The Daily Fix: Is there enough political will to take the GST bull by its horns?

The Big Story: Tax conundrum

Politicians are, in general, not given to sharing credit with their opponents. So a week ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the Congress was an “equal partner” in implementing the Goods and Services Tax regime, it was clear that he wasn’t exactly being generous – he was apportioning blame. The disruptions caused to businesses by GST, it’s evident, are giving the Bharatiya Janata Party cause for concern as it campaigns furious for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Against this backdrop, wasn’t surprising to read an interview on Sunday with Hasmukh Adhia, Revenue Secretary of the Union government, in which he said, “There is need for some rejig in rates.” Adhia mentioned the “big burden on small and medium businesses as a result of the GST”, perhaps because Gujarat has thousands of such enterprises.

GST has been a shock to India’s system, so it is a good first step that the Union government has woken up to the problem. Yet, given the scale of the disruptions, it needs to be doing much more.

The tax regime introduced in July is – by design – harsh on small businesses. Surat’s textile hub, for example, is badly hit. This is a massive problem for India, given that 75% of India’s labour force is employed in small, unorganised firms. Throwing them off balance has struck striking a heavy blow to Indian society as well as the economy. The situation doesn’t seem to be things don’t look like they are on the way up. Three months after GST was introduced, the compliance rate for GST filing for the month of September was less than 50%.

Even as the Union government tweaks the way GST works, the approach till now points to a troubling lack of political will. To put the GST into operation, the Modi government pulled off some admirable political management, convincing India’s many states and parties to pitch for the new tax. It even held a special midnight session of Parliament to inaugurate the tax regime.

Yet, the game of passing the political buck started right there. The Congress and the Trinamool Congress had signed on to the GST and the states they ruled were happy to accept the revenue from it. However, they boycotted the midnight session, wary of the inevitable blowback from citizens once the new tax regime took effect. The Congress is still following this strategy: Karnataka chief minister from the Congress, Siddaramaiah on Friday urged the Union government to exempt handmade products from the GST. This is a win-win for Siddaramaiah. He comes off looking like he is watching out for handmade products, yet his state loses no revenue because of this demand.

The BJP, for its part, enthusiastically took ownership of the GST when it launched. Yet, now it is looking to share blame with the Congress. The fact that a senior bureaucrat has been the first to admit that the GST needs changes is in itself troubling. A major decision such as this should have been announced by a Union minister. The Union government needs to show leadership and assure Indians that their elected leaders are at the helm in this trying time.

The Big Scroll

GST is hurting small businesses in Surat’s textile hub – and spurring a black economy, reports M Rakshekhar.

“We are not even making rent”: GST has put the brakes on the auto parts trade in Delhi-NCR, writes Mayank Jain.

Don’t listen to the politicians. Here’s why the GST might actually end up harming India, argues Shoaib Daniyal

Punditry

