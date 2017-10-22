Indianama

To free women from sexual abuse and assault, freedom of men (and boys) must be curtailed

#MeToo campaign is opening men’s eyes to the dark, silent world around them. But it is not enough.

It is a sad reflection on the male of our species that he has been taken aback by the outpouring of sexual harassment and assault revelations by women through a global campaign called #MeToo.

Let me count myself among these men.

I watch with consternation as the women I know – friends, colleagues, cousins and my wife; professors, police officers and politicians – reveal harassment, abuse or assault that they have not previously acknowledged. I am staggered by the sheer mass of predators – in schools, at bus stops, at home, in the office, by the roadside and online; they include uncles, bosses, friends and strangers.

I know that I should not be shocked or surprised. I know every time sexual assault or abuse becomes public, the women in my universe tell me it has happened to all of us. I know a woman’s reality is very different from a man’s, especially in India where, unlike the West, women have been chary of naming their tormentors. I know nine of 10 sexual attacks in India come from men known to women. I know that no woman of any age is immune – rape and violation of infants routinely appear on the inside pages of newspapers. I know all of this.

Yet I am shocked and surprised. I think this is because while I know the majority of women have been sexually harassed or abused, I do not realise almost all – or all – have. I realise it is common, but I do not realise it is universal. I do not realise how easily men get away with abusing women. I do not realise how it is to live with a shame that should be not yours but your attacker’s.

Above all, I have not experienced what it is to be stalked, groped, harassed or sexually violated. The #MeToo campaign gives me an up-close glimpse of that experience. I realise that to most women what I am saying sounds naive and betrays a life lived in a bubble of security. I realise just how far removed a man’s reality is from a woman’s. I realise I am part of a world that needs to change.

“If you’re one of these men, good on you,” Mitali Saran, a columnist, wrote this week. “But remember that you aren’t doing us a favour.”

I am sure many well-meaning men have been startled by the #MeToo campaign, our minds more open than ever to the dark reality that girls and women – and some boys – endure, mostly in silence. The question is: what can men do?

The answer is that the world and mind of men – domineering and privileged – must change, and that change must come from men, although mothers have an important role to play.

Changing the rules

It is true the dominion of men over women is ancient. It is also true that epochal change is apparent. Women have emerged in work and public spaces. They are CEOs, soldiers and pilots. It is true we celebrate these women – and end the day watching insurance ads about supposedly caring fathers, never mothers, who plan for their daughter’s future; refrigerator ads, washing machine ads, cookware ads featuring a superwoman who works all day but returns to wash clothes, transforms herself to look like a model and puts hot chapatis on the table. It is true we celebrate these women – and expect them to laugh off a sexist joke, ignore the odd pat or squeeze, not be trouble-makers and accept that old saw, men will be men.

The greatest truth is that there appears to be no end in sight to the freedom that men feel, the licence they believe is inherent to their position in life – to dominate, harass, grope, abuse, attack and rape. This freedom must be curtailed.

Men must not be allowed to be men.

Three years ago, I argued that the domination of the Indian man would not end until change began at home, the source of our distorted, privileged masculinity. The key to changing men is to change how children – both boys and girls – are raised.

I include girls only because they must be taught men hold no rights or advantages over them. They must not be taught that it is somehow alright to accept their traditional place in life, to defer to men and to endure abuse, especially from a father, brother or husband. As various studies have shown, a majority of Indian men beat their partners, a majority of women admit to being beaten, and a majority see nothing wrong in all of this. As soon as girls can understand, they must be told what is wrong and what is right and that the privilege of men can never be right.

I do not have a son, but I have a seven-year-old daughter who currently believes girls are stronger than boys. The only reason I teach her to cook and clean is to be independent. We will, in time, teach her how to be a strong woman capable of looking after herself, but we realise that she will, inevitably, run into – and must combat – entrenched male privilege. She is stronger than most boys in her class, but she already puzzles over why boys exclude her from football. To be fair, some mothers of these boys have already given them a talking to.

Lasting transformation can only come when we change how boys are raised. To understand equality, boys must be made to understand – by fathers and mothers – that despite physical differences no sport, behaviour or task is exclusive to women or men. No son should be “mera raja beta”. The education of boys, at home and school, must begin with cooking and cleaning – this is not exclusively about gender but being a better person – and end with what is forbidden: to touch, harass or otherwise abuse a girl or woman. Parents, fathers in particular, must constantly talk about these subjects, tell them the right stories and show them the right movies, so that boys grow up to be men whose minds are scrubbed of patriarchy, misogyny and male privilege. This is, admittedly, a distant horizon. But it is time we began the journey.

Samar Halarnkar is the editor of IndiaSpend.org, a data-driven, public-interest journalism non-profit.

Removing the layers of complexity that weigh down mental health in rural India

Patients in rural areas of the country face several obstacles to get to treatment.

TLLLF

Two individuals, with sombre faces, are immersed in conversation in a sunlit classroom. This image is the theme across WHO’s 2017 campaign ‘Depression: let’s talk’ that aims to encourage people suffering from depression or anxiety to seek help and get assistance. The fact that depression is the theme of World Health Day 2017 indicates the growing global awareness of mental health. This intensification of the discourse on mental health unfortunately coincides with the global rise in mental illness. According to the latest estimates from WHO, more than 300 million people across the globe are suffering from depression, an increase of 18% between 2005 and 2015.

In India, the National Mental Health Survey of India, 2015-16, conducted by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) revealed the prevalence of mental disorders in 13.7% of the surveyed population. The survey also highlighted that common mental disorders including depression, anxiety disorders and substance use disorders affect nearly 10% of the population, with 1 in 20 people in India suffering from depression. Perhaps the most crucial finding from this survey is the disclosure of a huge treatment gap that remains very high in our country and even worse in rural areas.

According to the National Mental Health Programme, basic psychiatric care is mandated to be provided in every primary health centre – the state run rural healthcare clinics that are the most basic units of India’s public health system. The government provides basic training for all primary health centre doctors, and pays for psychiatric medication to be stocked and available to patients. Despite this mandate, the implementation of mental health services in rural parts of the country continues to be riddled with difficulties:

Attitudinal barriers

In some rural parts of the country, a heavy social stigma exists against mental illness – this has been documented in many studies including the NIMHANS study mentioned earlier. Mental illness is considered to be the “possession of an evil spirit in an individual”. To rid the individual of this evil spirit, patients or family members rely on traditional healers or religious practitioners. Lack of awareness on mental disorders has led to further strengthening of this stigma. Most families refuse to acknowledge the presence of a mental disorder to save themselves from the discrimination in the community.

Lack of healthcare services

The average national deficit of trained psychiatrists in India is estimated to be 77% (0.2 psychiatrists per 1,00,000 population) – this shows the scale of the problem across rural and urban India. The absence of mental healthcare infrastructure compounds the public health problem as many individuals living with mental disorders remain untreated.

Economic burden

The scarcity of healthcare services also means that poor families have to travel great distances to get good mental healthcare. They are often unable to afford the cost of transportation to medical centres that provide treatment.

After focussed efforts towards awareness building on mental health in India, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), founded by Deepika Padukone, is steering its cause towards understanding mental health of rural India. TLLLF has joined forces with The Association of People with Disability (APD), a non-governmental organisation working in the field of disability for the last 57 years to work towards ensuring quality treatment for the rural population living with mental disorders.

APD’s intervention strategy starts with surveys to identify individuals suffering from mental illnesses. The identified individuals and families are then directed to the local Primary Healthcare Centres. In the background, APD capacity building programs work simultaneously to create awareness about mental illnesses amongst community workers (ASHA workers, Village Rehabilitation Workers and General Physicians) in the area. The whole complex process involves creating the social acceptance of mental health conditions and motivating them to approach healthcare specialists.

Participants of the program.
When mental health patients are finally free of social barriers and seeking help, APD also mobilises its network to make treatments accessible and affordable. The organisation coordinates psychiatrists’ visits to camps and local healthcare centres and ensures that the necessary medicines are well stocked and free medicines are available to the patients.

We spent a lot of money for treatment and travel. We visited Shivamogha Manasa and Dharwad Hospital for getting treatment. We were not able to continue the treatment for long as we are poor. We suffered economic burden because of the long- distance travel required for the treatment. Now we are getting quality psychiatric service near our village. We are getting free medication in taluk and Primary Healthcare Centres resulting in less economic stress.

— A parent's experience at an APD treatment camp.

In the two years TLLLF has partnered with APD, 892 and individuals with mental health concerns have been treated in the districts of Kolar, Davangere, Chikkaballapur and Bijapur in Karnataka. Over 4620 students participated in awareness building sessions. TLLLF and APD have also secured the participation of 810 community health workers including ASHA workers in the mental health awareness projects - a crucial victory as these workers play an important role in spreading awareness about health. Post treatment, 155 patients have resumed their previous occupations.

To mark World Mental Health Day, 2017, a team from TLLLF lead by Deepika Padukone visited program participants in the Davengere district.

Sessions on World Mental Health Day, 2017.
In the face of a mental health crisis, it is essential to overcome the treatment gap present across the country, rural and urban. While awareness campaigns attempt to destigmatise mental disorders, policymakers need to make treatment accessible and cost effective. Until then, organisations like TLLLF and APD are doing what they can to create an environment that acknowledges and supports people who live with mental disorders. To know more, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of The Live Love Laugh Foundation and not by the Scroll editorial team.