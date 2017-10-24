Tamil cinema

Tamil actor Vishal clarifies: ‘Officials visited my office for TDS assessment. It was not a raid’

But when asked if he feels targeted in the wake of his criticism of a BJP leader, the Tamil star said he had ‘no idea’.

by 
Vishal/Facebook | https://www.facebook.com/VishalKOfficial/photos/a.315567075318898.1073741825.314536702088602/617210828487853/?type=3&theater

Tamil actor Vishal has clarified that there was no tax raid at his production house, Vishal Film Factory, on Monday. “Officials came to my office for an assessment of tax deducted at source,” he told Scroll.in. “This had nothing to do with the Goods and Services Tax and it was not a raid. They came to the office when there was nobody there. We were shooting for Sandakozhi.

On Monday, several news publications, including Scroll.in, reported that a team from the Directorate General of Goods and Service Tax Intelligence Agency had conducted a raid at the actor’s office in Chennai. Vishal is both general secretary of an actors association called the Nadigar Sangam as well as the president of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council. Later that evening, the directorate issued a press release denying that it had carried out such an action.

The visit of the Income Tax department to Vishal’s production house came a day after Vishal criticised Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party Leader H Raja. Raja was among the BJP leaders who took offence to some scenes in the film Mersal, which was released over the weekend, because it contains a sequence criticising the recently launched Goods and Services Tax. The BJP claimed that the film, starring the actor Vijay, insulted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre’s policies.

But Raja opened himself to controversy when he told a Tamil television news channel that he had watched bits of the film on the internet, even though the film is yet to be officially released online. Vishal immediately accused the BJP leader of encouraging piracy.

Asked about the timing of the visit of the Income Tax department to his office and whether he feels targeted for criticising a BJP leader, Vishal simply said, “No idea.”

He did, however, add that the right of filmmakers to express themselves will thrive despite the recurring attempts to stifle it. “It has become difficult to make and release a film nowadays,” he said. “We as filmmakers have a responsibility towards our audience to say what we feel about things happening in our society and country.”

He added: “Freedom of expression has to thrive and cannot be under threat by particular outfits or fringe groups just because it doesn’t favour them or in a way, intimidates them.”

Vishal added that the producers council and the film industry stands by the producers of Mersal, who have said that they will not delete the scenes that have irked the BJP.

Fighting piracy and regulating the Tamil film industry

Ever since he took over as the president of the producers council in April, Vishal has been trying to tackle a range of challenges facing the industry, from piracy to regulating ticket prices. “My focus is to end piracy and bring about transparency in general in the industry,” he said. “The difficulty is when people like H Raja say that they themselves have watched a film online when it is still running in theatres. Still, the fight against piracy will continue. Probably by next year, we will see some results.”

He added that the film industry needs to be regulated. “We need transparency,” the actor said. “We need to know what is our collection on paper. There is so much turnover and we cannot even avail of bank facilities. To regulate something which has not been regulated for so long will take time. I’m on it one after the other.”

Vishal has also urging the authorities to put the film industry under the lowest slab of the recently introduced the Goods and Services Tax. It now attracts the highest rate – 28%. “All the industries from the south and the north will be making a joint representation to the finance ministry and the prime minster to request them to bring the GST rate for films down to the lowest slab,” he said. “Five per cent would be ideal.”

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.