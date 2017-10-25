Letters to the editor

Readers’ comments: With Raje ordinance, corruption-free India will become India free for corruption

A selection of readers’ opinions.

by 

Protecting the corrupt

This is a novel way to protect corrupt people and the blatant misuse of executive powers devised by the Vasundhara Raje government to throttle those who fight corruption (“Rajasthan tables controversial bill shielding public servants amid opposition”). This puts a question mark on the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi’s claim of being committed to eliminating corruption in India. – Dharam Prakash Gupta

***

This is very bad and sad news. The government is trying to strangulate democracy. – Vibha Bhalla Kakkar

***

The ordinance will allow the functioning of a fear-free corrupt regime and the public will sufferer. Where are the claims of transparency and accountability in government work. Instead of “corruption free” we are moving to “free for corruption” regime. – Ajay Gupta

***

The media’s job is to criticise the government where required. Modi’s promises of achhe din, Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts and sab ka saath aur sab ka vikas have proved hollow. Demonetisation was a catastrophe and GST a black-mailing tactic. The entire range of reactions of the ruling establishment borders on crudity. There is no dignity of language, behaviour or actions. Criticism of the government is what democracy is all about. Without criticism, govt’s tend to become dictatorships. – Onkar Singh

GST woes

Thank you for bringing forth the delay in our refunds despite a commitment from the finance minister (“‘It will be a dry Diwali’: Exporters yet to receive GST refunds despite government’s reassurances”). One more thing ends to be highlighted. Merchant exporters have been worst affected by this delay, as they operate on a very low profit margin. So, the blockage of working capital of merchant exporter has hurt them the most.

During the October 6 meeting, Arun Jaitley made the wonderful decision of introducing 0.1% GST on supplies to merchant exporters. This will prevent the further blockage of working capital. But there has been no official notification by the government on this.

Because of the delay in refund, a huge part o f the capital of exporters is stuck and exporters have stopped taking orders. The 0.1% GST will act as oxygen mask for dying exporters. – Nipun Kapoor

Demanding respect

I will never forget what my first boss job told me, that respect must be commanded, not demanded (“Stand up, show respect when ministers and MLAs visit, Adityanath government instructs UP officials”). If you are good at your work, your colleagues, seniors and juniors will respect you. – Gopal Iyer

***

How much respect do elected representatives show to the public? After all, they are elected to represent the people. – Jashwant

***
This clearly shows how India, a great nation which stood for its impeccable moral values, is going backwards. If the MPs and MLAs visit they must concentrate on the job they went for instead of looking for sycophants. They must not forget they were elected by the citizens of this country to serve the nation. – Azad Ahamed

***

Respect is earned, not demanded. If Adityanath’s government does respectable works, everyone will feel like respecting them. In fact, it is shameful that secretaries don’t stand for his MLAs and MPs on their own and have to be nudged to do so, it indicates that they do not feel that respect for the elected representatives. The solution is not to demand respect by force, unless the agenda is to create fear and retain power in a dictatorial set-up. – Divya Bala

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.