the quality and purity of the added vitamin A are the key factors to look out for. BASF has developed a range of 40 vitamin A formulations for optimal performance in the respective foods, including vitamin A forms encapsulated in food starch for flour and sugar, and highly pure forms optimised for oil fortification.

Oil fortification is also very affordable. According to the FSSAI, the cost of oil fortification is only 8-10 paise per kg. The equipment, technology and processes are well established to enable sustained production in India. There is no major price increase of the fortified product either, keeping it affordable for all. For example, adding a nutrient like vitamin A results in a marginal price increase of just 0.1-0.2%. The technology is simple and the process requires no special equipment as vitamin A is naturally oily and readily mixes with other oils and fats. The costs are ‘micro’ – but benefits of good nutrition over a lifetime are ‘macro’.

The future scenario

With increasing awareness of the efficacy of food fortification, many countries have initiated large-scale trials and projects to facilitate widespread fortification of staple foods, including oil. International organizations such as UNICEF, WHO and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation too have recognised food fortification the priority and potential of food fortification in helping meet nutrition goals across the world. Twenty-seven countries, moreover, have already mandated oil fortification, according to the Food Fortification Initiative.

In India, FSSAI too has issued guidelines for all major manufacturers and processors to fortify their cooking oils with vitamins A and D within the next three months, while Rajasthan and Gujarat have already mandated the sale of fortified edible oil alone in the states. For the people of the country to benefit from food fortification, centrally mandated laws are required. There has to be a programme that is nationally scalable.

BASF has partnered with global organisations working in the nutrition and healthcare sector, such as Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and Strategic Alliance for the Fortification of Oil and other Staple Food (SAFO), and provides them with its technical expertise to help meet global healthcare objectives. The partnership of GAIN and the Confederation for Indian Industries (CII) has been instrumental in pushing for the mandate for oil fortification from the government of India.

Including India, BASF’s Food Fortification Initiative addresses micronutrient deficiency in over 40 countries facing nutritional deficiencies of public health significance. As a part of SAFO, it has partnered with GAIN and GIZ, a German development agency to help industries and public-private alliances build technical capacity for cost-effective oil fortification while improving quality control. At the local level, it also provides local producers of staple foods with the technological support, advocacy support and test kits required to achieve high-quality food fortification at affordable cost. To know more about BASF’s food fortification initiatives, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.