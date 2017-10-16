Cyber Warfare

Hackers working for North Korea are located in India, claims New York Times report

Nearly a fifth of North Korea’s cyber attacks originate from India, a cyber security firm alleges.

by 
Kim Jong Un | Korean Central News Agency

North Korea is often seen to be one of the most isolated countries in the present world. Yet, in one matter, the country is hyper connected: cyber warfare. Crossing e-swords with the West, the country has launched a string of attacks on government as well as private sector infrastructure. Curiously, there is an India angle in this conflict: North Korea launches few cyber attacks from its own soil. Instead it uses foreign computers. In India’s cases, often hackers are physically stationed in the country, launching cyber attacks on behalf of North Korea, reported the New York Times on Sunday.

Building capacity

North Korea was once a joke when it came to anything computers. It owned few machines and, therefore, had no expertise. Kim Jong-il, the father of the current dictator, however, changed that in the early 1990s. Jong-il saw the potential of computers to be used for espionage and began training people to do the task. His son and successor, Kim Jong-un expanded the programme beyond focusing just on government targets. North Korea now attacks private organisations with aims ranging from theft to political propaganda. The most famous of these was a 2014 attack on Sony Pictures for producing a comedy film on a plot to assassinate Kim Jong-Un. The hack was so successful that Sony had to cancel the release of the film.

On its part, the United States as well as South Korea have been using cyber warfare in order to try and hack the North’s nuclear as well as missile programme. However, the United States is stymied by the North’s outdated infrastructure and the fact that that most of its attacks actually originate from abroad – the largest base being India.

Hack in India

The New York Times reports cites a cyber security firm called Recorded Future to estimate that nearly a fifth of North Korea’s attacks originate from India. A report by the firm says:

“It is clear that North Korea has a broad physical and virtual presence in India. Characterised by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs as a relationship of ‘friendship, cooperation, and understanding’, the data we analysed supports the reports of increasingly close diplomatic and trade relationship between India and North Korea.

Patterns of activity suggest that North Korea may have students in at least seven universities around the country and may be working with several research institutes and government departments.”

The report, however, goes on to suggest that India might also be a victim, with Recorded Future detecting activity targeting the Indian Space Research Organisation’s National Remote Sensing Centre and the Indian National Metallurgical Laboratory. However, the report concluded that it “could not confirm malicious behavior” in this regards.

While India does maintain diplomatic ties with North Korea, as it grows closer to the United States, New Delhi has downgraded relations with Kim Jong-Un’s regime. The Modi government recently supported a United Nations move to ban all trade with North Korea.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

When house hunting is as easy as shopping for groceries

The supermarket experience comes to a sector where you least expected it.

Shutterstock

The woes of a house hunter in India are many. The dreary process starts with circling classifieds in newspapers and collecting shiny brochures. You flip through the proposed and ready designs that launch a hundred daydreams on the spot. So far so good. But, every house hunter would attest to the soul-crushing experience of checking out a disappointing property.

The kitchen of a 2BHK is carved from the corner of the hall, the 3BHK is a converted 2BHK, the building looks much older than in the pictures…. after months of reading the fine line, and between the lines, you feel like all the diagrams and highlights seem to blur into each other.

After much mental stress, if you do manage to zero in on a decent property, there’s a whole new world of knowledge to be navigated - home loans to be sifted through, taxes to be sorted and a finance degree to be earned for understanding it all.

Do you wish a real estate platform would address all your woes? Like a supermarket, where your every need (and want) is catered to? Imagine all your property choices nicely lined up and arranged with neat labels and offers. Imagine being able to compare all your choices side by side. Imagine viewing verfied listings and knowing what you see is what you get. Imagine having other buyers and experts guiding you along every step while you make one of the most important investments in your life. Imagine...

MagicBricks has made every Indian house hunters’ daydream of a simplified real estate supermarket a reality. Now you have more than a pile of brochures at your disposal as the online real estate marketplace brings you lakhs of choices to your fingertips. Instead of bookmarking pages, you can narrow down your choices by area, budget, house type etc. Just so you aren’t hit by FOMO, you can always add a suburb you’ve been eyeing or an extra bedroom to your filter. But there’s more to a house than just floor space. On MagicBricks, you can check for good schools in the vicinity, a park for evening walks or at least an assured easier commute. Save time and energy by vetting properties based on the specs, pictures and floor plans uploaded and have all your niggling concerns addressed on the users’ forum.

Shortlisted a property? Great! No need to descend down another spiral of anxiety. Get help from reliable experts on MagicBricks on matters of legalities, home loans, investment, property worth etc. You can even avail their astrology and Vastu services to ensure an auspicious start to life in your new home or office. With its entire gamut of offerings, MagicBricks has indeed brought the supermarket experience to real estate in India, as this fun video shows below.

Play

Get started with a simplified experience of buying, renting and selling property on MagicBricks here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MagicBricks and not by the Scroll editorial team.