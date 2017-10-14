The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: A reminder for Indian journalists – stand resolute (don’t ‘crawl when asked to bend’)

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Twitter/IshfaqTantry

The Big Story: Fighting within

When Donald Trump became US president in January, many wondered what this would mean for the American media. Trump had spent months describing the work of leading US organisations as “fake news” and insisted that the public should ignore them entirely. Some feared that Trump’s victory would undermine trust in media institutions and put pressure on journalists to be less critical of the president.

In the event, the opposite seems to have happened. Many news organisations and journalists have responded to Trump’s hostility by being even more dogged in their coverage of his decisions. They have published a series of scoops about the increasingly hostile White House. Readers have rewarded their persistence by giving newspapers like the New York Times and the Washington Post a “Trump Bump” in subscription figures.

The same, sadly, does not hold true for India. It has been some time since Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the media as “news traders”, but his support base is still happy to deploy the word “presstitute” (or worse) for anyone who reports critically on the policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party government. In Rajasthan, the ruling BJP has promulgated an ordinance that prohibits coverage of any allegations against public servants until the government itself sanctions an official investigation into the charges. In Gujarat, the decision of Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, to file a criminal defamation case against The Wire, was amplified by BJP officials. In Karnataka, a BJP member of legislative assembly rationalised the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. The conduct of the government and party leadership through many of these incidents has added to the impression that there is an implicit endorsement of those who go after mediapersons, in whatever form.

Instead of standing resolute in the face of these pressures, the Indian media seems to be giving in. In the last few weeks, the Hindustan Times has taken down from its website its Hate Tracker series that had received heated criticism from BJP supporters, while NDTV has removed a story on Jay Shah. Neither organisation has offered an adequate explanation for these decisions. In the past, the Times of India has also taken down pieces critical of government policies from its website. Ironically, some TV channels and new websites, rather than attempting to hold the government to account, are going to some length to attack journalists who are seen to be critical of the administration.

As the BJP’s actions trigger a chilling effect, it is crucial for Indian journalists to ensure that they do not shirk their responsibility to their readers and viewers and keep reporting stories that serve the public interest. They must guard against attempts at self-censorship and speak up about the dangers to the free press. These setbacks should serve as a reminder that journalists need to be even firmer when holding the powerful to account.

Regardless of his own attitude towards press freedom when in power, it is time to remember what the BJP’s LK Advani had said about the media’s behaviour during the Emergency declared by Indira Gandhi: “You were asked to bend but you began to crawl.”

The Big Scroll

  • 45 years of Watergate: Why the journalism of the Washington Post-NYT holds lessons for today’s media.   

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Vikram Patel says oppressive social norms are behind rising suicides among the youth. 
  2.   Social welfare beneficiaries should have the option to choose a payment mode convenient to them, writes Nikhil Shenoy in The Hindu. 
  3. In the Mint, Montek Singh Ahluwalia cautions that India should not be distracted by calls for protectionism gaining strength in the West and should continue to pursue an open trade policy. 

Giggles

Don’t miss

Delhi government wants to reduce air pollution by spraying water from helicopters. Is it feasible?

““Firstly, where do we get the water from?” asked Polash Mukherjee, research associate at the Clean Air and Sustainable Mobility Unit of the Centre for Science and Environment. “Delhi is water starved. Extracting ground water to execute the plan is out of question. If one decides to use non-potable water, its recycling on such a massive scale would still remain a big challenge.” 

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.