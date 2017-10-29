China education

Why science, technology, engineering and mathematics are over-prioritised in higher education

Nations eye education as a tool for economic competition, pushing students into sciences and technology while neglecting the liberal arts

by 
Bobby Yip/Reuters

The perception that science, technology, engineering and mathematics matter more, economically and academically, than the humanities and social sciences abounds around the world. China’s plan to turn 42 designated universities into “world class” science and technology powerhouses is the latest and starkest example. Political and educational leaders everywhere hail the university’s role in driving economic growth and continue to introduce policies designed to achieve this goal. Students are responding to these signals by enrolling in increasingly large numbers in the STEM fields at the expense of the arts and social sciences. This is a worrisome trend and merits critical reflection.

Universities are no longer quaint preparation grounds for social and professional elites. They are multifaceted, frequently massive corporate entities that foster new knowledge, encourage cultural vitality and help prepare graduates in a vast range of fields to enrich the quality of their lives. At their best, universities are bastions of exuberant debate, unparalleled tolerance and personal discovery. Of course, they are not always at their best, and narrowmindedness in behavior and programming can compromise their ideals and erode their distinctive scholarly qualities.

STEM programs are critical components of universities’ curricular and research missions, but so, too, are the liberal arts and these programs should not be marginalized in market-driven, academic prioritization schemes. The contribution of liberal arts to cultural and civic life is crucial and historically enduring. Philosophers and political theorists have deepened our understanding of the ideological systems that govern our lives; historians preserve cultural memory and provide perspective on contemporary conflicts; novelists, poets and artists, both those who teach in universities and those who have studied in them, exhibit the infinite power of the imagination. Nations which nourish these pursuits enhance the civility and spirit of their communities.

Mad STEM dash: The world has more than 12.5 million recent graduates with STEM degrees, according to the World Economic Forum, which emphasizes a diverse skillset for a fast-changing global workplace; still, perceptions loom that degrees in science, technology, engineering and math are best suited for contributing to economic growth (The Human Capital Report 2016, World Economic Forum)
Mad STEM dash: The world has more than 12.5 million recent graduates with STEM degrees, according to the World Economic Forum, which emphasizes a diverse skillset for a fast-changing global workplace; still, perceptions loom that degrees in science, technology, engineering and math are best suited for contributing to economic growth (The Human Capital Report 2016, World Economic Forum)

And like engineers and computer scientists, social science and humanities graduates contribute enormously to economic life. Tourists everywhere flock to galleries, museums and historic sites, staffed so often by higher education graduates, making tourism one of the world’s largest industries. The health studies student who writes a thesis on food insecurity has learned how to conduct independent research, problem-solve, and communicate effectively, skills that companies consider essential. Those who are multilingual and have knowledge of foreign cultures help forge economic and social relations among nations. To understand differentiated learning strategies, now employed in the world’s best classrooms, teachers require a deep understanding of child development theories taught in education and psychology programs.

University graduates often end up in rewarding jobs that seem unrelated to their program specialization, but this is evidence of the versatility, not the irrelevance, of a high quality university education.

Enlightened employers and recruiters in the STEM sector understand the added value of broad academic training. Stewart Butterfield, co-founder and CEO of Slack Technologies, a remarkably successful American message-platforming startup, holds an undergraduate philosophy degree from the University of Victoria in British Columbia and a master’s degree in the philosophy and history of science from Cambridge. As he told Forbes Magazine, “Studying philosophy taught me two things. I learned how to write really clearly. I learned how to follow an argument all the way down, which is invaluable in running meetings. And when I studied the history of science, I learned about the ways that everyone believes something is true – like the old notion of some kind of ether in the air propagating gravitational forces – until they realized that it wasn’t true.” He also hired Anna Pickard, who holds a theater degree from Britain, to be his editorial director, describing how he was impressed by her creative writing and her inventive “cat impersonations.

Of course, no university graduate can be guaranteed a lucrative and rewarding career. Higher education is not insulated from economic downturns and instability. Studies in Canada, for example, show that in buoyant times, STEM graduates earn more than those from the arts and social sciences, though in the long term, the latter thrive and do far better than those with college level or no post-secondary education. In bad times, graduates from all fields struggle, including those from applied professional programs.

In the late 1990s, in response to industry shortages, the government of the province of Ontario, injected millions of dollars into universities that would commit to doubling the number of engineering and computer science graduates. In a few short years, NORTEL Networks, the Canadian-based high-tech giant which led the lobbying effort to expand the campus training programs, collapsed, costing thousands of employees their jobs and leaving universities with under-enrolled science and tech departments.

Shaping society: More US students are pursuing degrees in engineering and the sciences, while degrees in the humanities and business have seen a recent decline (2016 Humanities Indicators, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences)
Shaping society: More US students are pursuing degrees in engineering and the sciences, while degrees in the humanities and business have seen a recent decline (2016 Humanities Indicators, the American Academy of Arts & Sciences)

One enduring problem is precarious or part-time employment. This especially affects unskilled labor, but the university educated are not immune from part-time work with low wages and no benefits. Even universities fuel the new precariousness. Ontario’s post-secondary institutions depend heavily on highly trained contractually-limited faculty to teach undergraduate and diploma students, a phenomenon common throughout the economy in many fields – not simply the arts. In the United States, between 1975 and 2014, the proportion of faculty with full-time tenured positions fell by 26 percent and the number of those with part-time instructional appointments grew by 70 percent. Precarious employment, a systemic problem from which no sector is immune, must be addressed by enlightened social and economic policy.

Notwithstanding the undulations of the international economy, science and technology are considered leaders in the innovation wars now underway in advanced economies, and universities train the soldiers for the innovation frontlines. Yet high-tech employment by no means leads these nations’ occupational sectors, constituting just 5.6 percent of the labor force in Canada and 5.9 percent in the United States. Leaders of educational institutions, concerned about the employability of graduates, should avoid over-investing in these areas and instead sustain academic and curricular diversity, including the liberal arts, which engage students in crucial questions about the human condition, one of which is the future of work itself. As physicist Stephen Hawking points out, artificial intelligence and robotics are likely to render huge portions of the world’s population unemployable. “I believe that society needs to confront this question before it is upon us: if machines are capable of doing almost any work humans can do, what will humans do?” This is a profound challenge requiring the deep thinking of real people in all academic disciplines.

China, especially, should cultivate such broad scholarship in its universities, which are not known for fostering academic freedom, critical thinking and intellectual autonomy. Their institutions’ high rankings in the STEM areas will seem rather hollow in the absence of these core university values.

This article first appeared on Yale Global Online.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.