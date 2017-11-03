Education and innovation

How activities and technology are helping children in Assam’s rural areas learn better

A project is taking technology to school children in rural Assam, who lack exposure that their urban counterparts take for granted.

by 
The concept of technology in education facilitates better learning among school children and helps them share newfound knowledge with others | Rukmini Manasa Avadhanam

Arifa, Afreen and Shabana, Class 8 students of Milan HS School in Banekutchi of Nalbari district, tied a plastic cover over a leaf in a small plant. The next day, observing water droplets that had formed inside the cover, they learnt about the process of photosynthesis. Back in their classrooms, they found out from the internet how aquatic and desert plants survive and then prepared a multimedia presentation on photosynthesis of different types of plants.

Kaveri Borthakur, their science teacher, says that project-based learning using technology has improved students’ interest and learning, making them more inquisitive about science. “Earlier students weren’t interactive during science lessons and it was difficult to know if they understood what was being taught,” she told VillageSquare.in. “Now, when they do projects using computer applications, it is evident that they are learning.”

While technology has become entwined with urban lifestyle, it is unfortunate that there are still millions of adolescents in rural India who have not seen a computer.

Integrative approach to technology in education, or ITE, is a project that aims at improving teaching and learning processes using information technology in school curriculum, providing students an opportunity to create their own learning artifacts. The project, being implemented in government schools and madrasas across seven northern and north-eastern states in India, helps students have a better comprehension of their lessons.

Samsul Huda, a math teacher at Kaliadinga High School in Juria of Nagaon district, mentions how students of Class 9 measured the height of their school building using different distances and angles. “Students entered their measurements in an Excel sheet and calculated the height using formulas. This method helped me teach trigonometry better, with a lesson plan on activities using technology,” he told VillageSquare.in. “Students could grasp better, as they were able to connect theories to real-life situation; otherwise they would have just memorised the trigonometry formulas without understanding how they work.”

Technology in education

Activity-based learning has been in use for many years, but adapting it to rural settings and integrating it with technology is still in its infancy. Many believe that teaching technology to children in an underprivileged environment will improve the skilled workforce in future. According to a two-year study conducted by the World Bank, merely putting computers in schools and training teachers to use them will not improve the learning level of students.

Technology integration helps schoolchildren in rural Assam learn their lessons easily and widen their knowledge. Photo credit: Rukmini Manasa Avadhanam
Technology integration helps schoolchildren in rural Assam learn their lessons easily and widen their knowledge. Photo credit: Rukmini Manasa Avadhanam

A successful integration of technology in classroom embeds technology within the teachers’ lesson plans. Students use technology to gather information, organise learning and present it through computer applications.

In Assam, 450 government schools and madrasas are working towards embedding technology into curriculum with ITE, through which adolescents interact, explore and authenticate learning through technology. This initiative requires teachers also to go beyond the traditional role of giving information and act as facilitators for students to create authentic learning artifacts using technology.

Transition of teachers

Contemporary teaching methods test the students’ memory rather than their knowledge or comprehension. “An interactive class open to discussions, and activities that prompt students to think beyond textbooks and learn using technological tools is an essential step to bridge the digital divide in rural areas,” said Borthakur.

According to Huda, making lesson plans and facilitating project-based learning were new, but interesting. “I didn’t own a smartphone before joining the ITE project. Now I’m active on various teacher groups and platforms where I share my lesson plans and pedagogical methods,” Huda told VillageSquare.in.

The ITE project has motivated Asif Siddiki, a science teacher at HS Bani Bidyapeeth in Kamrup, to complete Information and Communication Technologies in education for in-service teachers, a certificate course from Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Taking ITE beyond classrooms

The successful implementation of ITE in some of their classes has helped teachers to bring more activity and project-based learning using technology. “I taught a poem on Nelson Mandela for Class 8 students,” Jogen Ragbangshi, an English teacher, told VillageSquare.in. “For students who hardly knew who Mandela was, I was happy and surprised when a group of students searched for information about him and presented a digital story to their classmates.”

Siddiki recollects how a Class 8 girl was unable to answer a question about metals and magnets in his class. Back home, she searched for information on her father’s phone and explained it in class the next day. ITE teachers in Assam are using more collaborative learning activities in their classrooms to enhance student participation.

Challenges in implementation

Implementing ITE has its share of challenges. According to Ragbangshi, frequent power cuts, lack of power inverters and poor Internet connectivity due to villages being remote, affect the smooth running of an ITE class, conducted for an hour every week.

“A high student-computer ratio, very few ITE classes per month, holidays due to exams and festivals delay the completion of ITE classes on time”, Borthakur told VillageSquare.in.

Some of these issues have been solved by using laptops and mobile hotspots that help students complete their projects.

Making a difference

Technology provides students with the much-required learning lift when it is used hand in hand with the curriculum. Students engage in authentic learning activities such as collecting information on civic issues such as cleanliness and garbage bins in their area. Taking pictures and videos based on such learning, and lodging an online complaint to place more dustbins prove as powerful tools for direct impact.

Allowing students do projects in their regional languages with computer and Internet as tools provide the necessary scaffolding for students to construct learning at their own pace and context.

Rukmini Manasa Avadhanam is a research associate with Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. Views are personal.

This article first appeared on Village Square.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Inspiration for the lazy, the casual and the gourmet home chefs alike

Discover, or rediscover the daily delight in food, one ingredient at a time.

It is known that home chefs can be arranged in a pyramid - the lazy ones at the bottom, the casual cooks in the middle and the gourmet experts at the top. While the challenges differ with each level, great solutions exist to make every meal an experience, regardless of the kind of cook you are. This guide to creating delightful food has something for everyone.

The lazy, hassled home chefs

You can ease into cooking by putting together meals that require minimal technique. Salads are a good place to start. Experiment with seasonal and exotic fruits and vegetables, tender vegetables and herbs, and artisanal breads as sides for a fresh, healthy and surprisingly gourmet experience.

Don’t be dismayed if you’re a non-vegetarian. There are still meals that require next-to-no prep. Think sausages that can easily be fried or grilled and cold cuts that pack a flavour punch. Health-conscious people can look for additive-free, preservative-free meat, bromate free bread and produce from free-range farms for assurance of quality. For variety, you can even put together a great Middle Eastern platter with fresh hummus and other dips.

For the casual cooks looking to impress

So, you can cook a decent meal but are looking to give your food that X-factor? To liven up regular dishes, experiment with superfoods which make your meals nutritious and novel. Try combinations like oats chila, quinoa or couscous upmas or a sprinkle of chia seeds in your breakfast pudding. Look for quality imports and efficient distribution for maximum retention of nutrients in superfoods.

Skilled enough to host people? An upgrade from basic ingredients is the most visible sign of your culinary progression. Experiment with exotic herbs like parsley, rosemary and sage as garnishing for intriguing flavours in your soups and salads. For lip-smacking desserts, use exotic fruits like kiwi, dragon fruit, acai berries and rambutan – your guests will be delighted.

For the perfectionist gourmet chefs

You’re quite the culinary expert in your circles, but want to leap to the next level? At the core of a successful gourmet creation lie the best ingredients. Seek a delicatessen which gives you only the freshest and most diverse range of ingredients. You’ll notice the difference in flavours as you move from garlic powder to actual garlic, and from chilli powder to real paprika in your preparations.

From the basic to the exotic, whatever ingredients you seek to implement the tips we just gave you are available at Godrej Nature’s Basket, the best store for fresh, quality ingredients. As the video below shows, their online and offline stores source and serves a wide variety of foods - fruits & vegetables, authentic delicatessen, the finest meats, irresistible bakery products, ready-to-cook sauces, healthy snacks and more.

Play

Health-conscious people can also be assured of unmatched quality. You can choose from pesticide free offerings, organic fruits and vegetables, steroid-free meats, first catch of the day fish and seafood, bromate free bread and the best dairy and cheese from all over the world.

With their collection of hors d’oeuvre, artisanal breads, confectionary and desserts, there’s really no limit to what you can achieve daily in your kitchen. What’s more, all these high-quality products come at great, affordable prices.

To elevate your cooking and discover a world where food is a delight every day, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Nature’s Basket and not by the Scroll editorial team.