The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: 'Mersal’ controversy highlights BJP's communal politics and intolerance to criticism

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 

The Big Story: Communalising cinema

After the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in December, the Bharatiya Janata Party saw an opportunity to widen its base in Tamil Nadu that the leader had denied the party for decades.

In this bid to spread its wings in a state where Tamil sub-nationalism has deep roots, the BJP seems prepared to pull out all stops. The controversy it created over the recent movie Mersal, starring superstar Vijay, has brought to the fore two unfortunate elements: communal politics and intolerance to criticism.

Last week, the BJP took exception to a two-and-a-half minute sequence in the movie in which a character played by Vijay questions the effectiveness of the newly introduced Goods and Service Tax. In the scene, he asks why a country with a GST rate of 28% is not able to provide quality healthcare to its citizens.

Instead of engaging in a productive exchange of ideas about these questions, the BJP decided to vilify Vijay. First, it threatened to launch protests and file court cases if the scenes were not removed. Ironically, this led to massive public support for Vijay on social media. While the film’s producers tried to placate the BJP by meeting its Tamil Nadu leaders and even agreeing to remove the scenes if they misrepresented facts, the enormous demonstration of support gave them the confidence to retain the sequences.

Having failed to browbeat the producers, the BJP then pushed a blatantly communal line to discredit the actor. It began to refer to him by his full name, Joseph Vijay. The BJP attempted to foreground the actor’s Christian background. Why else would the actor deliver lines in the movie that placed hospitals above temples? Why had he not said that there should be hospitals in place of churches? In trying to peddle this theory, BJP leader H Raja dug out Vijay’s electoral identification card and posted it on Twitter.

However, Raja dug himself into a hole by telling a Tamil television channel that he had watched parts of the movie on the internet, though the film has not yet been released online. Tamil Nadu Producers’ Council head and actor Vishal took exception to this comment and criticised the leader on Sunday for encouraging piracy. Stunningly, the actor’s offices were searched by the Income Tax department on Monday afternoon, ostensibly because his company had failed to deposit with the authorities tax it had deducted at source for payments made to clients.

With the economy being jolted by last year’s demonetisation decision and the choppy implementation of GST in July, the BJP has come under severe criticism. Rather than setting out to remedy the problems, the party is trying to gag criticism through intimidation. Party leaders, however, maintain that the searches had nothing to do with Vishal’s comments on Mersal and Raja.

By trying to demonise Vijay by invoking religion and misusing official machinery to intimidate opposing voices, the party is only undermining its position in Tamil Nadu.

Subscribe to “The Daily Fix” by either downloading Scroll’s Android app or opting for it to be delivered to your mailbox. For the rest of the day’s headlines do click here.

If you have any concerns about our coverage of particular issues, please write to the Readers’ Editor at readerseditor@scroll.in

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Rajshree Chandra says that the move to criminalise cyber speech will add impunity to power. 
  2. TP Sreenivasan writes in The Hindu that India should pursue the lead offered by the U.S. to end the deadlock over the Security Council’s expansion. 
  3. The Rajasthan ordinance disallowing the questioning of state employees is shameful, says Karan Thapar in the Hindustan Times.
  4. There are better ways to engage with fanatics than shouting back, says David Brooks in the New York Times. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Rayan Naqash reports on why shoals of fish are rising to the surface of the Jhelum in Srinagar.

“In the evening, the deputy commissioner of Srinagar asked the people “not to panic”, saying fish and water samples had been collected for an investigation. On Monday, the fisheries department released the findings of its preliminary investigation. The fish were driven to the surface by depleting levels of oxygen in the water, the department said in its report. To substantiate this, the report pointed out that only one of the two common species of fish found in the river, Schizothorax, was affected.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.