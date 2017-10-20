mass hysteria

View from the Kashmir Observer: Getting rational towards ‘mass hysteria’

If it is mass hysteria, people need to be convinced about it through a scientific explanation backed by the outcome of the investigation of the braid cutting in

by 
A man shows hair allegedly cut by braid-choppers in Batamalloo area of Srinagar on October 13. The Valley has reported nearly 100 incidents of braid-chopping this year | Wasim Andrabi/HT File Photo

It has now been more than three weeks since the advent of the braid chopping in Kashmir. And as of now there is little indication that the phenomenon is going to die down. On the contrary, the number of incidents seem to be growing. More and more women across the Valley are reporting their hair being chopped off in circumstances that seem both mysterious and easy to understand. The victims have variously come up with explanations that point to ghostly visitations and sometimes a deliberate attack by a flesh and blood person. But such explanations have done little to lift the veil on the deepening mystery which travelled to Jammu and Kashmir from the Northern India where hundreds of the similar cases have remained unresolved.

But in the Valley, the phenomenon has run into the prevailing political turmoil. The Valley’s long troubled political context has lent new meanings to the phenomenon. People largely tend to see the development in terms of the state versus people. Unlike other parts of India, people in Kashmir are inclined to see the hand of the security agencies. Reinforcing this belief is that the alleged motives ascribed to the phenomenon seem credible under the circumstances. For example, people tend to believe the braid cutting attacks are an attempt by the government to shift the attention away from the militancy and its attendant discourse. There are other reasons too which are being bandied about, all of them assuming a degree of credence in the prevailing troubled situation.

It is here that the government has singularly failed to address the situation. It has so far given out conflicting signals by simultaneously announcing awards for the capture of the perpetrators, terming the incidents a deliberate attempt to trigger unrest and at the same sought to dismiss the phenomenon as a mass hysteria. This has deepened the mystery and in turn the suspicion of the people. What we need is for the government to explain the phenomenon to the people for what it is. If it is mass hysteria, people need to be convinced about it through a scientific explanation backed by the outcome of the investigation of the braid cutting incidents. And if there are real people or agencies behind the menace, they need to be identified and taken to task. Banning the internet and expecting the phenomenon to go away will achieve nothing. And even if it goes away the suspicion that the government was behind it will linger on and further deepen the distrust between the government and the people.

The government has a rare chance to work to restore some faith. And this it can do by helping people make sense of the bizarre state of affairs. And this can only happen when government backs its explanation of the braid cutting phenomenon by the credible facts and the understanding drawn from its investigators. And this is something that the government is not doing. The result is the ongoing chaos.

This article first appeared in the Kashmir Observer.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.