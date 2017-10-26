banking policies

Government’s rescue act for banks could turn out to be a case of throwing good money after bad

Despite the recapitalisation plan, banks burdened by bad loans may still not be completely out of the woods.

by 
Public sector banks account for 90% of the bad loans. | Reuters

Banking operates on the basis of an entirely legal scam called “fractional reserve banking”. A customer puts his money in a bank and the bank promises to return it with interest. The bank lends the money out to another entity, and charges a higher rate of interest and lives off the difference. In case customers wish to withdraw their money, banks keep a small fraction of the deposits as a reserve.

For example, A puts Rs 100 in the bank, which will pay 5% interest. The bank keeps Rs 10 on deposit in case A wants some cash back and lends out Rs 90 to B, a stock broker, at 15% interest. Now, B gives the money to C, a trader, at 25% interest.

The bank has Rs 100 on deposit from A and it has loaned out Rs 90 to B, who has also given (the same) Rs 90 on loan to C. So, Rs 100 is doing the work of Rs 180. If all goes well, the bank receives a sum of Rs 103.5 from B, and B receives a sum of Rs 112 from C. So, fractional reserve banking can generate activity and profits up and down the line.

But if one of these deals goes wrong, somebody has to bear the loss. Ultimately, the bank must repay A, if B fails to return the principal, which may happen if C loses the money. So, the bank sets aside profits to cover potential bad loans (this is provisioning). If the bad loans are of a high volume, the bank’s owner must dip into his pockets, leading to erosion of equity.

A lot has gone wrong with the Indian banking system. Roughly Rs 9.5 trillion worth of loans are now reckoned to be unrecoverable. That is the equivalent of about 6.5% of gross domestic product (which is the sum of all goods and services produced in a country in a year). The banks have to cover those losses. This will erode their equity.

Public sector banks in the red

Most of the banks that have lost serious money are owned by the government. The public sector banking sector is responsible for about 70% of the outstanding credit in the banking system and over 90% of bad loans. Many public sector banks are technically bankrupt – their equity would be wiped out if they covered all the bad loans.

Now, there are strict global norms for the ratio of net worth (equity and reserves, which generally consist of accumulated profits) to loans outstanding for banks. Those norms are to ensure that banks do not default. This can lead to a peculiar situation where a bank has deposits to spare but cannot easily lend out that money because it does not have enough net worth. This might be the case for many public sector banks because they received huge deposits during demonetisation – when people turned in their old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes after they were declared illegal tender by the government in November – but their net worth is wiped out.

These norms are set by the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, according to the Basel Accord, the third round (Basel III) of which is kicking in. Indian banks cannot do business abroad without meeting those reserve requirements. So the banks, especially public sector units, have to raise new capital to shore up net worth urgently. The consensus estimate is that at least Rs 4.2 trillion will be required to meet Basel III norms by 2019.

Gathering funds

So how does this recapitalisation work?

The government wants to sell as little equity stake as possible. It does not have much money to spare and also has to worry about the fiscal deficit (the gap between its expenditures and revenues) going out of control.

By definition, the Basel III norms have to be met by “Tier-1 Capital”, which contains a third option for funding. That is secured debt, or debentures. Debentures are “first call” instruments. If an entity goes bankrupt, debenture holders get the first chance at being paid. Other than that, debentures are very flexible.

They can have any tenure, including perpetuity, which means that the principal will never be returned. However, the agreed rate of interest (this could be zero) must be paid – again, the legal remedies for default are much stronger than with unsecured loans.

So the government intends to raise Rs 2.17 trillion to recapitalise banks by 2019. Of this, Rs 75,000 crores will be via equity. The government will pump in something over Rs 18,000 crores – this is part of an earlier commitment. Public sector banks will sell Rs 58,000 crores worth of equity stakes.

In addition, the banks will raise nearly Rs 1.4 trillion by a convoluted process involving “recapitalisation bonds”. As far as can be figured out, the government will issue these bonds. The banks will use their spare liquidity (remember demonetisation) to buy those bonds. Lending to the government does not run foul of net worth-related matters because government debt, by definition, is considered 100% safe.

So the banks will transfer this Rs 1.4 trillion to the government in return for the recap debentures. The government will then use the cash received to subscribe fresh equity for the banks, raising the Tier-1 Capital. That improves the banks’ net worth. Maybe the banks will then sell the bonds to the public.

As of now, we have no idea what interest terms and tenures those bonds will carry. All we know is that the bonds will have a sovereign guarantee because the banks are government-owned. So, there will be takers if these are sold.

Not enough?

This financial engineering will result in partial recapitalisation. But at least twice as much will be required by 2019 to simply bring public sector banks up to required Basel III levels. Even more might be required since non-performing assets (loans on which the principal or interest payment is overdue for 90 days) and stressed loans continue to proliferate. So do farm loan waivers. Plus, assuming credit growth recovers, even more money will be required for recaps – more loans will mean additional Tier-I requirements.

There is a further point. The bad loans have accumulated over the years as a result of bad processes, political interference and bad lending policies. Public sector banks are treated as instruments of political will.

There are vague assurances being made about bank reforms but those should have been put in place and articulated transparently. If public sector banks continue to operate in the same fashion as they always have, this will be just another round of throwing good money after bad.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.