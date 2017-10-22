Election watch

‘It’s a poll gimmick’: Gujarat farmers, Patidars rubbish BJP’s offer to withdraw cases against them

With elections less than two months away, the protesting communities say the state government’s promises will not win it votes.

by 
The Patidar rally in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015, ended in violence | Sam Panthaky / AFP

On Wednesday, the Gujarat government said it would withdraw all criminal cases filed against 22 agitating farmers in Sanand taluka of rural Ahmedabad – one in a series of sops it has announced in the run-up to Assembly elections, which are expected to be conducted in December. The farmers were charged with attempt to murder after their protest in demand of irrigation water on February 14 turned violent and the district superintendent of police was injured.

The announcement came barely a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party government promised to withdraw all “non-serious cases” filed against members of the Patidar community after their protest rally in August 2015 had led to rioting and violence across the state. The land-owning Patidar or Patel community, which accounts for 14% of Gujarat’s population, is fighting for reservation in jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes category.

However, neither the Sanand farmers nor the Patidar leaders are moved by the BJP’s attempts to placate them. Dismissing the announcements as pre-poll bait, they claimed the government had yet to address their main problems and demands.

‘They are trying to lure us’

Shailesh Thakkar, one of the 22 farmers from Upardal village in Sanand, doubts the government will keep its word. “We have been seeing in the media that the government has claimed it will withdraw the cases against us,” he said. “But will they actually withdraw the cases? I doubt it.” Thakkar spent 16 days in jail before he was released on bail in March.

Upardal is one of 32 villages in Sanand, Viramgam and Bavla talukas of Ahmedabad district where farmers have been demanding Narmada river water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam project to irrigate their fields for close to two decades. Despite assurances from politicians at the district and state level, the canals they were promised have not yet been made. However, the villagers claim that towns and industrial zones adjacent to their farms have been receiving Narmada water through canals.

The demonstration on February 14 followed three years of drought that ruined crops and worsened the water crisis. More than 3,000 farmers from the 32 villages took part in the protest march, which turned violent in the outskirts of Upardal. It is unclear who triggered the violence, but the farmers claim the police beat up 200 protestors and that some of the women farmers sustained injuries on their private parts.

The 22 farmers who were arrested and charged with attempt to murder, and are now out on bail, claim the charges are false. “Just because they are now offering to withdraw the cases does not mean we are going to vote for this government,” declared Ramjibhai Kolipatil, one of the farmers. “This is their way of trying to lure us because BJP has not had a single rally in our area yet.”

Shailesh Thakkar, one of the 22 farmers arrested in February, says he doubts the government will keep its word on withdrawing cases. (Credit: Aarefa Johari)
Shailesh Thakkar, one of the 22 farmers arrested in February, says he doubts the government will keep its word on withdrawing cases. (Credit: Aarefa Johari)

No water, no compensation

Both Kolipatil and Thakkar say the state government is out of touch with the people and their real needs.

Kolipatil said, “We continue to have water problems, which is why we protested in the first place.” The farmer said that after the protests in February, district officials conducted a survey of farmland in the 32 villages and announced that the construction of the Narmada branch canals would cost Rs 747 crores. He added, “But till now this amount has not been approved and we have no guarantee that they will build the canals.”

According to Thakkar, the government has also failed to compensate all farmers for the crops they lost in drought years. He accused the government of discrimination in disbursing relief. “In our region, there are 10 or 12 villages with majority BJP supporters where farmers have received compensation,” he said. “The rest of us have been left out, even though the co-operative banks we took loans from regularly collected the insurance premium.”

Kolipatil, for instance, pays Rs 9,000 a year as insurance premium on a Rs 3-lakh farming loan he took three years ago. “But even after the officials came to survey the damage my crops suffered during two years of drought, the bank is refusing to give me my compensation,” he said.

Thakkar added, “If the BJP had only given us our crop loss compensation, it would have been a game changer – people here might have voted for them.” Instead, he believes farmers in Sanand will ensure the Congress candidate’s victory in the elections.

‘They made this promise before’

Like the farmers in Sanand, leaders of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti – the group at the forefront of the community’s demand for Other Backward Classes status – are unimpressed with the BJP government’s offer to withdraw cases against them.

On August 25, 2015, the Patidars had staged a massive rally in Ahmedabad that ended in violence. The leaders claim at least 14 people died and more than 1,300 Patidars were arrested for rioting – including many who were not even present at the rally. They also alleged police atrocities on Patidars in Ahmedabad, Mehsana and other cities. Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti head Hardik Patel and several other leaders spent several months in jail on multiple charges, the most serious of them being sedition.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel announced that the state government had already withdrawn 109 “non-serious cases” against the agitators and would withdraw 136 more.

But the community has rejected his claims as falsehood. Rahul Desai, a convener for the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti in Ahmedabad city, said, “They still haven’t made a move to withdraw these cases.” He also pointed out that the government had made the same promise during a meeting with community leaders in Gandhinagar on September 26. “The government had invited more than 100 community leaders from PAAS [Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti] and other groups for that meeting, but even when they made this promise, they did not give us any date when they would do it,” he said.

Alpesh Kathiriya, a Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti convener from Surat who was jailed for sedition but is now out on bail, said he believed most Patidars in Gujarat planned to vote against the BJP. “Their pre-election gimmick is not going to get them the votes they think it will,” he said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
Participants of the program.

When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.

In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.