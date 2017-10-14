The Daily Fix

The Daily Fix: Green challenge to Ken-Betwa plan should prompt government to rethink river linking

Everything you need to know for the day (and a little more).

by 
Christopher Kray/Flickr

The Big Story: Green signals

On October 27, the National Green Tribunal admitted an appeal challenging the environmental clearance to phase one of the Ken-Betwa river linking project, allowing valuable time for a pause. The ambitious project, which will divert around 5,500 hectares of forest land from the Panna National Park, aims to transfer water from the so-called water-surplus Ken river to the apparently water-deficit Betwa river. The government, which pushed this aggressively as a means to solve the problems of the drought-prone Bundelkhand region, has steamrolled through the clearance process over the last year. This, even as ecologists continue to warn of disastrous impacts and questions are raised about how effective the project will be in meeting its stated aims in the first place.

On December 30, 2016, the environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee gave the go-ahead for a clearance, even though the Supreme Court’s central empowered committee was still examining the project. The empowered committee had doubts about the mitigative measures to contain damage to the Panna reserve, through which the Ken river flows. Besides, even though the project was recommended for clearance by the expert appraisal committee and the National Board for Wildlife, reports point out that both included caveats, calling for fresh project plans and reassessments. The location of the power generating facilities inside the tiger reserve was cited as a key concern by the wildlife board as well as by the forest advisory committee, which submitted a set of recommendations on March 30. But in May, amid mounting political pressure, the forest advisory committee brushed aside all suggestions for changes to the project, giving it the nod. The environment ministry had already cleared the project and this month Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said he expected work to start in three months.

If the clearance process does not inspire confidence, neither do the government’s claims to justify linking the two rivers. First, experts have questioned the definition of the Ken as water surplus and Betwa as deficit in comparison. The figures to support these claims are shrouded in secrecy since the rivers are part of the international Ganga basin and transboundary water systems are not to be discussed. Second, the government has claimed it will provide drinking water to 1.34 million people. But ecologists says taking water away from the Ken will be costly for drinking water needs in the downstream areas of the river. Third, the government estimates it will help irrigate about 600,000 hectares in 13 districts of Bundelkhand. In a region which saw devastating droughts last year, this is a compelling argument. But the project aims to do so by creating a mesh of canals, which is not the preferred system of irrigation there. Farmers and even Bharatiya Janata Party workers in Madhya Pradesh have expressed their opposition to it.

Yet it is political will that seems to have powered the Ken-Betwa project from the start. It is envisioned as part of a larger plan to link 37 rivers, from the Himalayas and from peninsular India. River linking has been a pet project of BJP governments at the Centre, irrigating land and ending drought but also achieving grand ideological goals like national integration as it connected the entire country in one grid. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had pushed for it and Prime Minister Narendra Modi revived the idea in his Lok Sabha election campaign. More recently, Union Water Minister Uma Bharti has made the Ken-Betwa project a matter of personal prestige, threatening to go on hunger strike in 2016 if it was delayed.

So sacrosanct is the river-linking project to the current dispensation that you may question it at your own peril. Recently, an activist in Tamil Nadu was booked for sedition because he wrote a book challenging the Centre’s project. Yet, apart from causing grave environmental damage, this grand plan for national integration is likely to displace half a million people in the process. The current challenge to the project should be occasion for the Centre to ask itself a vital question: will it be worth it?

The Big Scroll

Raksha Kumar reports that there is scant data to support the government’s rationale for linking the Ken and Betwa rivers, and that farmers do not want the river-linking project.

Punditry

  1. In the Indian Express, Tahir Mahmood argues that, in light of the Hadiya case, freedom to marry must be a fundamental right.
  2. In the Hindu, AP Shah explores the links between law and literature.
  3. In the Telegraph, Mukul Kesavan examines the myth of Muslim “appeasement”.

Giggles

Don’t miss...

Zinnia Ray Chaudhuri finds that port cities like Calcutta, Bombay and Madras were much beloved of 18th century painters:

 “Though the two port cities, Madras and Bombay, featured in many paintings during this time, it was Calcutta, the capital of British India, that really captured artists’ fancy. ‘It was a magnet for Company officials,’ writes McAleer. ‘Many of the artists attempting to forge new careers for themselves made directly for the city. It was, as a result, one of the most frequently represented places in India. Artists offered a variety of perspectives (literally and metaphorically) on its river, its scenery, its waterfront, its buildings and its people.’”  

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The pioneering technologies that will govern the future of television

Home entertainment systems are set to get even more immersive.

Immersive experience is the core idea that ties together the next generation of cinematic technologies. Cutting edge technologies are now getting integrated into today’s home entertainment systems and challenging the limits of cinematic immersion previously achievable in a home setting. Here’s what you should know about the next generation of TVs that will grace your home.

OLED Technology – the new visual innovation in TVs

From the humble, grainy pictures of cathode ray tube TVs to the relatively clarity of LED and LCD displays, TVs have come a long way in improving picture quality over the years. The logical next step in this evolution is OLED displays, a technology that some of the best smartphones have adopted. While LED and LCD TVs make use of a backlight to illuminate their pixels, in OLED displays the pixels themselves emit light. To showcase darkest shades in a scene, the relevant OLED pixels simply don’t light up, creating a shade darker than has ever been possible on backlighted display. This pixel-by-pixel control of brightness across the screen produces an incomparable contrast, making each colour and shade stand out clearly. OLED displays show a contrast ratio considerably higher than that of LED and LCD displays. An OLED display would realise its full potential when supplemented with HDR, which is crucial for highlighting rich gradient and more visual details. The OLED-HDR combo is particularly advantageous as video content is increasingly being produced in the HDR format.

Dolby Atmos – the sound system for an immersive experience

A home entertainment system equipped with a great acoustic system can really augment your viewing experience far beyond what you’re used to. An exciting new development in acoustics is the Dolby Atmos technology, which can direct sound in 3D space. With dialogue, music and background score moving all around and even above you, you’ll feel like you’re inside the action! The clarity and depth of Dolby Atmos lends a sense of richness to even the quieter scenes.

The complete package

OLED technology provides an additional aesthetic benefit. As the backlight is done away with completely, the TV gets even more sleek, so you can immerse yourself even more completely in an intense scene.

LG OLED TV 4K is the perfect example of how the marriage of these technologies can catapult your cinematic experience to another level. It brings the latest visual innovations together to the screen – OLED, 4K and Active HDR with Dolby Vision. Be assured of intense highlights, vivid colours and deeper blacks. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and object-based sound for a smoother 360° surround sound experience.

The LG OLED TV’s smart webOS lets you fully personalise your TV by letting you save your most watched channels and content apps. Missed a detail? Use the Magic Zoom feature to zoom in on the tiniest details of your favourite programs. You can now watch TV shows and movies shot in 4K resolution (Narcos, Mad Max: Fury Road, House of cards and more!) as they were meant to be watched, in all their detailed, heart-thumping glory. And as 4K resolution and Dolby Atmos increasingly become the preferred standard in filmmaking, TVs like LG OLED TV that support these technologies are becoming the future cinephiles can look forward to. Watch the video below for a glimpse of the grandeur of LG OLED TV.

Play

To know more about what makes LG OLED TV the “King Of TV”, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of LG and not by the Scroll editorial team.