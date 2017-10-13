fact check

Fact check: Was Modi right to call the Gujarat Ro-Ro ferry the first of its kind in India?

Reports suggest the Gujarat government rejigged the Ro-Ro plan just to beat the model code of conduct.

by 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Gujarat for the third time this month on Sunday to inaugurate yet another slew of projects, with the announcement of elections to the state assembly expected anytime soon. As part of his ribbon-cutting visit, Modi launched the first phase of a roll-on roll-off, or Ro-Ro, ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch. He also claimed that this was the first project of its kind in India, and indeed across South East Asia, he insisted that no one else has built something as big as this.

Play

From the 1:32 mark: “Aaj ek anmol uphaar Ghogha ki dharti se poore Hindustan ko mil raha hai. Aaj Ghogha-Dahej ke beech Ro-Ro ferry service ka pratham charan ka shubhaarambh kiya ha raha hai. Bharat mein apni tarah ka pehla project hai. Yahin dakshin poorvi Asia ka bhi ye itna bada pehla project hai.”

“Today a priceless gift is going to all of India, from Ghoga. Today, the first phase of the Ro-Ro ferry service between Ghogha and Dahej is being launched. In India, this is the first project of its kind. In fact, no one in South East Asia has built such a big project,” Modi said, at the inauguration ceremony in Ghogha, Gujarat.

The Press Information Bureau’s excerpts from Modi’s speech carries this in full, including him saying this is the first project of its kind in India. The PIB’s English readout, however, seems to temper it somewhat saying, “Addressing a large gathering on the occasion, the Prime Minister said... that this programme, for the launch of a ferry between Ghogha and Dahej, is of vital importance for the entire nation. Noting that this ferry service is a first of sorts, the Prime Minister said it is a dream come true for people of Gujarat.”

Not quite first

First of sorts would indeed be more accurate.

Roll-on roll-off ferries allow cars and trucks to simply drive onto the vessels, rather than needing to be lifted by cranes and placed on them. Services like these are expected to cut down travel time around water crossings by several hours.

Earlier this year, in March, the Shipping Ministry announced the successful berthing of a vessel at a state-of-the-art Ro-Ro terminal on the Brahmaputra river in Assam’s Dhubri district. The Cochin Shipyard in June delivered two Ro-Ro vessels to the Kochi Corporation, which had hoped to use them between Fort Kochi and Vypeen islands and the mainland. The Andaman & Nicobar islands and Goa also have car ferry services.

As for the Asian neighbourhood, there are plenty of examples of Ro-Ro services operating – in Bangladesh, in the Philippines and a particularly ambitious one between the Philippines and Indonesia.

That said, Modi’s comments about Ro-Ro in India are not entirely off the mark. The Kochi Corporation may have received two Ro-Ro vessels, but they are lying idle because the rest of the infrastructure is not ready. Goa has small ferries that move cars, but a better built Ro-Ro operation across the Zuari river has been promised for more than a decade now, with little actual movement.

The difference in scale is also evident. The Assam service, while it did come before Gujarat, is much smaller, with a vessel that can only take eight trucks and 100 passengers at a time, with the terminal built at a cost of Rs 46 crore. The Ghogha-Dahej project comes in at a cost of Rs 614 crore and is expected to eventually be able to carry up to 100 vehicles and 250 passengers at a time.

Last-minute alteration?

But there is an additional caveat, Modi only inaugurated the first phase of the Ro-Ro project between Ghogha and Dahej. In this phase, only passengers can travel between Ghogha and Dahej, meaning the central feature of a Ro-Ro project – allowing cars and trucks to go across on the ferry – is not available.

Moreover, even this passenger-only service was inaugurated after alterations to the original plan so that the prime minister had something to show before the model code of conduct came into place.

According to the Indian Express, “the government modified the project in last week of September, and ordered the launch of a walkway in place of the linkspan at Ghogha.” This walkway, built on a war footing allows passengers – not cars – to use the ferries.

For vehicles to actually get onto the ferries, engineers will have to remove the walkway built for passengers and attempt to build a 96-metre steel linkspan that will support vehicles moving from land onto the ferries. There is no set date by when the walkway will be removed and an attempt to build the linkspan will go ahead. The project was originally supposed to be completed by 2013, at a cost of Rs 296 crore. It now stands at Rs 614 crore.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.