The Daily Fix: As fertiliser scheme shows, reforms are no good if they only work on paper

The Big Story: Costly intervention

In 2015, the Bharatiya Janata Party government drew up a blueprint to reform the system that delivers Rs 70,000 crore worth of fertiliser subsidies to farmers. The task was commendable. India spends 1% of its Gross Domestic Product on these subsidies but 35% of this money actually gets to farmers. But the plan was flawed. Its design was predicated on using three databases – land ownership records, soil health cards and Aadhaar, the biometrics-based 12 digit identity number. If any of these three failed, the entire reform plan stood a good chance of collapsing.

In 2016, the reform scheme was rolled out in three districts. As Scroll.in’s Mridula Chari and Kumar Sambhav Srivastav reported in a four-part series earlier this month, the scheme floundered for a variety of reasons, some as complex as flaws in the databases, others as basic as a lack of internet connectivity. Instead of going back to the drawing board, the government proceeded to introduce a morphed version of the plan in another 16 districts, relying only on Aadhaar. Reports on the results from these were never made public.

Scroll.in reporters found that instead of delivering benefits to farmers in the 19 pilot districts, the scheme was only adding to their problems. To ensure that sales didn’t stop and that farming operations could continue, fertiliser retailers began to bypass even the sole remaining component of the original plan, Aadhaar. Even though Scroll.in reporters found that several officials and experts had expressed concerns about the scheme, a recent news report suggests the government aims to launch the scheme in seven states.

Like several other schemes of this government that are linked to an unwavering belief in Aadhaar but disconnected from the country’s economic and social realities, a pan-India roll-out of fertiliser reforms could cause farmers across the country to be denied their rightful benefits.

There is a case to be made for ambitious government plans that push the system to deliver subsidies more efficiently. But administrators must realise that a country’s ability to undertake reforms, particularly those premised on technology adoption, are linked to its economic and developmental capacity. The rights of citizens cannot be forgotten in the quest to achieve fiscal and bureaucratic efficiencies. Most important, the cart cannot be put before the horse. Before rolling out grand plans, the basic building blocks must be put in place.

The Big Scroll

Punditry

Don’t miss

